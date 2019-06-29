PA Senator Gene Yaw votes for 2019-20 state budgets

HARRSIBURG— The state Senate approved a Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget on Thursday and one of the Valley’s state senators was on board. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Loyalsock Township) says the budget includes no tax increases, provides funding for state services, increases education funding.

“We have done a very good job in addressing the issues of career and technical education…in that field alone the funds have increased them by $7 million, we’ve increased career and technical equipment grants,” he said.

In addition to advocating for funding, Senator Yaw says he advocated for Penn College technical school that trains Pennsylvanians for Pennsylvania jobs, “I can’t think of a better way to help our citizens to than to provide the facilities to obtain an education and the skills to enter the workforce and become a productive member of society”

House Bill 790, which spends nearly $34 billion, now goes to the Governor for enactment into law.