PA Secretary of Health: Flu shot more important this year than ever

HARRISBURG – Flu season is soon upon us and Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to get a flu shot this year. Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, says the flu vaccine is a great way to not only protect yourself, but to protect loved ones who may have medical conditions making them more susceptible to the flu.

She says this year, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot, “Things will be even more dangerous with the global pandemic due to COVID-19 spreading through our communities. Typical flu symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, headaches, fatigue, tiredness, vomiting, diarrhea are really the very same symptoms that can occur with COVID-19.”

Last flu season, Dr. Levine says nearly 130, 000 Pennsylvanias were diagnosed with the flu leading to 102 deaths including one child, “This year, we have requested and expect to receive more than 860,000 doses of the flu vaccine to make available to people in Pennsylvania.”

Dr. Levine says the vaccine comes in both a shot and nasal spray form and you can easily get it at most grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and clinics, “So, while we wait for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to go through its clinical trials, you can get a safe and effective flu shot right now.”

Most insurance carriers cover the vaccine, but Dr. Levine says those who are uninsured or underinsured can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH for free flu shot options.