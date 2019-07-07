PA Snow Days Become School Days: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/07/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will allow school districts to turn school cancellations into school days by delivering lesson plans to students at home. The bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf writes a three-year pilot program into law to let all school districts participate in the flexible instruction day program. Under the law, students do not physically attend school.

Rather, they must get and complete lessons at home so that a flexible instruction day counts toward the 180 days of instruction currently required annually. The law caps a school’s flexible instructional days at five a year. A district that wants to participate must show the state Department of Education how it will record attendance, institute the program and accommodate students who lack the right technology at home, such as internet access.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there are too many bald eagle nests for the agency to count on its own and it needs the public’s help. The commission used to release bald eagle numbers annually on the Fourth of July back when the birds were threatened. But bald eagles have made a comeback, from three nesting pairs in 1983 to more than 300 nesting pairs now around the state.

Sean Murphy, an ornithologist with the commission, tells the Tribune Review that the boom makes it difficult for the agency alone to track them. The public can monitor and report bald eagle nests to the commission using an online survey tool . The commission says the bald eagle’s rebound is directly related to environmental improvements. Eagles depend on good water, riparian forest quality and fish availability.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia honored singer Patti LaBelle with her very own street earlier this week. Unfortunately, the signs didn’t get her name right. The city’s Streets Department didn’t capitalize the “b” in the legendary soul singer’s last name on the signs that were put up before Tuesday’s ceremony on Broad Street. A stretch between Locust and Spruce streets was renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” in honor of the Philadelphia native.

City spokeswoman Deana Gamble tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the city is aware of the error and plans to install signs with the correct capitalization next week. A sign that LaBelle autographed and held during the ceremony had the correct spelling. She thanked all the fans who came out to the ceremony and reminisced about her parents walking down that very stretch of Broad Street.

CONOWINGO, Md. (AP) — For decades, the Conowingo Dam has trapped huge amounts of sediment and prevented it from polluting the Chesapeake Bay — but now there’s a huge stockpile of the stuff behind the dam’s high wall. How big a threat this sediment poses to the Chesapeake Bay or whether anything can even be done about it depends on who you talk to.

With Maryland pushing to curb pollution in dam discharges, the issue has become a political football as Conowingo’s operator seeks to renew its federal license to operate the dam for 46 more years after its old license expired. And as negotiations drag on, the lack of agreement about curbing runoff pollutants following the wettest year on record imperils hard-won gains in restoring the Chesapeake Bay.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A coke plant in northwestern Pennsylvania will be allowed to continue operating until a hearing board rules on its appeal of state environmental officials’ denial of its operating permit. A judge on Pennsylvania’s Environmental Hearing Board on Friday granted a delay until at least Wednesday of the state Department of Environmental protection’s denial of Erie Coke Corp.’s application to renew its operating permit. The department cited “years of numerous repetitive environmental violations.”

LONDON (AP) — Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night by announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a kidney transplant this fall. The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement after performing “Superstition” at the end of a packed British Summer Time concert in London’s sprawling Hyde Park.

He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought to reassure fans that he would be okay. “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” he said. “I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.” He said a donor has been found and that he would be fine, drawing cheers from a devoted crowd of tens of thousands that stretched out from the stage as far as the eye could see.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin McAleenan, acting homeland security secretary; Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. This will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who just left the Republican Party. “Fox News Sunday” — Cuccinelli; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

SONKAJARVI, Finland (AP) — A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world ‘wife carrying’ title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running. The prize is the wife’s weight in beer. Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a grueling 253.5 meter (278-yard) obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds Saturday. That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland’s Taisto Miettinen and his new partner Katja Kovanen.

Couples from over a dozen countries, including Australia, France and Germany, took part in the annual race in the central Finnish municipality of Sonkajarvi, 300 miles (480 kilometers) north of Helsinki, the capital.

The rules stipulate that the woman must be over 17 years of age and weigh at least 49 kilograms (108 pounds). Despite the event’s name, couples don’t have to be married, and organizers say male contestants could “steal a neighbor’s wife” if they don’t have a female companion.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Mets this afternoon at 12:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while Meet the Press and CBS Sportsradio is on WKOK.com.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana guard Ali Patberg has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. The school announced she’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. She averaged 15.8 points and 4.8 assists to lead the Hoosiers last season. Patberg was an All-Big Ten second-team selection and helped Indiana reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She transferred from Notre Dame in 2017. She missed her freshman season because of an injury and played as a sophomore for the Irish.

