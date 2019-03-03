PA school bus driver facing DUI charges: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/3/19

BATH, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges after police allege she drove under the influence of alcohol with 26 juveniles aboard, then abandoned them and the bus at a gas station. State police in Bethlehem said 44-year-old Lori Ann Mankos of Walnutport is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and careless and reckless driving. A listed number for her wasn’t in service and it’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — From a floral recreation of Woodstock to an exploration of the optical effects of psychedelia, the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show reinterprets 1960s counterculture in a spectacularly trippy way. This year’s show, “Flower Power,” opens Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The show’s Entrance Garden draws inspiration from the Pop Art movement.

The ’60s vibe continues inside with a “Groovy Garden” of pressed flowers, a wedding scene from the Summer of Love and a garden that recreates the view from the Woodstock performance stage. But it’s not all about hippies and peace and love. In a coup for the flower show, top floral designers from 23 nations will compete in the Interflora World Cup, the floral industry’s most prestigious design competition. The World Cup hasn’t been held in the U.S. since 1985.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker is the heavy favorite to fill an open congressional seat in northern Pennsylvania. Rep. Fred Keller survived four rounds of voting at a closed-door meeting Saturday in Williamsport where 202 party conferees sorted through 14 candidates. Keller will run in the May 21 special election against Democrat Marc Friedenberg to represent the 12th District, which covers all or parts of 15 counties.

Features

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A cat named Stormy that has spent more than six years as a fixture in a remote Alaska general store is being forced out after officials notified the store owners that the cat’s presence violates food safety standards. The Fritz Creek General Store near the small city of Homer has been home for Stormy since 2012, The Homer News reported Thursday. The slightly overweight black cat often lounges on one of the store’s wooden chairs or solicits customers for a scratch on her head.

The state Food Safety and Sanitation Program received a complaint about Stormy and an environmental health officer saw the cat in the store, said Jeremy Ayers, section manager for the agency. State food safety code prohibits pets in facilities that serve food, except for police dogs and service animals. Enforcement of the pet prohibition is not usually high on officials’ priorities list, but the complaint and the officer’s observation meant that action needed to be taken, Ayers said.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a “kid” and sent $100 to cover late fees. The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.

The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800. Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing. A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online. The library expects to put the magazine on display.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com: NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.. ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bolton; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich. “Fox News Sunday” — Bolton.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Montoursville 60, Mifflinburg 54

Mount Carmel 49, Central Columbia 48

Class 3A District 4 Championship

Loyalsock 70, Wellsboro 36

Class 4A District 4 Championship

Danville 55, Shamokin 40

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 3A District 4 Championship

Loyalsock 58, Warrior Run 31

Consolation

Lewisburg 54, East Juniata 26

Class 4A District 4 Championship

Mifflinburg 47, Danville 40

Consolation

Jersey Shore 57, Shamokin 55

Class 6A District 6/8/10 Championship

State College 58, Allderdice 46

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Washington 10 Minnesota 6 Final Pittsburgh 8 N-Y Yankees 7 Final Detroit 7 Atlanta 4 Final Philadelphia 11 Tampa Bay 3 Final Houston 8 N-Y Mets 7 Final Texas 0 San Francisco 0 Final L-A Angels 11 Cincinnati 2 Final Chi White Sox 10 Colorado 6 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Baltimore 9 Boston 1 Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 5 Final Kansas City 8 Seattle 0 Final Oakland 1 Cleveland 0 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final St. Louis 4 Miami 3 Final Milwaukee 7 Chi Cubs 4 Final Arizona 6 L-A Dodgers 5 Final San Diego 7 San Francisco 6 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Detroit 129 Cleveland 93 Final Orlando 117 Indiana 112 Final Miami 117 Brooklyn 88 Final Golden State 120 Philadelphia 117 Final Memphis 111 Dallas 81 Final San Antonio 116 Oklahoma City 102 Final Utah 115 Milwaukee 111 Final Phoenix 118 L.A. Lakers 109 Final New Orleans 120 Denver 112 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Edmonton 4 Columbus 0 Final L.A. Kings 6 Chicago 3 Final Pittsburgh 5 Montreal 1 Final Boston 1 New Jersey 0 Final Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 1 Final OT Carolina 4 Florida 3 Final Toronto 5 Buffalo 2 Final Dallas 4 St. Louis 1 Final Arizona 3 Detroit 1 Final Minnesota 4 Calgary 2 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (1) Gonzaga 69 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55 Final (2) Virginia 73 Pittsburgh 49 Final (3) Duke 87 Miami 57 Final (7) Tennessee 71 (4) Kentucky 52 Final (5) North Carolina 81 Clemson 79 Final Indiana 63 (6) Michigan St. 62 Final UCF 69 (8) Houston 64 Final (11) Texas Tech 81 TCU 66 Final Utah St. 81 (12) Nevada 76 Final (13) LSU 74 Alabama 69 Final (14) Purdue 86 Ohio St. 51 Final (15) Kansas 72 Oklahoma St. 67 Final (16) Kansas St. 66 Baylor 60 Final (18) Florida St. 78 NC State 73 Final (19) Wisconsin 61 Penn St. 57 Final Rutgers 86 (22) Iowa 72 Final (23) Cincinnati 71 Memphis 69 Final (24) Wofford 85 Samford 64 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Toronto 3 Philadelphia 1 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m. Houston at Washington 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota 1:05 p.m. Texas at L-A Dodgers 3:05 p.m. Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Texas 3:05 p.m. Arizona at Seattle 3:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota at Boston 1:05 p.m. Detroit at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland 3:05 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore 3:05 p.m. Oakland at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami at Atlanta 1:05 p.m. N-Y Mets at St. Louis 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee 3:05 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado 3:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Portland at Charlotte 1:00 p.m. N-Y Knicks at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago 3:30 p.m. Houston at Boston 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Detroit 6:00 p.m. Minnesota at Washington 6:00 p.m. Orlando at Cleveland 6:00 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Washington at N-Y Rangers 12:30 p.m. Philadelphia at N-Y Islanders 3:00 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas 4:00 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim 4:00 p.m. Ottawa at Florida 5:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Columbus 7:00 p.m. Nashville at Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Chicago at San Jose 10:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (9) Michigan at (17) Maryland 3:45 p.m. Creighton at (10) Marquette 3:00 p.m. (25) Washington at Stanford 4:00 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Atlanta at D.C. United 6:00 p.m.

