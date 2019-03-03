PA school bus driver facing DUI charges: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/3/19
BATH, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges after police allege she drove under the influence of alcohol with 26 juveniles aboard, then abandoned them and the bus at a gas station. State police in Bethlehem said 44-year-old Lori Ann Mankos of Walnutport is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and careless and reckless driving. A listed number for her wasn’t in service and it’s unclear whether she has an attorney.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — From a floral recreation of Woodstock to an exploration of the optical effects of psychedelia, the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show reinterprets 1960s counterculture in a spectacularly trippy way. This year’s show, “Flower Power,” opens Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The show’s Entrance Garden draws inspiration from the Pop Art movement.
The ’60s vibe continues inside with a “Groovy Garden” of pressed flowers, a wedding scene from the Summer of Love and a garden that recreates the view from the Woodstock performance stage. But it’s not all about hippies and peace and love. In a coup for the flower show, top floral designers from 23 nations will compete in the Interflora World Cup, the floral industry’s most prestigious design competition. The World Cup hasn’t been held in the U.S. since 1985.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker is the heavy favorite to fill an open congressional seat in northern Pennsylvania. Rep. Fred Keller survived four rounds of voting at a closed-door meeting Saturday in Williamsport where 202 party conferees sorted through 14 candidates. Keller will run in the May 21 special election against Democrat Marc Friedenberg to represent the 12th District, which covers all or parts of 15 counties.
HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A cat named Stormy that has spent more than six years as a fixture in a remote Alaska general store is being forced out after officials notified the store owners that the cat’s presence violates food safety standards. The Fritz Creek General Store near the small city of Homer has been home for Stormy since 2012, The Homer News reported Thursday. The slightly overweight black cat often lounges on one of the store’s wooden chairs or solicits customers for a scratch on her head.
The state Food Safety and Sanitation Program received a complaint about Stormy and an environmental health officer saw the cat in the store, said Jeremy Ayers, section manager for the agency. State food safety code prohibits pets in facilities that serve food, except for police dogs and service animals. Enforcement of the pet prohibition is not usually high on officials’ priorities list, but the complaint and the officer’s observation meant that action needed to be taken, Ayers said.
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a “kid” and sent $100 to cover late fees. The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.
The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800. Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing. A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online. The library expects to put the magazine on display.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com: NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.. ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bolton; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich. “Fox News Sunday” — Bolton.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Montoursville 60, Mifflinburg 54
Mount Carmel 49, Central Columbia 48
Class 3A District 4 Championship
Loyalsock 70, Wellsboro 36
Class 4A District 4 Championship
Danville 55, Shamokin 40
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Class 3A District 4 Championship
Loyalsock 58, Warrior Run 31
Consolation
Lewisburg 54, East Juniata 26
Class 4A District 4 Championship
Mifflinburg 47, Danville 40
Consolation
Jersey Shore 57, Shamokin 55
Class 6A District 6/8/10 Championship
State College 58, Allderdice 46
