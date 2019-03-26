Prayer Complaints: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/26/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A freshman Republican state representative’s opening prayer in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is drawing complaints that it was inappropriately divisive. Rep. Stephanie Borowicz began the day’s session on Monday with a Christian invocation that thanked Jesus for the honor and President Donald Trump for standing “behind Israel unequivocally.”

She made her remarks shortly before a Muslim Democrat from Philadelphia was sworn in after winning a special election. Democratic Leader Frank Dermody called Borowicz’s invocation “beneath the dignity of this House” and asked that a group be set up to review the procedure. Borowicz represents a Clinton County district and insists she did nothing wrong. Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai is currently appealing a federal judge’s decision that stopped his policy of preventing nonbelievers from giving the invocations.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The foreman of a jury that acquitted a white Pennsylvania police officer of homicide says Michael Rosfeld didn’t know the black teen he shot was unarmed as he ran after his vehicle was pulled over. Juror Jesse Rawls Sr. told WHTM-TV that Antwon Rose II and another occupant who ran from the stop “brought it on themselves” and that the then-East Pittsburgh officer knew there had just been a drive-by shooting and was scared.

Rawls, who is black, is a 72-year-old retired schoolteacher and wrestling coach from Harrisburg, where jurors were picked for last week’s trial in Pittsburgh. He says jurors “did what was right” in acquitting Rosfeld of all charges Friday. Hundreds of high school and college students are protesting the verdict Monday in downtown Pittsburgh.

PHILDADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office is charging a co-founder and former executives of an addiction treatment firm and accusing them of profiting off addicts by fraudulently billing insurance companies for tens of millions of dollars. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Monday against 11 people and nine corporations.

The case revolves around Liberation Way, a for-profit treatment company with centers in suburban Philadelphia that was sold to a private equity firm in 2017.

Shapiro says the two-year investigation found more than $44 million in profits from fraudulent schemes.

Those alleged schemes include billing for substandard, nonexistent or unnecessary treatment. Shapiro also says the company got kickbacks from insurance coverage of unnecessary urine lab tests and warehoused addicts in poorly run, unlicensed facilities.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was arrested Monday on charges that included trying to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Avenatti, who was also accused of embezzling a client’s money to pay his own expenses, was charged with extortion and bank and wire fraud in separate cases in New York and California. He was arrested in New York just minutes after tweeting that he planned to hold a news conference Tuesday to “disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered.”

In the California case, Avenatti allegedly misused a client’s money to pay his debts and those of his coffee business and law firm. Federal prosecutors said he also defrauded a Mississippi bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans. The allegations “paint an ugly picture of lawless conduct and greed,” said Nick Hanna, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. Avenatti describes himself on Twitter as an attorney and advocate, but the accusations describe “a corrupt lawyer who instead fights for his own selfish interests.”

The arrest was a sharp reversal of fortune for the 48-year-old lawyer, who, less than a year ago, emerged as a leading figure in the anti-Trump movement, with relentless cable news appearances, a hard-punching style and a knack for obtaining information about others’ wrongdoing.

Donald Trump Jr. gloated over the arrest on Twitter. “Good news for my friend @MichaelAvenatti, if you plead fast enough, you might just get to share a cell with Michael Cohen!” he wrote, referring to the former Trump lawyer set to go to prison next month for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to Daniels. Avenatti allegedly threatened to hold a news conference last week on the eve of Nike’s quarterly earnings call and the start of the NCAA tournament to announce allegations of misconduct by Nike employees. The attorney and a co-conspirator demanded to be paid $15 million to $25 million and an additional $1.5 million for an Avenatti client to remain silent, the complaint said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Karen Leicht is a convicted felon from Miami and a self-described “cat lady” who wants to vote. Although Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for most felons, she told a Senate committee Monday that she hasn’t registered because she wasn’t sure if she was eligible: She completed a 30-month prison sentence and three months’ probation for a conviction of insurance fraud she said she was unwittingly caught up in.

“It was my complete and total understanding that at that point … I was free. I now have a passport; I was able to travel to Italy to my son’s wedding this last year — so exciting! I’m like a citizen again, except for I still can’t vote,” she said. “I need to make sure that when I go and register to vote that I am not going to commit another crime, because I’m not going back inside. I was there once; I will not going back again. I work full time, I’m a caregiver for my mother, I’m a cat lady and I pay my restitution to this day every month.”

That restitution totals $59 million. And that’s the problem. She’ll never pay it off.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Public health officials in North Carolina say the sudden onslaught of mass vomiting at an elementary school wasn’t caused by a nefarious disease, but rather fruit-flavored concentrate, spicy food and “sympathetic vomiting.” Citing a Forsyth County Department of Public Health release, news outlets report two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday afternoon at Petree Elementary School.

State lab results ruled out chemical or infectious agents. After conducting interviews, health officials concluded those sickened ingested the concentrate without diluting it with the requisite water and ate a lot of spicy chips. Health officials say the students also practiced poor hygiene by sharing the food and liquid, the latter of which they drank from their hands, lunch trays and other ill-advised conduits.

The entire school was cleaned before reopening Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nine nurses who work in the labor and delivery unit at the largest hospital in Maine are expecting babies in the next few months. Maine Medical Center announced the bonanza of babies with a Facebook post on Monday featuring eight of the nine nurses and their respective bumps. The army of infants is expected to arrive between April and July.

The Portland hospital’s photo showed the nurses wearing their hospital scrubs and holding cards indicating their due dates. There were pinks and blues among the cards, along with two yellows and a green. The nurses are supporting each other during their pregnancies. WMTW-TV reports they plan to be there for each other’s deliveries. The hospital says all nine of them are registered nurses.

LONDON (AP) — The flight on Monday seemed to go perfectly well, until passengers realized that their plane had landed in both the wrong city and the wrong country. The British Airways flight from London City Airport was supposed to head to Duesseldorf, Germany, but ended up in Edinburgh (EH’-dihn-bur-uh), the capital of Scotland.

The airline said Monday the problem started when an incorrect flight plan was filed by WDL Aviation, which operated the flight on behalf of British Airways. Officials say the pilot followed the flight plan for Edinburgh, and that air traffic control officials also were following the same flight plan and saw nothing amiss. WDL aviation said it was trying to determine the cause of the “obviously unfortunate mix-up.” The flight was refueled and set off again, this time directly to Duesseldorf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held the Philadelphia 76ers without a field goal for a stretch of nearly 12 minutes in a 119-98 victory. Evan Fournier scored 24 points for the Magic, who outscored the 76ers 30-5 over a second-half stretch in which Philadelphia missed 15 straight shots.

NEW YORK (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and Matt Murray made 33 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins surged to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Justin Schultz, Nick Bjugstad and Matt Cullen also scored for Pittsburgh. Phil Kessel and Marcus Pettersson each added two assists.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Jake Arrieta has no doubt the Philadelphia Phillies will be successful this season. The 33-year old right-hander allowed two runs, six hits and struck out eight in over six innings as the Phillies completed spring training with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Philadelphia transformed during the offseason, signing right fielder Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year contract after adding left fielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies open their season on 1070AM WKOK this Thursday afternoon. Our regular programming continues on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 2

Final N-Y Mets 9 Baltimore 7

Final Rochester 5 Minnesota 2

Final Detroit 9 1

Final Albuquerque 7 Colorado 3

Final Washington 5 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Milwaukee 10 Toronto 5

Final Omaha 3 Kansas City 2

Final St. Louis 6 Memphis 3

Final Houston 12 Pittsburgh 9

Final Chi Cubs 3 Boston 2

Final Chi White Sox 6 Arizona 3

Final Oakland 5 San Francisco 4

Final L-A Dodgers 8 L-A Angels 7

Final San Diego 8 Seattle 0

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 10 Texas 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 5

Miami at St. Louis 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 119 Philadelphia 98

Final Memphis 115 Oklahoma City 103

Final Utah 125 Phoenix 92

Final 2OT Portland 148 Brooklyn 144

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 N-Y Rangers 2

Final New Jersey 3 Buffalo 1

Final Toronto 7 Florida 5

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4

Final Dallas 5 Winnipeg 2

Final Nashville 1 Minnesota 0

Final St. Louis 3 Vegas 1

Final L.A. Kings 3 Calgary 0

Final Detroit 3 San Jose 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado at Minnesota 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

L-A Angels at L-A Dodgers 10:00 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Tampa Bay 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas 2:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Atlanta 1:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona 10:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved