PA reflecting national drug abuse trends: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania appears to be reflecting national trends in drug abuse, as methamphetamine and cocaine rises while prescription drug and heroin deaths level off in some areas. Jennifer Smith, secretary for Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, told a state Senate committee Monday that the state is seeing higher cocaine and methamphetamine use in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the Johnstown area.

She says those areas are usually the first three to show new trends across Pennsylvania. Smith says the notion of the opioid crisis, meanwhile, is starting to wane in some parts of the state. Federal officials are seeing similar trends. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is concerned that methamphetamine and cocaine use are being seen at much higher levels in areas that haven’t historically been hotspots for those drugs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and several other Democratic-led states have announced they are challenging the Trump administration’s effort to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that the state filed a federal lawsuit aiming to block a new family planning rule from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. The rule bars taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

Washington, D.C., and 19 states said they would sue separately in Oregon on Tuesday. The states are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. The federal rule is set to go into effect in May unless blocked in court.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Companies testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh will have to immediately report crashes resulting in any injuries as part of new guidelines announced Monday intended to boost public confidence in the testing after a deadly accident in Arizona last year. Karina Ricks, director of the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, said the city was working on guidelines before the March 18 accident in Tempe when one of Uber’s autonomous test vehicles hit and killed a pedestrian as she crossed a dark road outside the lines of a crosswalk.

“The Tempe incident raised the urgency for the guidelines,” Ricks said. The Pittsburgh guidelines were included in an executive order signed by Mayor Bill Peduto on Monday. “We don’t want that situation to happen again,” said Raj Rajkumar, professor and co-director of the General Motors-Carnegie Mellon Vehicular Information Technology Collaborative Research Lab. Another accident would cause “a social backlash,” he said, adding that he hopes guidelines such as those adopted by Pittsburgh and the testing companies will help alleviate public concerns.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of three air crew members who were lost during a resupply mission over Laos during the Vietnam War have been identified, more than 47 years after they were killed. In October 1997, a Joint U.S.-Lao People’s Democratic Republic team received information about a possible crash site. In late 2017, recovery teams found possible human remains and personal items.

Further testing identified the three men are pilot George L. Ritter, 49, of Philadelphia, co-pilot Roy F. Townley, 52, of Ontario, California, and Edward J. Weissenback, 29, of Richmond Hill, Queens, New York. The three were on an Air America flight for the U.S. Agency for International Development, flying from Thailand to Xaignabouli Province, Laos. It went down on Dec. 27, 1971, near Syaboury, Laos. A search for the crew was unsuccessful.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The parents of a West Point cadet fatally injured in a skiing accident have received a judge’s permission to retrieve his sperm for possible artificial insemination. U.S. Military Academy Cadet Peter Zhu was declared brain dead last week, four days after a skiing accident at West Point. His parents asked a state court judge for permission to retrieve his sperm before the 21-year-old’s organs were removed for donation that day.

The parents said in a court filing their son planned to have children, and that they were “desperate to have a small piece of Peter that might live on.” The judge on Friday granted permission to retrieve the sperm, ordering it stored pending a court hearing March 21. Zhu was from Concord, California. He planned to attend medical school.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A Microsoft Corp. employee showed Melania Trump how he uses technology to limit his teenagers’ screen time and control the websites they can access and who can see what they’re doing online. The first lady was in Redmond, Washington, on Monday to get a briefing on programs and apps designed to teach kids how to stay safe online and about technology to help children with disabilities.

It was the second stop on her three-state overnight trip to spotlight the themes of her “Be Best” campaign: child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse. Mrs. Trump also watched a demonstration of a Microsoft Xbox adaptive controller shown to her by an employee with limited mobility as a result of a stroke and subsequent car crash.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — You may have heard about the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery winner who was reluctant to come forward. That person has now showed up to accept the huge prize — and that’s good news for the owner of the convenience store that sold the winning ticket. Chirag Patel owns the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina — and he’s thrilled that the winner decided to come forward to get his jackpot. Patel gets a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket. As for the winner, state lottery officials say he — or she — decided to remain anonymous and chose a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. It’s the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry’s large army of female moviegoers turned out to be no match for a bunch of fire-breathing dragons — at least at the box office. “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” held the top spot on the box office list, despite a charge by “A Madea Family Funeral.” ”Dragon” took in an estimated $30 million, while “Madea” pulled in $27 million. Both franchises have said they are calling it quits after this installment.

BEALETON, Va. (AP) — It’s one thing to survive having your vehicle struck by a train. It’s another thing to survive a vehicle being struck by two trains. It happened in Virginia, where authorities say an Amtrak train and a freight train headed opposite ways on parallel tracks hit a car struck at a rail crossing. There were four people in the Honda Civic when it became stranded at the private crossing in Fauquier County — but all escaped from the car before the trains arrived. Good thing, too. Images from the scene show the car mangled between the two trains.

