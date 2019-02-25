PA PSP $ Ideas, Oscar List Here: PA AP Headlines, Oscars, Scores

AP PA Headlines 2/25/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The latest effort by Gov. Tom Wolf to impose a fee on municipalities that rely on state troopers, instead of a local police force, is generating new conversations, if not an embrace, as budget makers try to end the constitutionally questionable use of highway dollars to underwrite the Pennsylvania State Police.

This is the third time Wolf, a Democrat, has tried to impose a fee on a lengthening list of municipalities are closing their police departments. The issue has been a sore spot for at least two decades, since then-Gov. Tom Ridge, a Republican, sought unsuccessfully to extract reimbursements from the largest municipalities engaging in the practice.

Wolf has not had much support from Republican lawmakers, who control the state Legislature and represent most of the areas that receive state police coverage. Previously, Wolf proposed a per-person fee. This year, he is floating a sliding-scale fee, starting at $8 per person for municipalities with 2,000 or fewer residents and rising to $166 per person for municipalities with 20,000 or more residents. It is projected to raise $103 million a year.

WHY NOW?

Transportation planners, construction firms and engineers began raising the alarm anew several years ago after watching a growing portion of highway funds get diverted to the state police budget. A consensus built in the Capitol to clamp down on the decades-old diversion of highway dollars. But there is no consensus on how to fill the gap. Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, said he wants to explore whether the state police should charge all municipalities for the broader range of services they provide, such as tactical response and laboratory tests.

“It’s one of the different models of recovering revenue, instead of just focusing on rural areas and areas that don’t have municipal police services,” Stefano said Friday. Stefano, who chairs the Senate committee that handles state police issues, said he will hold hearings on that idea, as well as on how to encourage municipalities to share police service with neighbors.

POLICE-FREE TOWNS

State troopers are the only police force in 1,291 of the state’s 2,561 municipalities, according to state data. Another 419 municipalities get part-time coverage. The remaining 851 pay for their own police force or share.

There are no eligibility rules or poverty test for municipalities to get state police coverage. There is no requirement to try to form a regional police force or purchase coverage from a neighbor.

Overall, a quarter of Pennsylvanians receive some sort of coverage from the state police. Those that get full- or part-time police protection generally live in rural or exurban areas, with fewer people and more real estate than the average municipality.

POLICE COSTS

The state police budget has risen quickly in recent years and is increasingly reliant on motorist fees and fuel taxes that, under the state constitution, are strictly for highway construction, repair and safety.

Those highway dollars now underwrite two-thirds of the state police’s budget, $770 million out of $1.3 billion.

That’s even after a 2017 report by a state legislative committee strongly suggested that more than $200 million a year in highway construction funds are being diverted unconstitutionally to pay for municipal police coverage.

PAID POLICE TOWNS

The municipalities that finance their own police forces are paying more than $2.3 billion a year for the service, or about $250 per person. Philadelphia alone is budgeted to pay about $710 million this year for police.

Pennsylvania’s 20 most-populated municipalities all pay for their own police forces, as do the vast majority of municipalities with more than 10,000 residents.

Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County, with a population of about 43,000, is easily Pennsylvania’s most populous municipality without its own police force. Wolf’s proposed fee would increase its budget of $14 million by 50 percent, said George Reese, chairman of the township’s supervisors.

That amount would require a tax increase without adding any additional services, Reese said. But, he added that he recognizes that times have changed and he would like to discuss it with the governor.

“I’m not dodging it,” Reese said. “I’m ready to talk about it.”

UNDATED (AP) – All told, residents of 1,710 of Pennsylvania’s 2,561 municipalities rely on the state police to respond to 911 calls either full-time or part-time. Here is a rundown of the percentage of residents in each county who rely on the service:

100 PERCENT

Cameron, Forest, Fulton, Juniata, Perry, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming

80-99 PERCENT

Armstrong, Bedford, Clarion, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Pike, Tioga and Wayne

60-79 PERCENT

Adams, Bradford, Clinton, Clearfield, Crawford, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Montour, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Venango and Warren

40-59 PERCENT

Blair, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Monroe and Westmoreland

20-39 PERCENT

Berks, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Mifflin, Northumberland and Washington

1-19 PERCENT

Allegheny, Beaver, Bucks, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Montgomery, Northampton and York

0 PERCENT

Philadelphia

Source: Associated Press analysis of Pennsylvania state data, 2010 U.S. Census data

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s La Salle University says it will let students keep dogs as pets in a college residence hall starting this fall. The idea grew from a twice-annual event where faculty and staff are encouraged to bring their pets to work to mingle with the student body. Philly.com reports schools locally and nationally — including La Salle — already allow dogs and other pets if they are required for therapeutic reasons or if they are service animals.

La Salle will allow dogs in St. George Hall, a 55-bed upperclassmen residence hall with single and double rooms. The school says roommates must agree to a dog and pets can be walked around campus on a leash.

Dogs fit for admission must weigh less than 30 pounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is compared himself to Jim Crow-era lynching victims as he resists widespread calls to resign, prompted by allegations of sexual assault. In a surprise speech yesterday in the state Senate at end of the 2019 legislative session, Fairfax denied the allegations and said the truth is on his side.

He mentioned legislation that the General Assembly passed expressing “profound regret” for lynchings in Virginia between 1877 and 1950. Fairfax, who is black, said his opponents were “willing to do the same thing.”

Fairfax has been accused by two women of sexual assault. Both of the alleged victims are African American.

He has opposed an effort by House Republicans to hold a hearing on the allegations, saying the matter should be investigated by law enforcement.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 50 people complained to the FCC about Adam Levine taking off his shirt during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The Hollywood Reporter reports most of the complaints were about the double standard about the lack of uproar compared to Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

How many complaints did the FCC get about Jackson? The FCC’s Nancy Stevenson says the agency is not required to keep records of informal complaints for more than three years, so all the complaints about Jackson have been purged. At the time, it was reported more than half a million people complained about Jackson’s breast being exposed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll host a July Fourth celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. And though the event he’s calling “A Salute to America” is months away, he’s boasting it’ll be one of the city’s biggest Independence Day gatherings ever. Here’s what seems to be known: Trump will give a speech and there’ll be fireworks, expected to be the free annual holiday show from the National Park Service.

Here’s what’s not known: Who’ll provide the entertainment and how it may fit in with the annual evening concert on the Capitol’s West Lawn and the usual holiday parades. Trump’s past crowd estimates have drawn criticism. Trump claimed that up to 1.5 million people attended his inauguration at the Capitol and National Mall, but Park Service photographs undermined that claim.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Bieber has lost a title he probably did not want anyway. His “Baby” video is no longer the most-disliked video on YouTube. It has 10 million dislikes. It has been beaten by YouTube’s own “Rewind 2018” year in review video. It got 15 million dislikes. Most of the hatred comes from prominent YouTube creators and their fans who objected to the video passing them over in favor of celebrities and a feel-good message.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former John Mellencamp keyboardist Doc Rosser has been sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to watching child porn on a bus traveling across Montana. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy also sentenced Rosser, whose real name is Eric Franklin Rosser, to a lifetime of supervised release. Prosecutors say Rosser was arrested after another passenger on the bus confronted him for watching porn on his computer in July, 2017. Investigators say Rosser had emptied his bank account and had $5,000 in bags and $20,000 taped to his legs. Rosser played on Mellencamp’s albums “Nothin’ Matters and What If It Did” and “American Fool.” Rosser also had the distinction of being the first child pornography suspect named to the FBI’s Most Wanted List. He made the list in 2000 after jumping bail during an investigation into a child pornography ring.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some saw it as a feel-good throwback to the civil rights era. Some saw it as an outdated flip on movies like “Driving Miss Daisy.” But in the end, Oscar voters saw “Green Book” as the best Hollywood had to offer for the past year — and gave it the win as best picture at the Academy Awards. It wasn’t the only win the movie scored; Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for best supporting actor and “Green Book” also won for best original screenplay. The win by “Green Book” dashed hopes for the Netflix movie “Roma” or the Marvel movie “Black Panther” to win for their respective production houses.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Green Book” may have won best picture at the Oscars. But the night’s best moment belonged to Spike Lee . The veteran filmmaker won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama “BlacKkKlansman.” And when his name was called as the winner, the audience at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood — and even the backstage press room — burst into applause. When Lee reached the stage, he leaped into the arms of presenter Samuel L. Jackson. Of course, Spike being Spike, he admonished producers not to cut his acceptance speech off — then called on people to mobilize for the 2020 presidential election. Lee urged them to — you guessed it — “do the right thing!” Aware of the shout-out to his own movie, Lee added, “You knew I had to get that in there.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Going into last night’s Oscars, Glenn Close was the most-nominated actor never to win an academy award. That’s also how she went out of the ceremony. Close was — again denied a win — this time, being beaten out for best actress by Olivia Colman, who portrayed Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” Colman — like much of the audience anticipating a win for Close — seemed in shock as she went up to claim her Oscar. Colman said under the circumstances, winning was “genuinely quite stressful.” She later addressed Close, calling her an idol — and said beating her was “not how I wanted it to be.” Close smiled and laughed in response.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “ Bohemian Rhapsody ” — the movie about Queen and its lead singer Freddy Mercury — picked up four academy awards last night. The biggest went to Rami Malik for best actor for his portrayal of the late singer. The surviving members of Queen also got into the Oscars act — launching last night’s ceremony with a medley of hits that gave the awards a Grammy-like vibe.

OSCARS LIST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best picture: “Green Book”

Best actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign language film: Mexico’s “Roma”

Original screenplay: “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best animated film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: “Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson

Costume design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”

Production design: “Black Panther”

Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Film Editing: John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated short film: “Bao”

Documentary short subject: “Period. End of Sentence”

Visual effects: “First Man”

Live action short film: “Skin”

Documentary feature: “Free Solo”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest and final installment in the “How to Train Your Dragon” series has helped burn off some of the doldrums Hollywood has been under this year. The movie “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” took in $55.5 million in its weekend debut. That’s the best posting of any of the three movies in their debut week. It also is the best opening of the year so far in the U.S. and Canada.

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales this year were down about 18 percent. Coming off a year where the nation’s box office posted a record, it’s been gloomy news for Hollywood, which continues to face pressure as people seem to be weaning themselves off the habit of strolling into the multiplex to catch a film in the age of streaming services.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk scored a career-high 21 points and made five of Bucknell’s school-record 21 3-pointers as the Bison scored the second-most points in program history in a 118-76 win over Lafayette on Sunday. The victory gave the Bison (18-10, 12-4 Patriot League) a one-game lead over second-place Lehigh and Colgate, both 11-5. The teams have two regular-season games left. Ten Bucknell players made 3-pointers. Bucknell made 21 of 36 from the arc for 58 percent, passing the school record of 17 set twice previously.

The Bison shot 64 percent overall, making a league-record 45 field goals on 70 attempts. Kimbal Mackenzie scored 18 points, Jimmy Sotos had 17 with nine assists and Bruce Moore scored 16 for Bucknell, whose 118 points were just one short of the school record set against Colgate in 1968. It was the first time this season Bucknell got to the century mark, which the Bison reached midway through the second half. A school record for points in an opening half gave Bucknell a 63-27 lead. Kyle Stout scored 17 points for the Leopards (10-17, 7-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped. This game was, and all Bucknell mens basketball games, are on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Atlanta 2

Final Philadelphia 10 Detroit 6

Final Houston 10 N-Y Mets 1

Final Arizona 12 Cleveland 3

Final L-A Dodgers 13 L-A Angels 9

Final San Diego 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Cincinnati 14 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 4 Colorado 2

Final Milwaukee 10 Texas 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 9 Toronto 8

Final Boston 8 Minnesota 5

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 5

Final Kansas City 14 Oakland 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 10 Miami 6

Final Washington 12 St. Louis 2

Final Chi Cubs 9 San Francisco 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 113 Toronto 98

Final Denver 123 L.A. Clippers 96

Final N-Y Knicks 130 San Antonio 118

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Washington 6 N-Y Rangers 5

Final San Jose 5 Detroit 3

Final Dallas 4 Chicago 3

Final OT Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1

Final Calgary 2 Ottawa 1

Final Arizona 4 Winnipeg 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (10) Michigan St. 77 (7) Michigan 70

Final Xavier 66 (17) Villanova 54

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at San Francisco 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona 3:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland 3:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Florida at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(23) Kansas St. at (12) Kansas 9:00 p.m.

Notre Dame at (16) Florida St. 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at (19) Iowa St. 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved