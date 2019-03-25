PA Primary Preview: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/25/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beto O’Rourke’s splashy campaign event in Pennsylvania this week seemed to herald the start of the state’s presidential primary season. But if Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party faithful are searching for a favorite from among the crowded 2020 primary field, it may be in vain: early-voting states typically make that choice.

Yet, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party strategists and officials suggest that a crush of candidates could help force a competitive race all the way until the state holds its primary election. Besides the big primary field, there are a couple other reasons that Pennsylvania could see a competitive Democratic primary. There’s the rise of small-dollar donations and there’s the party’s new rule for 2020, in which automatic delegates cannot vote on the first presidential ballot if the convention remains contested.

SAYRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle crashed into the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania, claiming the lives of a man and his 1-year-old son. Police in Bradford County say an Athens Township officer saw a vehicle traveling fast Friday night, and minutes later he responded to a report of a vehicle in the river.

Water rescue crews from the surrounding area were called and helped search on Friday night and again Saturday morning.

Police said the bodies of 29-year-old Derek Marshall and 1-year-old Maddox were recovered from the river at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 31-year-old woman was able to escape from the vehicle and made it to shore. She was treated at a hospital.

ASHLAND, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say fire has destroyed five buildings, including a business, on the main street oin Ashland where an earlier blaze destroyed six buildings last month. Fire crews in Schuylkill County were called to Ashland’s main street at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday and found the back of several buildings engulfed in flames.

Officials said a sandwich shop and homes at four addresses were destroyed. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Last month, a similar blaze destroyed six row homes in Ashland. Officials said all 20 residents made it out safely but lost all of their belongings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Naked bicyclists say they were so cold riding around Philadelphia last September that this year they’ll do it in August. Organizers of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride say they’ve “ridden in chilly weather” the last two Septembers so this time they’ll saddle up Aug. 24 and “hope it’s a scorcher!”

The nude ride was Sept. 8 last year and Sept. 9 the year before that, with temperatures reaching only about 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius). Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some of the cyclists wore their birthday suits accentuated with body paint or glitter while others wore underwear or masks. They pedaled past sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump won. That was the media narrative that settled in about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian electoral tampering investigation on Sunday — before more than a handful of Mueller’s actual words became public. Poised for news on the investigation for months, news organizations jumped on Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report.

Some television pundits declared it good for the country, saying a cloud had been lifted off the president. The public still doesn’t know when or how much of Mueller’s actual report will become public, including details on why he felt he could not make a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated a “total exoneration” that special counsel Robert Mueller explicitly did not provide in his report on the Russia investigation. Attorney General William Barr quotes Mueller saying his report “does not exonerate” Trump.

TRUMP: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION.” — tweet Sunday after Barr gave Congress his summary of Mueller’s findings. TRUMP: “There was no obstruction, and none what so ever, and it was a complete and total exoneration.” — remarks to reporters Sunday after Barry’s summary came out.

SARAH SANDERS, White House press secretary: “The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG (Deputy Attorney general Rod) Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration.” — tweet Sunday.

THE FACTS: It was not a total vindication. Mueller’s exact words in the report, as quoted by the attorney general, say otherwise: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” The summary by Barr notes Mueller did not “draw a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction,” but rather set out evidence for both sides, leaving the question unanswered. Barr wrote in the summary that ultimately he decided as attorney general that the evidence developed by Mueller was “not sufficient” to establish, for the purposes of prosecution, that Trump committed obstruction of justice

Barr’s summary also notes that Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia. To prove a crime, Mueller must generally meet a standard of proving an offense beyond a reasonable doubt. The summary did not clear the president of improper behavior regarding Russia but did not establish that “he was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference,” Mueller said in a passage from the report quoted by Barr. The four-page summary signed by Barr gave the bottom line only as he and Rosenstein saw it. Mueller’s detailed findings remain confidential at least for now.

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — As legal cannabis has spread to dozens of states, more Americans in their 70s and 80s are adding marijuana to the roster of senior activities such as golf and bingo. Recent studies show that people 65 and over are the fastest-growing segment of cannabis users. Many of them got high in their youth, but now they are more interested in easing age-related maladies such as arthritis and sleeplessness.

On a recent morning, about 50 seniors boarded a bus at a retirement community in Laguna Woods, California. Their destination was a local pot shop not far from Disneyland. They spent hours choosing from a variety of cannabis-infused products, including candies, drinks and weed. Afterward, they took a break for a little bingo before heading home.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida suburb is being plagued by thousands of poisonous toads.

Experts say the amphibians are bufo toads, also known as cane toads. Residents in the infested Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood worry toxins secreted by the toads will harm their pets and children. News stations broadcast images of the small toads clogging pool filters, hopping en masse across driveways and sidewalks, and lurking in landscaped lawns.

Resident Jennifer Quasha told WPBF her family first noticed the toads Friday. She said hundreds of them were in her swimming pool. Mark Holladay of the pest removal service Toad Busters told WPTV that recent rains coupled with warm temperatures sent the amphibians into a breeding cycle. Holladay said even more toads are likely to spread throughout South Florida in the coming

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has honored Randy Owen of Alabama for his dedication to community. Owen was presented with the Heart Of An Eagle Award by the local chapter in Anniston, Alabama, last Wednesday. It’s given to an individual for leadership, character and integrity. Owen launched an annual radio telethon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Nashville, and the band has worked on several disaster relief initiatives.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Braden Holtby made 35 saves to compensate for an inconsistent effort by his teammates, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 to snap a two-game skid. Holtby was in late-season form and helped Washington kill off three of four Philadelphia power plays.

