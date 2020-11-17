PA possibly out of ICU beds soon, stricter rules imposed

HARRISBURG – While painting a daunting COVID-19 picture for the commonwealth, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary announced stricter orders on masking and traveling. During a press briefing Tuesday, Dr. Levine says Pennsylvania, at the current rate, will run out of ICU beds in December.

This means hospitals have to act now, “The hospitals and health systems and their chief executive officers need to be working now to review and prepare how they’re going to support one another should we get to the point that a hospital could become overwhelmed. Hospitals should also be working to move up elective procedures or prepare to reduce them.”

Dr. Levine says anyone traveling to Pennsylvania must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the state, “If you do not have your test result when you come to Pennsylvania, then you need to quarantine until you get a negative test result. If you can’t get a test, or are waiting for your results, or choose not to get a test, you must quarantine for 14 days once you arrive in our state.”

This order takes effect this Friday but does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment. The state’s masking order has also been strengthened, where residents must mask up indoors and outdoors any time they are away from home.

When indoors masking is required even if you’re socially distant, “This applies to every indoor facility such as schools, gyms, doctors offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served, and this applies if you have people in your home who are not part of your household.”

When outdoors, masking is required if you’re unable to remain physically distant from someone not in your household the entire time you’re outdoors. Colleges and universities also need to implement a testing plan for when students return to campus following the holidays. The state’s restrictions on bars and restaurants remain the same, as well as local school district guidance.