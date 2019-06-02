Beto O’Rourke on WKOK: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/2/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The brother of prize-winning author John Edgar Wideman has moved one step closer to freedom after a Pennsylvania parole board recommended pardoning him for a 1975 killing.

Robert Wideman was sentenced to life without parole and has been in a state prison since his conviction in a shooting case was the subject of his older brother’s acclaimed 1984 memoir “Brothers and Keepers.”

The Board of Pardons recommended clemency for 68-year-old Wideman following a hearing Thursday. The Post-Gazette says it featured testimony from a judge who prosecuted the case, and from the victim’s sister, who opposed the request. Wideman’s attorney Mark Schwartz says they’ll be “sweating bullets” awaiting a decision from Gov. Tom Wolf. The Democrat tends to give weight to the board’s recommendation.

Wideman was charged with murder after participating in a 1975 robbery that resulted in the shooting death of car salesman Nicola Morena.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman has received the maximum sentence in the stabbing death of her boyfriend almost four years ago. The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 48-year-old Lori Tressler was sentenced Friday to 20 to 40 years in prison. A Fayette County jury convicted Tressler of third-degree murder in the August 2015 slaying. Prosecutors said the two argued during a small party and the defendant grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed 29-year-old Robert Lee Engle.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say they have identified a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a trash can in northeast Philadelphia. Police say the victim was identified as 36-year-old Kioma Diehl, but the cause of her death remains under investigation. Authorities said earlier that a garbage company worker found her body wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag and placed in a trash container on Leiper Street early Wednesday morning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon: Beto O’Rourke, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; Javad Zarif, Iranian foreign minister.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 2020 presidential candidate. “Fox News Sunday” — Mulvaney; Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Montana Fouts pitched a complete game shutout, and Alabama defeated Arizona 2-0 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. Fouts, a freshman, gave up three hits and struck out nine. Bailey Hemphill doubled to knock in the game’s only two runs in the third inning. Alabama advanced to play top-seeded Oklahoma in the semifinals.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Taran Alvelo struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout, and Washington defeated Oklahoma State 1-0 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. Washington advanced to play UCLA in the semifinals. The Huskies will need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series, while UCLA will only need to win once.

UNDATED (AP) — Defending national champion Oregon State was among the first teams eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time the Beavers have gone 0-2 in regionals in 14 appearances since 1985. The Beavers’ 4-1 loss to Big East champion Creighton knocked them out in the regional round for the first time since 2015. Baylor’s Shea Langeliers hit three homers and drove in a tournament-record 11 runs in a 24-6 win over Omaha. Loyola Marymount upset No. 1 national seed UCLA.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Uhl’s had the game-winning hit in the seventh inning as Loyola Marymount upset national top seed UCLA 3-2 in a winner’s bracket game Saturday in the NCAA Baseball Tournament’s Los Angeles Regional. Uhl’s single off Nate Hadley drove in pinch-runner Ryan Ruley for the go-ahead run to help the Lions (34-23) snap the Bruins’ 11-game winning streak.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaac Collins hit a solo homer in the top of the third inning, giving No. 2 seed Creighton an early lead it would not relinquish in a 4-1 victory that eliminated defending national champion Oregon State. The Bluejays (39-12) play the loser of Saturday’s second game between No. 4 seed Cincinnati and No. 3 seed Michigan Sunday in another elimination game. Oregon State (36-20-1), the No. 16 national seed, was the first national seed eliminated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Davis Moore pitched a two-hitter over 6 2/3 innings, Emilio Nogales had three hits and drove in three runs and Fresno State advanced into Sunday’s championship game of the Stanford Regional with a 7-2 victory over the top-seeded Cardinal on Saturday. McCarthy Tatum added a two-run double and Nolan Dempsey homered for the third-seeded Bulldogs (40-14-1), who have won nine straight and 14 of 15 overall.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trevor Hauver had three hits and drove in two runs to help Arizona State staved off elimination in the NCAA tournament with a 13-5 victory over Stony Brook. Arizona State starter RJ Dabovich pitched into the seventh inning. He allowed five runs and struck out six. Stony Brook starter Bret Clarke entered the game 8-0 but took his first loss this season as the Sea Wolves were eliminated from the Baton Rouge regional.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Dave Matthews hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning and Central Connecticut State won its first NCAA Tournament game, beating California 7-4 in a regional elimination game. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils were 0-11 all-time in the tournament after losing a regional opener to host Arkansas, the No. 5 national seed. Central Connecticut State will face another elimination game against the Arkansas-TCU loser.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Francisco 8 Baltimore 2

Final Atlanta 10 Detroit 5

Final Colorado 4 Toronto 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 2

Final Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 2

Final L-A Angels 6 Seattle 3

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 3

Final Houston 5 Oakland 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 12 Pittsburgh 10, 13 Innings

Final Washington 5 Cincinnati 2

Final St. Louis 7 Chi Cubs 4

Final Arizona 6 N-Y Mets 5, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Miami 9 San Diego 3

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 7 St. Louis 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 96 Atlanta 75

Final Indiana 92 N-Y Liberty 77

Final Minnesota 70 Dallas 67

Final Chicago 83 Seattle 79

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Orlando 3 Montreal 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego 6:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Golden State at Toronto 8:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Las Vegas 6:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Philadelphia at Minnesota 4:00 p.m.

.

