PA over 750 COVID-19 deaths, Valley with just two new cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania now has over 750 deaths and over 29,000 positive COVID-19 cases, but the Valley hardly saw an increase in cases. In its daily report Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed just two new cases in the Valley…one in Snyder, now with 25 and one death, and one in Union, now at 26. Northumberland and Montour counties remain at 60 and 48 cases, respectively.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 20 new cases at 166 with three deaths. Lycoming only saw two more cases at 32, and Juniata has seven new cases at 63. Dauphin County now has 311 cases with seven deaths, and Schuylkill County has 244 cases and four deaths.

There are nearly 118,000 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.