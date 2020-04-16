PA over 700 COVID-19 deaths, 10 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reached over 700 COVID-19 related deaths, while the Valley has 10 new confirmed positive cases. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says 60 new deaths have been reported statewide. That includes two more in Dauphin County, now with seven deaths and 287 cases, and one fourth in Schuylkill County with 236 cases.

10 new cases were confirmed in the Valley and over 1,200 statewide. That includes four more in Northumberland and Montour counties at 60 and 48, respectively. Two more cases were confirmed in Union County, now with 25, and no new cases were confirmed in Snyder, still at 24 cases and one death.

In other surrounding areas, Columbia County has 15 new cases at 146, Lycoming remains with 30 cases, and Juniata has nine more cases at 56.

There are over 113,000 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.