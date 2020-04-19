New Numbers: Over 1,100 COVID-19 deaths, 170 Valley cases  

HARRISBURG – Over 1,100 deaths have been reported across Pennsylvania due to COVID-19, and the state now has over 32,000 positive cases, including up to 170 in the Valley. In its latest update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed over 1,200 new cases and 276 new deaths in PA. DOH noted a different method of calculating deaths is in use, yesterday’s total was 836. Here is what he department is saying:

The department also announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”

Here in the Valley, Northumberland County is up to 67 positive test, Montour has 49, and Snyder and Union have 27, with one death in Snyder.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County now has 184 cases and has reported a fourth death; Dauphin County has 343 cases and has reported nine deaths. Schuylkill has 254 cases and a fifth death reported, Juniata has 66 and Lycoming has 36 cases.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. There are over 126,000 patients who have tested negative to date, including over 3,600 across the area.