PA Nuclear power plant debate in the state Capitol this spring: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/17/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The question of whether to rescue Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plants could dominate debate in the state Capitol this spring, and that’s of keen interest to hundreds of thousands of rural electric cooperative members. Electric cooperatives own a 10 percent stake in Susquehanna nuclear power plant near Berwick, and Susquehanna supplies 60 percent of the cooperatives’ electricity.

The stakes are this: If Susquehanna goes under, members of the cooperatives can expect a big increase in their electric bills. If lawmakers pass nuclear-friendly legislation, the cooperatives will bring in more revenue, and members won’t pay the rate increases that Pennsylvania’s other electric customers will foot. Opponents say Susquehanna is profitable right now, and question whether it deserves what they call a bailout.

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old intoxicated man got on a school bus hoping to be dropped off closer to his home but instead rode to a suburban Philadelphia high school and went inside. Lower Gwynedd Police say a student reported an unknown man at 7:25 a.m. Friday. The man was dropped off and entered Wissahickon Senior High School.

About 10 minutes later, he was confronted by the school’s resource officer and administrators. The man ran outside but was apprehended following a brief foot chase. Dominic Herder faces trespassing and public drunkenness charges. He’s being arraigned Friday. Police did not have attorney information for him. Lieutenant Michael Gargan said the man looked like a student so the driver didn’t question him; however, the school is discussing additional safety measures.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — City leaders in Pittsburgh are offering their condolences to the people of Christchurch, New Zealand, where at least 49 people were killed at two different mosques. The city said Friday it has an “all-too-intimate understanding” of what they are going through. A gunman expressing hatred of Jews is charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October.

Patrols at Pittsburgh-area mosques have been increased and public safety officials are in contact with local Islamic leaders. Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said the city stands with the people of New Zealand and will “continue to stand united against all forms of hate.” One man was arrested and charged with murder in the Friday massacre.

SAYRE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was arrested after authorities say she used a T-shirt gun to launch drugs, cellphones and other contraband over a prison fence. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the incident prompted a lockdown at the North Fork Correctional Unit in Sayre, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The agency says authorities arrested Kerri Jo Hickman after discovering the T-shirt gun and another package in her vehicle. Tulsa television station KOTV reports that the container that was launched Sunday contained cellphones, ear buds, phone chargers, methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco. Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Danville 37

Mifflinburg 72, Lancaster Catholic 70, OT

PIAA Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Jenkintown 47, Susquehanna 42

Lourdes Regional 52, Weatherly 35

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 3

Final Boston 6 Atlanta 1

Final Houston 13 Philadelphia 5

Final Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 2

Final Cincinnati 5 Texas 2

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Chi White Sox 0

Final San Diego 10 Kansas City 5

Final Seattle 6 Yomiuri 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 17 Toronto 7

Final Baltimore 4 Toronto 3

Final Cleveland 7 L-A Angels 2

Minnesota at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 11 N-Y Mets 6

Final St. Louis 8 Washington 5

Final Milwaukee 5 Colorado 4

Final San Francisco 10 San Diego 3

Final Chi Cubs 7 Arizona 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 129 Atlanta 120

Final OT Phoenix 138 New Orleans 136

Final Washington 135 Memphis 128

Final Dallas 121 Cleveland 116

Final Golden State 110 Oklahoma City 88

Final San Antonio 108 Portland 103

Final Utah 114 Brooklyn 98

Final Denver 102 Indiana 100

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Detroit 2 N-Y Islanders 1

Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 1

Final Florida 4 L.A. Kings 3

Final OT Boston 2 Columbus 1

Final Tampa Bay 6 Washington 3

Final Carolina 4 Buffalo 2

Final Chicago 2 Montreal 0

Final Ottawa 6 Toronto 2

Final Winnipeg 2 Calgary 1

Final Minnesota 5 N-Y Rangers 2

Final OT Edmonton 3 Arizona 2

Final Nashville 4 San Jose 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) Tennessee 82 (4) Kentucky 78

Final (5) Duke 73 (12) Florida St. 63

Final (6) Michigan St. 67 (19) Wisconsin 55

Final (10) Michigan 76 Minnesota 49

Final (11) Houston 61 Memphis 58

Final Iowa St. 78 (17) Kansas 66

Final (18) Buffalo 87 Bowling Green 73

Final (22) Auburn 65 Florida 62

Final (24) Cincinnati 66 Wichita St. 63

Final (25) Villanova 74 Seton Hall 72

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Seattle 4 Chicago 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at 6:05 a.m.

Houston at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati 4:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at 11:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Boston 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Dodgers 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Lakers at N-Y Knicks 12:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami 1:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 4:00 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento 6:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey at Colorado 3:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo 5:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Minnesota 6:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim 9:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(10) Michigan at (6) Michigan St. 3:30 p.m.

(22) Auburn at (8) Tennessee 1:00 p.m.

(24) Cincinnati at (11) Houston 3:15 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles FC at New York City 3:00 p.m.

