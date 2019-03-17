PA Nuclear power plant debate in the state Capitol this spring: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | March 17, 2019

 

AP PA Headlines 3/17/19

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The question of whether to rescue Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plants could dominate debate in the state Capitol this spring, and that’s of keen interest to hundreds of thousands of rural electric cooperative members.  Electric cooperatives own a 10 percent stake in Susquehanna nuclear power plant near Berwick, and Susquehanna supplies 60 percent of the cooperatives’ electricity.

 

The stakes are this: If Susquehanna goes under, members of the cooperatives can expect a big increase in their electric bills.  If lawmakers pass nuclear-friendly legislation, the cooperatives will bring in more revenue, and members won’t pay the rate increases that Pennsylvania’s other electric customers will foot.  Opponents say Susquehanna is profitable right now, and question whether it deserves what they call a bailout.

 

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old intoxicated man got on a school bus hoping to be dropped off closer to his home but instead rode to a suburban Philadelphia high school and went inside.  Lower Gwynedd Police say a student reported an unknown man at 7:25 a.m. Friday. The man was dropped off and entered Wissahickon Senior High School.

 

About 10 minutes later, he was confronted by the school’s resource officer and administrators. The man ran outside but was apprehended following a brief foot chase.  Dominic Herder faces trespassing and public drunkenness charges. He’s being arraigned Friday. Police did not have attorney information for him.  Lieutenant Michael Gargan said the man looked like a student so the driver didn’t question him; however, the school is discussing additional safety measures.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — City leaders in Pittsburgh are offering their condolences to the people of Christchurch, New Zealand, where at least 49 people were killed at two different mosques.   The city said Friday it has an “all-too-intimate understanding” of what they are going through. A gunman expressing hatred of Jews is charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October.

 

Patrols at Pittsburgh-area mosques have been increased and public safety officials are in contact with local Islamic leaders.  Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said the city stands with the people of New Zealand and will “continue to stand united against all forms of hate.”  One man was arrested and charged with murder in the Friday massacre.

 

Features 

 

 

SAYRE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was arrested after authorities say she used a T-shirt gun to launch drugs, cellphones and other contraband over a prison fence.  The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the incident prompted a lockdown at the North Fork Correctional Unit in Sayre, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

 

The agency says authorities arrested Kerri Jo Hickman after discovering the T-shirt gun and another package in her vehicle.  Tulsa television station KOTV reports that the container that was launched Sunday contained cellphones, ear buds, phone chargers, methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco.  Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

 

Saturday’s Scores

 

By The Associated Press

 

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

 

PIAA Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Danville 37

Mifflinburg 72, Lancaster Catholic 70, OT

 

PIAA Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Jenkintown 47, Susquehanna 42

Lourdes Regional 52, Weatherly 35

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

 

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Detroit 6          Pittsburgh        3

Final    Boston 6          Atlanta            1

Final    Houston          13        Philadelphia    5

Final    Kansas City     6          Milwaukee      2

Final    Cincinnati        5          Texas   2

Final    L-A Dodgers   2          Chi White Sox            0

Final    San Diego       10        Kansas City     5

Final    Seattle 6          Yomiuri           4

 

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  17        Toronto           7

Final    Baltimore        4          Toronto           3

Final    Cleveland        7          L-A Angels     2

 

Minnesota       at         Tampa Bay      1:05 p.m., canceled

 

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Miami  11        N-Y Mets        6

Final    St. Louis          8          Washington     5

Final    Milwaukee      5          Colorado         4

Final    San Francisco  10        San Diego       3

Final    Chi Cubs         7          Arizona           1

 

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Boston 129      Atlanta            120

Final OT          Phoenix           138      New Orleans   136

Final    Washington     135      Memphis         128

Final    Dallas  121      Cleveland        116

Final    Golden State   110      Oklahoma City            88

Final    San Antonio    108      Portland          103

Final    Utah    114      Brooklyn         98

Final    Denver            102      Indiana            100

 

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Detroit 2          N-Y Islanders 1

Final    St. Louis          5          Pittsburgh        1

Final    Florida 4          L.A. Kings      3

Final OT          Boston 2          Columbus        1

Final    Tampa Bay      6          Washington     3

Final    Carolina           4          Buffalo            2

Final    Chicago           2          Montreal          0

Final    Ottawa            6          Toronto           2

Final    Winnipeg         2          Calgary            1

Final    Minnesota       5          N-Y Rangers   2

Final OT          Edmonton       3          Arizona           2

Final    Nashville         4          San Jose          2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (8) Tennessee  82        (4) Kentucky   78

Final    (5) Duke          73        (12) Florida St.            63

Final    (6) Michigan St.          67        (19) Wisconsin            55

Final    (10) Michigan  76        Minnesota       49

Final    (11) Houston   61        Memphis         58

Final    Iowa St.          78        (17) Kansas     66

Final    (18) Buffalo    87        Bowling Green            73

Final    (22) Auburn    65        Florida 62

Final    (24) Cincinnati            66        Wichita St.      63

Final    (25) Villanova 74        Seton Hall       72

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    Seattle 4          Chicago           2

 

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

 

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland          at         6:05 a.m.

Houston          at         Atlanta            1:05 p.m.

Boston at         Pittsburgh        1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees  at         Philadelphia    1:05 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City     at         San Francisco  4:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         Texas   4:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Cincinnati        4:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox            at         Arizona           4:10 p.m.

L-A Angels     at         San Diego       4:10 p.m.

Oakland          at         11:05 p.m.

 

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         Boston 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees  at         Baltimore        1:05 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Toronto           1:07 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets        at         Washington     1:05 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Miami  1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         L-A Dodgers   4:05 p.m.

Colorado         at         Chi Cubs         4:05 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Lakers     at         N-Y Knicks     12:00 p.m.

Charlotte         at         Miami  1:00 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Milwaukee      3:30 p.m.

Toronto           at         Detroit 4:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Sacramento     6:00 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Orlando           6:00 p.m.

Brooklyn         at         L.A. Clippers  9:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Houston          9:00 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey      at         Colorado         3:00 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Buffalo            5:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         Minnesota       6:00 p.m.

Vancouver       at         Dallas  7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Pittsburgh        7:30 p.m.

Florida at         Anaheim          9:00 p.m.

Edmonton       at         Vegas  10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(10) Michigan  at         (6) Michigan St.          3:30 p.m.

(22) Auburn    at         (8) Tennessee  1:00 p.m.

(24) Cincinnati            at         (11) Houston   3:15 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles FC          at         New York City           3:00 p.m.

 

 

