PA near 1,000 new cases again, approaching 4,900 deaths

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania was near 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, after a stretch of being significantly under that mark. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 980 new cases, bringing the statewide total to over 65,000. 102 new deaths were also reported, bringing that total to over 4,800.

In the Valley, Union County has five new cases at 61 and one death, and Montour County has one new case at 51. Northumberland County has 150 cases and two deaths, and Snyder remains at 33 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 342 cases and 29 deaths, Lycoming reported its 10th death but remains at 152 cases, and Schuylkill has 548 cases and 25 deaths. Dauphin County now has well over 1,000 cases and 52 deaths. A third death has been confirmed in Juniata, with 94 cases.

There are over 303,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.