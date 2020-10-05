PA National Guard now at Grandview in Danville

DANVILLE- Another local nursing home is getting military support. The Pennsylvania National Guard starting staffing a support mission at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville this weekend. The support team consists of about 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics. The mission at Granville is currently planned until October 12th.

Since April the Pa. National Guard has conducted over 20 staffing support missions at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania. The guard’s support at Mountain View- Coal Township has also now been extended to October 8th.