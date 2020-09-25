UPDATE: PA National Guard now helping Mountain View facility

COAL TOWNSHIP – A second Northumberland County long-term care facility is experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak—and the National Guard is getting involved.

A spokesman for the PA National Guard said they conducted a site assessment with the state Department of Health to determine if there were unmet needs at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehab facility. They this weekend the Guard will start a staffing support mission at Mountain View.

“The support team will consist of approximately 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics. Since April the Pa. National Guard has conducted 20 staffing support missions, like this one, at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania. These missions are initially planned for five days and extended based on the need, said LTC Keith Hickox, State Public Affairs Officer, Pennsylvania National Guard

In a letter dated Thursday, Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township says it has 79 active resident cases and its cumulative total is 97 cases. There are also 19 active staff cases and that cumulative total is 29. There are also 10 residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period, along with two staff members. The number of deaths is not quantified by the state at this time.

Mountain View says it is taking steps to mitigate the virus spread, including enhanced infection control precautions, screening residents, staff and essential visitors, using PPE, and other measures.