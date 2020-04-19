AP PA Headlines: Penna. liquor stores to partially open Monday

AP PA Headlines 4/19/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is starting curbside pickup at liquor stores around the state a month after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered them closed as part of a broader shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced on its website Saturday that stores will begin taking orders by phone on Monday, with each customer limited to no more than six bottles. Curbside pickup will be available at more than 175 of the state’s 600 stores.

The closure of the state-owned liquor stores had been widely unpopular, especially with the state’s online ordering system largely unable to keep up with overwhelming consumer demand. The liquor board, which has a virtual monopoly on retail sales of hard alcohol in Pennsylvania, has been repurposing some of the stores to help fulfill online orders.

Under the curbside pickup program, each store will take orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fill that day — Monday through Saturday. “We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks,” the agency said on its website. Producers, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and privately owned beer distributorships have been permitted to sell during the business shutdown. Beer and wine is also available at grocery stores and convenience stores.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A drive-through coronavirus testing site opens this week in northeastern Pennsylvania for emergency and health workers and older commonwealth residents with symptoms, state officials announced Saturday. The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said the site at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, was sought because “we continue to see case counts increasing there.”

The site will begin testing Monday for 100 first responders and health care workers from northeastern Pennsylvania who have symptoms of COVID-19. Beginning Tuesday, the site will test as many as 200 northeastern Pennsylvania residents over age 65 with symptoms as well as first responders and health care workers each day.

Registration a day in advance on the health department’s website will be required, but patients won’t need a doctor’s prescription. Results should be available in two to three business days, and patients will receive an email to log on to the registration site and access their results, officials said. People heading to the site will be required to return home and self-isolate after testing, and they are being urged not to make any stops along the way, such as to a grocery store or pharmacy, Levine said. “We want people to come to the site and then go back home,” Levine said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 80 more deaths among people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 836. Officials also reported 1,628 additional positive cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 31,069, with cases in all 67 counties of the commonwealth.

Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, with no pediatric deaths to date, the department said. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials in Pennsylvania have announced creation of a business-to-business directory for supplies related to the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Community and Economic Development says the business-to-business interchange directory is intended to connect organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers producing products and supplies.

Secretary Dennis Davin said it’s intended to provide commmonwealth residents access to critical supplies “expeditiously without a middleman.” The directory currently includes manufacturers of N95 masks, fabric and other masks, and surgical masks. Additional supplies and materials will be added to the directory as the department identifies potential manufacturers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gene Shay, a folk DJ who spent a half-century on the Philadelphia airwaves and helped promote the careers of Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and countless others, has died of complications of the coronavirus. WXPN station manager Roger LaMay confirms that the 85-year-old Shay, born Ivan Shaner, died Friday. Shay hosted a weekly “Folk Show” on various stations for 47 years. At a 2013 award ceremony, Shay explained that he sought out “people who have a glint of something, some spark, … (and) just let them play good music.” He also helped run the popular Philadelphia Folk Festival.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during a TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus. Beyoncé and Alicia Keys also spoke passionately about how the virus has disproportionately affected black Americans. Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s TV special “One World: Together At Home,” thanking delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees for their hard work during the pandemic. Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Melinda Gates, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o and Henry Golding offered positive words while photos of health care workers and everyday people were shown on the screen.

Sports

(AP) — Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks. But its TV presence has expanded because of the dearth of other options. The New York Racing Association helps produce “America’s Day at the Races” on Fox Sports, TVG has partnered with NBC Sports for a dozen hours of coverage each week and the hope is the struggling industry can stay afloat and gain more exposure during these trying times.

NFL

(AP) — The NFL draft is annually one of the most ambitious productions that ESPN does. Next week’s coverage might go down as the most ambitious in the network’s 40-year history. With the NFL closing team complexes and canceling plans to hold the draft in Las Vegas, this year’s event is shaping up as a logistical challenge. ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman says there are usually 10 remote locations during the first round. On Thursday night, there might be as many as 180. ESPN and NFL Network will air a combined broadcast all three days. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, but most of the reporters and analysts will be at their homes.

UNDATED (AP) — The need for a wide receiver is obvious and the talent level at the position in next week’s NFL draft is deep. So the expectation is the Philadelphia Eagles will select a guy to catch Carson Wentz’s passes in the first round. But personnel boss Howie Roseman says the Eagles aren’t going to force a pick just because they want to upgrade a position. The Eagles have eight picks: the 21st overall pick, one in the second round, one in the third and three more in the fourth.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Where the Pittsburgh Steelers go in the NFL draft will say a lot about how general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin view the state of the franchise. The Steelers will have to wait until the second round to make their first selection after trading their top pick to Miami last season for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh could use the pick to find an eventual heir to 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger or find competition at running back for James Conner and Benny Snell Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Running back Brian Hill has signed his $2.1 million tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation. Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

More Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (PA’-zheh-noh) captured IndyCar’s race on a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. Pagenaud took advantage of a frantic final 10 laps to get the victory. Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead and a likely victory when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew, causing Power to touch McLaughlin’s car. McLaughlin was livid and actively trying to calm himself on his simulator in Brisbane when he was spun into the wall and out of contention.

UNDATED (AP) — Stefanie Dolson is the first Chicago professional athlete known to have contracted COVID-19, and the second from the WNBA. The Chicago Sky center announced the news in a video that aired Friday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft. She said her entire family tested positive, but that only her mother became seriously ill. She says her mother was admitted to the hospital but is back home and healthy again.

UNDATED (AP) — The mayor of Madrid says soccer matches and other sports events in Spain will take place in empty venues at least until the end of the summer. He says the coronavirus pandemic likely “won’t be under control” in time for events with big crowds to resume normally. The Spanish league is not expecting to resume at least until the end of May. It is working on several scenarios, including playing without fans through the fall.

