PA License Suspensions Barred: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new official amphibian is a slimy, 2-foot-long (0.6-meter) salamander that needs clean streams to thrive. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation Tuesday granting the honor to the Eastern hellbender, a nocturnal animal whose colorful nicknames include snot otter, lasagna lizard and mud devil.

Members of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s student leadership council have spent three years campaigning to get it designated as the state’s official amphibian, helped by Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute.

It’s the largest salamander in North America. Wolf says the most recent official designation of that type in the state occurred in 1974, when the firefly was named Pennsylvania’s official insect.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday, according to a person familiar with his plans. The 76-year-old Democrat is scheduled to face voters in Pittsburgh on Monday, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak on the record about private conversations.

Biden’s decision answers the final major question of the early 2020 Democratic primary season, which now features more than 20 candidates. Given his high profile in U.S. politics, Biden would enter the race as a front-runner The largest firefighters union is preparing to formally endorse Biden this week, with group leaders saying they will be “investing” heavily in the former vice president’s anticipated bid.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new Pennsylvania state law is now in effect, ending the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for those convicted of certain non-highway safety violations, including drug offenses. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation in October and it took effect Monday. In a statement, Wolf says the change removes a roadblock for someone who needs a valid driver’s license to find and keep a job, especially where public transportation isn’t readily accessible.

Wolf’s administration says the law means the state will no longer automatically suspend some 20,000 licenses annually. The new law also applies to carrying a false identification and some offenses committed by children, including the purchase of tobacco products..

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a Muslim U.S. Army reservist asked to leave a gun range in eastern Oklahoma has been dropped, with both sides declaring victory in the case. Court records show both sides agreed to the dismissal order filed yesterday in federal court in Muskogee. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 on behalf of a Muslim man from Tulsa against the owners of Save Yourself Survival and Tactical Gun Range in the town of Oktaha.

The owners had posted a sign on the business declaring the range a “Muslim-free” establishment. The American Civil Liberties Union says they agreed to dismiss the suit after the store owners removed the sign. An attorney for the store owners maintains the sign is political free speech and that Muslims weren’t banned.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump won’t attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington on Saturday — the third straight year he’s skipped the event. No real surprise there, given his views toward the news media. But this year, there’s a twist to his absence. Trump has also told administration officials not to attend. Many White House staffers and other administration officials had accepted invitations to attend as guests of various news organizations. Word of the ban extending to people in Trump’s administration comes four days before the event.

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey shore town says they keep playing Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America” on its boardwalk despite allegations of racism against the singer. Wildwood has traditionally started each day by playing the song. “It’s an Irving Berlin patriotic song that has nothing to do with anything but America,” Mayor Ernie Troiano said. “We have no intention of removing it, and it’s not a statement that we don’t understand what’s going on or we’re ignorant to the history, we understand the history.”

Troiano said he plans to speak with his cabinet to make sure they all feel as passionate about the issue as he does. The mayor’s comments come as some sports teams, including the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Flyers, have stopped playing Smith’s version of the song amid conflicting claims about several of her tunes, including her 1939 hit “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.”

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a way to drive foot traffic into Kohl’s stores — while helping you get stuff you bought from Amazon back to the online retail giant. The department store chain says it will start accepting Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. The move expands a test of the returns service rolled out in some Kohl’s stores nearly two years ago.

Kohl’s sees the partnership with Amazon as a way to get people in its doors — and maybe get them to buy something while they’re there. For Amazon, the deal makes returns easier for its shoppers, who can drop off items without needing to pack them in a box. Kohl’s and Amazon have been working together since 2017, when Kohl’s started selling Amazon Kindles, Echoes and other gadgets at some of its stores. There is a Kohl’s story at Monroe Marketplace, in Hummels Wharf.

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers who say they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself sued the “Empire” actor’s attorneys on Tuesday, accusing them of defamation by continuing to insist publicly that the brothers carried out a real, bigoted attack on Smollett despite knowing that wasn’t true.

The brothers said in a joint statement, issued after their lawsuit was filed in federal court in Chicago that Smollett’s legal team has spread false accusations that have hurt their reputations and undermined their career prospects. “We have sat back and watched lie after lie being fabricated about us in the media only so one big lie can continue to have life,” they said. “These lies are destroying our character and reputation in our personal and professional lives.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Garner is being held out as the epitome of beauty in Hollywood. The actress has been named the cover person for this year’s “Beautiful Issue” of People magazine. Inside the magazine, due out Friday, there’s a cover story on how Garner manages to juggle her career as an actress, a businesswoman and a mother of three.

In the article, Garner says she is starting to get to the point where she realizes acting “is not going to be forever.” But she says she can still find beauty in how that will all play out. Last year, People magazine renamed its “Most Beautiful” issue as “The Beautiful Issue.” The editors say they wanted to make it clear that the designation is not a contest.

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler hit his first major league home run and struck out 11 in seven sharp innings as the New York Mets handed the Philadelphia Phillies their fifth loss in six games, 9-0. Wheeler also doubled and drove in three runs and Todd Frazier connected for a grand slam that made it 8-0 in the fifth. Bryce Harper was hitless in three at-bats, striking out twice before leaving for a substitute. A day earlier, he went on a wild rant at an umpire.

The Phillies play tonight at 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers used a 14-0 start to beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-100 in Game 5 and win their Eastern Conference playoff series. Ben Simmons thumped his chest after a big dunk as the Sixers raced to a 32-12 lead. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 13 rebounds. Philadelphia will play the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jarrod Dyson dived around catcher Francisco Cervelli but was only credited with the winning run after a replay review, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. Dyson bolted from third base on David Peralta’s grounder in the sixth. Second baseman Adam Frazier fielded and threw home, and Dyson went head-first past Cervelli as the backstop applied the tag. Plate umpire Gerry Davis called Dyson out, but the call was quickly overturned on review.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 3 Cleveland 1

Final San Francisco 7 Toronto 6

Final San Diego 6 Seattle 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 7 Boston 4

Final Baltimore 9 Chi White Sox 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 2

Final Detroit 4 Boston 2

Final Houston 10 Minnesota 4

Final N-Y Yankees 7 L-A Angels 5

Final Oakland 11 Texas 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 Atlanta 6

Final Arizona 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Mets 9 Philadelphia 0

Final St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Chi Cubs 7 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Washington 6 Colorado 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 115 Orlando 96

Final Philadelphia 122 Brooklyn 100

Final Denver 108 San Antonio 90

Final Portland 118 Oklahoma City 115

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 5 Toronto 1

Final OT San Jose 5 Vegas 4

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto 4:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 3:37 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston 8:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

Washington at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Utah at Houston 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Carolina at Washington 7:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Chicago at New York City 7:00 p.m.

