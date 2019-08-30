PA Legislative District Redraw News: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/30/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A commission set up by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is recommending Pennsylvania redraw congressional and legislative districts through an 11-person appointed group that would provide a set of options that state lawmakers would choose from. The report issued Thursday by the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission says people want limits on the role of politicians in drawing maps and that gaining partisan advantage should not be a major factor.

The commission says many state residents believe the political system is “built to serve the interests of those who work in it, not theirs.” Republican legislative leaders opted not to send appointees to the commission. After the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court redrew congressional maps last year, the Republicans’ 13-to-5 advantage became a 9-to-9 tie.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl whose family says they received a message from her on social media claiming she was being held against her will. Amiyah Freeman was last seen on Aug. 10 near her north Philadelphia home. Her family members told police she ran away.

On Saturday, family members received a direct message on Instagram from the girl’s account. The message said she was being held at an unknown location and included a photo of a vehicle she claimed belonged to the person who was holding her. Police tracked the vehicle down and spoke to the owner. The man told them he gave Amiyah a ride over the weekend but dropped her off and had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Cpt. Mark Burgmann said on Thursday “it’s possible she’s not being held by anybody at all, but they must “operate on the side of caution.”

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Federal regulators have cleared the way for a 124-mile natural gas pipeline to move forward despite New York’s denial of a water quality permit that had blocked the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled Wednesday that the state Department of Environmental Conservation missed a one-year deadline when it rejected the permit in 2016.

The 30-inch-wide pipeline would run from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields to eastern New York. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Partners appealed to federal courts after New York rejected a water quality permit over concerns for 250 streams. It appealed to FERC after losing court challenges. Williams spokesman Christopher Stockton said the project sponsors are evaluating their next steps. He said it still needs a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. DEC didn’t immediately comment.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland has “alarming concerns” about neighboring Pennsylvania’s efforts to meet clean water goals and how falling short will affect the Chesapeake Bay.

Hogan sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday. Hogan, who chairs the Chesapeake Executive Council, also says Pennsylvania’s plan includes a “troubling funding gap” of more than $300 million annually.

Hogan says Pennsylvania’s final watershed implementation plan falls “far short” of the federally set nitrogen goal. He says it only achieves 73% of the required reduction. The council is scheduled to meet next week. The Chesapeake Bay is the nation’s largest estuary. Hogan emphasizes in his letter that the nation has committed to restoring it through executive orders, as well as congressional actions and policies.

MANOR, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man convicted of disorderly conduct for making a shooting gesture with his hand has lost his bid to have it overturned. A state appellate court made the ruling Tuesday on the appeal brought by Stephen Kirchner. The Manor man made the gesture while walking past a neighbor’s home in June 2018. The man allegedly made an obscene gesture toward Kirchner, who responded with his gesture.

A witness called 911 to report the incident. The neighbor told authorities he felt “extremely threatened.”

In his appeal, Kirchner argued that his gesture didn’t create a hazardous or physically offensive condition. He also argued that he didn’t intend to cause a public inconvenience because he made the gesture to a specific individual. Kirchner’s attorney said they won’t appeal the matter further.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials are hoping to lower the risk of lead poisoning through mandated blood testing for children and other measures. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is backing legislation to require testing that meets federal guidelines, and is rolling out other strategies to address the problem.

The administration is working on ways for regional response teams to care for children with dangerous amounts of lead in their system. There are also proposals to train more people in remediating lead and to provide more resources online about lead poisoning, testing and remediation. Officials say about three in 10 children in the state have been tested for lead exposure, and just under 5 percent of them had elevated lead levels.

Features

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man visiting Jamaica decided to bring back some honey from his favorite roadside stand and was jailed for months on the false assumption he was smuggling methamphetamine.

News outlets report Leon Haughton was returning home from a family visit last Christmas when a drug-sniffing dog alerted to his bag at Baltimore’s airport. He figures it was the fast-food leftovers he was carrying.

He was arrested and remained jailed despite being granted work release, even after a Maryland state lab, weeks later, found no evidence of drugs in the honey. A follow-up test also was negative. But because Haughton holds a green-card, it was either jail or potential deportation until his Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was removed. He spent 82 days behind bars for carrying honey.

NEW YORK (AP) — The one constant with President Donald Trump’s increasingly frequent attacks on Fox News has been the network’s refusal to respond, even as the president complains that “Fox isn’t working for us anymore.” In recent days, however, some Fox personalities like Bret Baier, Juan Williams and Brit Hume have ceased looking the other way.

Fox is stocked with pro-Trump commentators like Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and Laura Ingraham, and the president is a frequent viewer. He speaks up when he sees things that displease him, with news anchor Shepard Smith, chief White House correspondent John Roberts, commentator Williams, contributor Donna Brazile and network pollsters all targeted this summer.

He groused Wednesday that news anchor Sandra Smith offered “zero pushback” in an interview with Democratic communications director Xochitl Hinojosa. One tweet Wednesday cut to the very heart of the network’s existence. “The new Fox News is letting millions of great people down,” he wrote. “We have to start looking for a new News outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore.” Fox’s official response? There was none.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers. The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

MIAMI (AP) _ The Rolling Stones are again rescheduling a concert, this time because Hurricane Dorian is approaching the Florida coast. Publicist Amal Mokhtar says that due to the weather forecast, a concert scheduled for Saturday in Miami Gardens will instead happen Friday night. All tickets will be honored for the new concert date but there will be no opening act.

The concert was originally scheduled for April but had to be rescheduled because of lead singer Mick Jagger’s health issues. It’s also the second time this year that tropical weather has prompted the Rolling Stones to reschedule a concert in the Southeast. Last month the band pushed a New Orleans concert back by a day as Tropical Storm Barry approached the area.

ORANGE, Vt. (AP) — About 250 pigs have been causing a ruckus in a Vermont town the past month after they escaped from their enclosure, but most of them had been returned as of Thursday thanks in part to a trail of hot dog buns and good ol’ fashioned corralling. Several farm workers and a couple of volunteers who heard about the loose pigs trudged up and down the dirt road hill Thursday trying to drive any pigs back into the Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange.

They chased the animals into the brush, and ditches, working together to position themselves so that they could corral the large sows and boars, which frequently got away. But farmer Walter Jeffries said most of his pigs have returned home. “The pigs have been allowed and remain to be allowed in the town right of way so cars are unable to pass, people can’t walk on the road because the pigs chase them,” said Town Clerk Angela Eastman on Thursday.

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has stepped in to help a woman keep a 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common phrase parents say. The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Wendy Auger to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

Seacoastonline.com reports Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he reached out to the division and “strongly urged them” to allow the Rochester woman to keep the plate. Auger, who was appealing the recall, said she was “stoked.” A DMV spokesperson said the current standards and recall procedures have been in place since July 2018. The state has been more restrictive in what it allows on vanity plates since a man won the right to have a “COPSLIE” plate in a 2014 state supreme court case.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils will be back in action tonight after the Shikellamy football game on WKOK. The Mets are at the Phillies this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen turned in solid efforts and appeared to solidify their No. 2 quarterback roles in the Carolina Panthers’ 25-19 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh’s Rudolph continued to outperform Josh Dobbs, completing 7 of 11 passes for 125 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Holton. The second-year quarterback from Oklahoma State led three drives resulting in a touchdown, field goal and a missed field goal. The Steelers play on our sisters station 100.9 The Valley (www.wvly.com) .

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game’s only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York’s roster as the Jets topped the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 in a snoozer of a preseason finale. The kicking job still appears up for grabs for the Jets after a shaky summer from Bertolet. Rookie Clayton Thorson played the entire game for the Eagles. He was 12 of 26 for 84 yards and an interception. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (www.eagle107.com).

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Newman had two homers among his four hits and drove in three runs, Jose Osuna also homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8. Trevor Williams went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits in helping the Pirates win for the fifth time in seven games. He struck out six and walked none.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans, and the U.S. women’s national team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in front of a record crowd. The announced attendance of 49,504 at Lincoln Financial Field was the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S. women. Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Allie Long also scored for the U.S., which has won 15 consecutive matches for the first time since 1996.

UNDATED (AP) — QB Sean Clifford is set to make his first start at Beaver Stadium as No. 15 Penn State faces Idaho. The Nittany Lions haven’t lost a home opener since 2012 and have never fallen to an FCS team. The Penn State Nittany Lions play on WKOK and WKOK.com. Airtime Saturday is 2pm.

