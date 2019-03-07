PA lawmakers want to investigate elder-abuse: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/7/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers want to read an internal state watchdog agency’s critical report on how county-level agencies investigate thousands of elder-abuse complaints and how the state ensures complaints are investigated adequately. In a budget hearing Wednesday, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor told Acting Secretary of Aging Robert Torres that he wants a copy and that he’ll use his subpoena power, if necessary.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it’s addressing the report’s findings and is reviewing Saylor’s request.

A summary of the Office of Inspector General’s report released in January identified failures by some county-level agencies to properly investigate complaints under timelines required by state law.

It also says investigative practices aren’t standardized across counties and it criticizes training requirements for caseworkers who are fielding a fast-growing number of complaints.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University in Pennsylvania has announced a ban on hard liquor from on-campus housing as part of a crackdown on fraternities and sororities. University officials announced the ban Tuesday as part of its 10-point “plan for Greek excellence.” Other points on the plan include requiring live-in graduate assistants at all fraternity and sorority houses, and the university hosting a student-run summit on Greek life to “demonstrate excellence and innovation.”

The plan comes after several fraternities and sororities were placed on probation or otherwise sanctioned for hazing violations. There are 25 Greek life organizations on campus. University Vice Provost for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that some parts of the plan will start in the fall semester, while other parts will take two years to implement.

DALLAS (AP) — Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup, joining other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects. Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can skip the makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

An airline executive said the changes — which also include making it easier for women to pick pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts — came after listening to employees. Uniforms are standard for cabin crew on most airlines, but U.S. carriers have come a long way since Southwest famously dressed its flight attendants in hot pants during the 1970s.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey firefighter has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that he is being forced to shave a beard he says he grew for religious reasons. NJ.com reports that Atlantic City firefighter Alexander Smith says in his lawsuit he began growing out his beard in December as a born-again Christian. He says the department is threatening to suspend him without pay. Fire department guidelines prohibit beards and goatees, saying facial hair can affect the seal of the breathing mask firefighters wear while battling fires. Smith works as an air mask technician and says he has never had to enter a burning building or wear a mask in his role

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker wants to strike climate change from state science standards. A Virginia legislator worries teachers are indoctrinating students with their personal views on global warming. And an Oklahoma state senator wants educators to be able to introduce alternative viewpoints without fear of losing their jobs. As climate change becomes a hotter topic in American classrooms, politicians around the country are pushing back against the near-universal scientific consensus that global warming is real, dire and man-made.

Of the more than a dozen such measures proposed so far this year, some already have failed. But they have emerged this year in growing numbers, many of them inspired or directly encouraged by a pair of advocacy groups, the Discovery Institute and the Heartland Institute. “You have to present two sides of the argument and allow the kids to deliberate,” said Republican state Sen. David Bullard of Oklahoma, a former high school geography teacher whose bill, based on model legislation from the Discovery Institute, ran into opposition from science teachers and went nowhere.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday that it won’t pick Fox News to televise one of the upcoming debates being held for its 2020 presidential contenders. The party chairman, Tom Perez, said he has concluded that the network isn’t in a position to host a fair and neutral debate. He cited a New Yorker magazine article released Monday that detailed how some Fox News personalities and President Donald Trump echo each other.

Even before that story, some Democratic activists were complaining about the committee’s consideration of Fox as a potential broadcast partner. Perez has said that it is important for Democrats to expand the electorate and reach all voters, and that was why he had considered Fox. The Democrats have announced 12 debates for later this year; NBC News and CNN are set to broadcast the first two.

Trump weighed in on Twitter, threatening to sit out general election debates on “the Fake News Networks.” Trump has frequently slammed NBC, MSNBC and CNN, among others, for their coverage of his presidency.

Fox said it hoped the Democrats would reconsider its decision to host a debate that would be moderated by Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday that he tried to build a culture centered around problem-solving and not personal gain while in the White House — an effective strategy for any organization that also prevents “big scandals and indictments.” Obama’s comments drew applause from a crowd of about 9,000 people at a business conference in Salt Lake City.

Obama didn’t mention President Donald Trump and wasn’t asked about him during a question-and-answer session, but he made several comments that seemed to allude to the state of the country and the Trump administration. “Things like rule of law, democracy and you know, competence and facts; those things are not partisan, but they also don’t happen automatically,” Obama said. “There has to be citizens who insist on it and participate to make sure it happens. Democracy is a garden that has to be tended.”

Obama said he felt confident he was making the best possible decisions during his presidency about difficult problems such as Osama Bin Laden and the U.S. banking crisis because he surrounded himself with smart people who didn’t always agree with him. He said he strived to get all perspectives about the topic at hand.

Calling himself “old-fashioned,” he said he believed in “things like facts and reason and logic,” Obama said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Megastar Michael Jackson’s musical legacy has been getting critically reappraised after a new documentary rekindled allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits. The National Museum of African American Music says some Michael Jackson artifacts will be on display in a planned exhibit called “One Nation Under A Groove,” when the museum opens in downtown Nashville in early 2020. The museum has previously released renderings of the building’s design, featuring an image of Jackson on the exterior.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, the chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum said its mission is to share the stories and artifacts of the history of Motown. “Michael Jackson’s musical contributions remain part of the Motown story,” Robin Terry said. Motown Records was the first major label to record The Jackson 5, in which Michael debuted as a young star alongside his siblings, and released their hits “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift says she turns off comments on social media to “block some of the noise.”

That’s one lesson the singer outlined Wednesday in an article in Elle magazine about 30 things she’s learned before turning 30 this year. Swift wrote that her biggest fear was going on tour after the Las Vegas concert shooting and the bombing at Manchester Arena in England. She said there was a tremendous amount of planning and expense to keep her fans safe.

She also says her fear of violence continues into her own life because of stalkers. She says people have to live bravely and not be ruled by “our fears.” As for love, Swift believes it’s important to get to know someone before jumping in headfirst. Swift will turn 30 on Dec. 13.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Last year, the Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon became the last one in the U.S. Now, it’s about to become the last one in the world. The Bulletin newspaper reports a Blockbuster in Perth, Australia will close later this month, leaving the store in Bend as the sole survivor. Last July, Blockbusters in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska closed their doors. At one point, the movie rental stores were everywhere and the chain had 9,000 stores worldwide. But as streaming services like Netflix and Hulu grew in popularity, Blockbuster was forced to declare bankruptcy in 2010 — and closed all of its corporate stores in 2014.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that two Minnesota boys must be allowed to compete on their high schools’ dance teams. Juniors Dmitri Moua and Zachary Greenwald wanted to try out for their schools’ dance teams in suburban Minneapolis. But the Minnesota State High School League’s bylaws say the teams are for girls only. The boys sued in July and asked for an injunction to be allowed onto the teams, saying the rules violate Title IX, the federal law that bars sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal funds.

A federal judge denied the request, but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed the judge’s ruling and remanded the case to the lower court to issue the boys’ injunction. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson initially denied the boys’ injunction, saying while the boys were harmed by the ban, the damage caused to the MSHSL would be “extensive, if not irreparable” in part because the league could fall out of Title IX compliance if they let the boys dance. But the appeals court cited the 14th Amendment requirement of equal protection under the law.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot by another driver as she tried to leave the scene of a minor accident with two children in her car, and authorities in North Carolina are searching for the shooter. Greensboro Police said in a news release Tuesday that 26-year-old Carolyn Rose Tiger was killed Sunday after the other driver pulled a rifle from his trunk and fired.

The motive wasn’t clear. WXII-TV reports a witness told 911 dispatchers the man had been following Tiger’s car. Police say he tried to block her car from leaving after what looked like a minor accident. Police say the shooting appeared to be “a random act,” and the two may not have known each other. No suspect had been arrested Wednesday. The two children weren’t injured.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Weeks after a Kentucky high school student says he was wrongly vilified following his interaction with a Native American protester, the state legislature is advancing a bill that would make it a crime to publish personal information of a child online with the intent to harass or intimidate. A Kentucky state Senate committee approved Senate bill 240 yesterday.

It would make it a misdemeanor to publish minors’ information such as a home address or the school they attend, known as “doxing.” Three Democrats voted against the bill, citing concerns it would violate freedom of speech. In January, 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann was targeted after his interaction with a Native American protester was posted online. Sandmann’s father, Ted, told lawmakers his family is living in a nightmare.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 18 points to lead Penn State to a 66-65 win over Rutgers before 8,000 at the Rutgers Athletic Center. A second-chance layup from Myles Johnson with 1:35 to play brought Rutgers to within 66-65, but the Scarlet Knights missed four shots in the last 45 seconds. Penn State failed to score in the final 2:58 of the game. This game, and all of the Penn State men’s basketball games are on 1070AM WKOK and WKOK.com.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Imani Lewis scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Marsha Howard added 15 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 13 seed Wisconsin beat Penn State 65-57 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Lewis grabbed nine boards and Howard had four assists and three steals.

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 39 points and hit the go-ahead layup in the closing seconds to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 108-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a game that featured two endings. LaVine scored 13 in the fourth quarter as the Bulls wiped out a 10-point deficit on their way to one wild victory.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom each had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 to reclaim sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division. Brett Connolly, Tom Wilson and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Capitals, who won their fifth straight and seventh in the last eight. Ovechkin moved one point from reaching 1,200 for his career. Braden Holtby made 27 saves for his 250th career victory.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has become the most popular Philadelphia Phillies star since signing a record free-agent deal. Team stores and ticket windows are trying to meet the demand for No. 3 jerseys and opening day tickets. Harper has made the Phillies important again after the franchise faded into irrelevance.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 11 Miami 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 Boston 1

Final St. Louis 9 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Atlanta 8 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 9 Philadelphia 7

Final Chi Cubs 4 Kansas City 1

Final Texas 12 San Francisco 5

Final L-A Angels 6 Colorado 5

Final Cleveland 6 L-A Dodgers 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 6

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 4 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 5 Arizona 4

Final Cincinnati 6 San Diego 4

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 131 Minnesota 114

Final Washington 132 Dallas 123

Final Miami 91 Charlotte 84

Final San Antonio 111 Atlanta 104

Final Brooklyn 113 Cleveland 107

Final Chicago 108 Philadelphia 107

Final Utah 114 New Orleans 104

Final Phoenix 107 N-Y Knicks 96

Final Boston 111 Sacramento 109

Final Denver 115 L.A. Lakers 99

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

Final OT Vancouver 3 Toronto 2

Final St. Louis 5 Anaheim 4

Final Vegas 2 Calgary 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT (10) LSU 79 Florida 78

Final Seton Hall 73 (16) Marquette 64

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m.

Texas at San Diego 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona 3:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco 9:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SMU at (12) Houston 9:00 p.m.

(20) Cincinnati at (25) UCF 7:00 p.m.

Iowa at (21) Wisconsin 7:00 p.m.

