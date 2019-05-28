PA Lawmakers Enjoy Unlimited ‘Gifts’: PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/28/19

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a bullet from a gun that accidentally discharged in a northeastern Pennsylvania home went through a wall and struck a 13-year-old girl who was taking a bath. Hazleton’s police chief says the bullet went through furniture and a wall before hitting the girl at about 1 p.m. Sunday. Chief Jerry Speziale says the round pierced the skin but didn’t lodge in the girl, who was rushed to a trauma center.

Another child who was also in the bathtub wasn’t hurt. Speziale says the gun belongs to a 35-year-old man who works as a security guard and has a permit to carry the weapon. Police will present evidence to the Luzerne County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether any charges are warranted.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers’ newly filed ethics forms show they accepted more than $83,000 in free trips last year and collected a variety of gifts, booze and free meals. That’s just the value that lawmakers reported, and they are not required to disclose everything they accept in a state that does not limit gifts to public officials. Travel funded by third parties took legislators to Taiwan, Israel and destinations around the United States, from Seattle to Key West, Florida.

The trips were to attend meetings primarily organized by groups that push ideological agendas. “It’s more prudent for us to not waste taxpayer money when there are people within the industry who are willing to finance something like this,” said Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette, who detailed costs for the 2020 Vision Summit, a regional tourism event he organized. For the event, Dowling reported that a lobbying firm provided $2,100 for dinner for 29 guests, a local tourism agency paid $900 to rent a bus and a law firm kicked in $500 for alcohol.

The February 2018 swearing-in of Rep. Austin Davis, a McKeesport Democrat who won a special election, was made a little more special with $1,000 from Pittsburgh law firm Buchanan, Ingersoll and Rooney, which has an extensive lobbying operation. A spokeswoman for the firm said the cost was then split among lobbying clients. Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia, the House Democratic whip, disclosed a $11,400 trip to Israel, free entry to a club in Philadelphia and concert tickets he doled out to constituents.

House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, took a separate trip to Israel through the Jewish Federation. He reported a $2,000 subsidy. An aide said he paid the rest with personal funds. The Pennsylvania Legislature does not limit how much lawmakers and other public officials can accept from lobbyists and others. Gifts of at least $250 in the aggregate must be reported, unless the person giving it is a friend or family member. Lawmakers also must report transportation, lodging or hospitality expenses that add up to at least $650.

Most states limit the amount of gifts lawmakers can take, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a gift ban on the executive branch under his authority after taking office in 2015. Bills pending in the House and Senate would ban many types of gifts and travel, with exceptions. Such legislation has been introduced in prior legislative sessions — and then ignored. Advocates of gift ban legislation were arrested this month after they threw dollar bills printed with “bribe” from the state House gallery and chanted, “Stop taking bribes!”

Harris defended the status quo, saying get-togethers such as lobbyist-paid meals can help fuel negotiations among lawmakers on important matters. “There’s a tension at the meeting table that doesn’t happen at the dinner table,” Harris said. “And it’s because of that that people are actually able to get things done.” Unlike prior years, the forms covering 2018 contained almost no reporting of free tickets to professional or major college sporting events, although some may not have met the reporting threshold amount. Rep. Sue Helm, R-Dauphin, was an exception, noting she got five tickets worth $355 to watch the Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Rutgers Scarlet Nights in football last fall.

Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, reported collecting 10 tickets to an auto show worth $300 from a car dealer. He said the tickets were used by his staff and their family members, but this week he established a new policy to refuse most gifts, including car show tickets. Republican lawmakers from the area around Penn State, House Majority Whip Kerry Benninghoff and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, both reported awards worth several hundred dollars from the university. Benninghoff received the Friend of Penn State Legislative Award, worth $380, and Corman was given an alumni award valued at $375 and dinner for himself and family members worth nearly $1,800. Many lawmakers reported outside sources of income, which is legal. Rep. David Millard, R-Columbia, got lucky at two casinos and reported slot machine winnings, although he declined to say how much he won.

Some also disclosed debts, although the reports themselves do not include amounts. Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington, reported a personal loan to her from then-Sen. Scott Wagner when Bartolotta won her seat in 2014. Bartolotta said the $100,000 loan, at 5 percent interest, has mostly been repaid. Freshman Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell said her debt to the Internal Revenue Service is now about $50,000. Johnson-Harrell said the debt goes back more than a decade, from a business she had helping people with special needs. Johnson-Harrell, D-Philadelphia, said an accountant advised her that if she had appealed in time, she would not have owed anything.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — To hear former “CBS Evening News” anchor Scott Pelley tell it, he lost his job on the nightly broadcast because he blew the whistle on his superiors. Pelly tells CNN says he was cut loose because he complained about a hostile work environment for both men and women.

Pelley says he was warned to cool it on the beefing or he’d lose the anchoring gig. He says he persisted and was cut. Pelley says he feels vindicated now because many of those he complained about have since been purged from the news department management ranks. Pelley is still with CBS, working as a correspondent on “60 Minutes.”

HOPE, Ark. (AP) — It’s an interesting way to marry old-school and new-school ways to get news. The largest newspaper in Arkansas is promising to give readers a free iPad _ if they keep paying $36 for an annual subscription. Instead of getting the paper tossed on their doorsteps _ or on a bad day in the bushes _ subscribers will have the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette delivered digitally.

The Apple tablet will come with a dedicated app people can use to read the daily issue the same way they would the print edition _ the same layout, including links to jump pages. Publisher Walter Hussman says if the idea catches on, it may help sustain operations in his newsroom, help the paper keep its staff of 106 _ and turn a profit, which the paper hasn’t done in two years. Hussman says by the end of the year, only the Sunday edition of the paper will be printed.

UNDATED (AP) _ The biggest draw for the Memorial Day weekend is the chance to grill some burgers, chill at the beach _ or just enjoy an extended break. Thankfully for NBC, its first-ever broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 was also a big draw. Nielsen says the race posted an 11% increase over last year’s audience.

In all, the Sunday race was watched by nearly 5.5 million people on NBC and its online affiliates. The broadcast-only numbers of 5.41 average viewers makes this year’s race the most-watched Indy 500 in three years. NBC snared the broadcast rights this year from ABC, which had aired the race for 54 years.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was expected to do well, given it’s a Disney remake of a popular animated movie. But in the end, “Aladdin” did even better than expected. The live-action remake of the 1992 film took in an estimated $86.1 million over the weekend. And once the estimates from today come in, it’s expected to crack the $100 million barrier. Overall, moviegoers opted for the familiar rather than the new this weekend, with three holdovers staying high on the list. Number two is “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” with $24.4 million. Number three is “Avengers: Endgame,” with $16.8 million _ and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” is fourth with $13.3 million.

With Hollywood putting so much emphasis on retreading past hits and rolling them back into theaters, how do original films get a foothold on the market? The answer for this holiday weekend at least seems to be: they don’t. With “Aladdin,” “John Wick” and “Avenger” movies grabbing the top three spots, two films expected to make a big impact ended up cratering instead. “Brightburn” opened in fifth place during the holiday weekend with $7.5 million in ticket sales. And despite getting excellent reviews and continuous buzz from its South by Southwest debut, “Booksmart” failed to make the grade. It makes its debut in sixth place with just $6.5 million in ticket sales.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a group of Jewish teens played a key role in saving the life of a drowning man with a tattoo of a swastika. NBC Boston reports it happened Thursday night as the four youths — all students at an Orthodox Jewish high school in suburban Brookline — spotted the body of a man partially submerged in Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Boston College police officer Carl Mascioli says two of the teens ran to his patrol car to alert him. Mascioli says he rushed down the embankment, pulled the man from the water and noticed the Nazi symbol tattooed on his hand. He says the unidentified students told him they don’t regret helping the man despite his anti-Semitic tattoo. Officials say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy” winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings’ record earnings in the next month. Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show.

The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127. Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010. Holzhauer’s total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That’s $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.

CINCINNATI (AP) — José Iglesias hit his first career grand slam off Mitch Keller in the touted right-hander’s major league debut, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 for a split of their day-night doubleheader. Iglesias’ homer was part of a six-run first. Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig added back-to-back homers in the seventh against Alex McRae.

