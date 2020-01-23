PA House Speaker Turzai not running for re-election

UNDATED (AP) — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for re-election in a critical election year when Democrats are aiming to take control of the chamber. Turzai, a Republican, made the announcement Thursday at his office in his suburban Pittsburgh district. Turzai became speaker in 2015 after four years as House majority leader. In that decade, Turzai emerged as a force for fiscal and social conservatism in state government, as well as a powerhouse fundraiser for the House Republican majority. As speaker for all five years during Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office, Turzai has been the Legislature’s strongest adversary to the Democrat.