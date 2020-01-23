UNDATED (AP) — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for re-election in a critical election year when Democrats are aiming to take control of the chamber. Turzai, a Republican, made the announcement Thursday at his office in his suburban Pittsburgh district. Turzai became speaker in 2015 after four years as House majority leader. In that decade, Turzai emerged as a force for fiscal and social conservatism in state government, as well as a powerhouse fundraiser for the House Republican majority. As speaker for all five years during Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office, Turzai has been the Legislature’s strongest adversary to the Democrat.
PA House Speaker Turzai not running for re-election
| January 23, 2020 |