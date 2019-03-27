PA House Muslim member offended by prayer: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/27/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first female Muslim member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives says she was offended by a colleague’s decision to open session with a prayer that “at the name of Jesus every knee will bow.” Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell of Philadelphia said Tuesday she felt the remarks by Rep. Stephanie Borowicz shortly before Johnson-Harrell took the oath of office used her religion against her.

Borowicz is a Republican and associate pastor’s wife.

She also thanked President Donald Trump during the Monday invocation for standing behind Israel. She later defended her remarks, saying, “I pray every day. I prayed.” Democratic leaders called the remarks divisive. Johnson-Harrell won a special election this month. Her swearing-in drew 55 guests, a majority of them Muslim. On Tuesday, a Muslim lawmaker opened the session by reading from the Quran.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top elections official says one-third of the state’s counties are advancing plans to install new voting systems ahead of 2020’s presidential election. Kathy Boockvar, Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting secretary of state, told lawmakers Tuesday that 21 of 67 counties have approved plans amid the administration’s push to adopt systems with voter-verifiable paper trails that are viewed as a hedge against hacking.

Boockvar was testifying during a Senate committee hearing on legislation to require the administration to first submit a report to lawmakers justifying any effort to decertify voting systems in at least half of Pennsylvania’s counties. Lawmakers are also debating funding to help counties pay for machines. The Trump administration and election-security advocates are pushing for new machines across the nation after federal authorities said Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during 2016’s presidential election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A report by an environmental and consumer advocacy group is giving Pennsylvania an “F” for its efforts to remove lead from drinking water in schools. PennEnvironment and PennPIRG released the grade Tuesday, saying Pennsylvania hasn’t been aggressive enough in replacing lead pipes, plumbing or fixtures in schools.

Lead can cause lifelong brain damage and other harm, especially for children, although Pennsylvania health officials say exposure to lead-based paint chips and dust, not tainted water, is the primary cause of childhood lead poisoning. The state Department of Environmental Protection said in 2016 it had reviewed public water systems serving more than 6 million people and that none exceeded federal standards for lead in drinking water.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s water authority is spending $50 million to lower lead levels in water there.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – After synagogue attack, Pittsburgh tries again to curb guns. The Pittsburgh City Council is planning to vote on gun-control legislation introduced in wake of the synagogue massacre, but Second Amendment advocates are promising a swift legal challenge if the bills are approved. The legislation would place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the attack that killed 11 and wounded seven.

It would also ban most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and would allow the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others. An initial committee vote is planned for Wednesday. The legislation was watered down last week in an effort to make it more likely to survive a court challenge. State law prohibits municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of guns or ammunition.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $2 million to a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest who made him say confession after the assaults. The settlement with the Diocese of Erie was announced Tuesday by the victim’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian. The defrocked priest, David Poulson, was sentenced this year to 2 1/2 to 14 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of one boy and attempted sexual assault of another. Poulson is one of a handful of priests criminally charged as a result of a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that detailed decades of abuse by 300 priests. A spokeswoman for the diocese says the bishop respects the victim’s right to publicly address the settlement and confirmed the agreement was signed last month.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump can recognize individuals for contributions to the arts and humanities, to science and technology and for other gifts to American society, but the Medal of Honor is one of the only awards he gives out regularly. It recognizes military members for acts of bravery against an enemy.

Trump today will present his eighth Medal of Honor, this time to the family of Army Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins.

The 31-year-old from Bozeman, Montana, died in 2007 saving fellow soldiers from an Iraqi suicide bomber.

Trump, who received several deferments to avoid military service during the Vietnam War, speaks glowingly of medal recipients at White House ceremonies where he bestows the honors. At times, he uses words that suggest he could not have matched their bravery.

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a stunning decision to drop charges against Jussie Smollett doesn’t mean they no longer believe he staged a racial and homophobic attack against himself in January. First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told reporters Tuesday that he still believes Smollett filed a false police report.

He says prosecutors “stand behind the investigation and the facts.” He added that “this was not an exoneration.” A minimum requirement for the dropping of charges is typically that a defendant accepts some responsibility and offer an apology. But speaking after prosecutors told a judge they were dropping all charges, Smollett conceded nothing and did not apologize. He insisted he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A New England supermarket chain is spiriting away rumors that one of its stores is haunted. A spokeswoman for Market Basket says in a statement to The Boston Globe that “as far as we know all of our stores ghost-free” after someone posted on social media this month about seeing an apparition at a store in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

The person said the ghost was “an old Victorian era woman in her nightgown … near the frozen peas.” Hundreds of people weighed in, including others who claimed to have seen a ghost in the store. Justine Griffin, the Market Basket spokeswoman, says that if there is anything to the ghost story, it’s probably because she’s “attracted to our Victorian-era prices.” Boo light special anyone?

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A pioneering use of drones to fly blood samples across a North Carolina hospital campus has launched in the latest move to expand their roles in business and health care. The short trips between medical buildings announced Tuesday mark the first time the Federal Aviation Administration has allowed regular commercial flights of drones carrying products.

That’s according to UPS and drone company Matternet, which partnered with Raleigh’s WakeMed on the program. Matternet CEO Andreas Raptopoulos says the WakeMed program will start by flying patients’ medical samples from a clinic to a separate lab for testing at least six times a day five days a week. Experts say medical deliveries by drones are in their early stages and it could be some time before they’re widely rolled out.

RUBIDOUX, Calif. (AP) — A California woman is overjoyed after her stolen pet dog was returned with the help of a security video posted on social media. The Orange County Register reports that Melissa Cortez’s pug, Andrew, was returned to her Tuesday by the Spectrum cable company. The newspaper reports that a neighbor’s security video taken midday Monday showed a man who was driving a Spectrum van take the 10-month-old puppy from the yard outside Cortez’s home about 53 miles east of Los Angeles. Cortez says she filed a report with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, but the cable company contacted her after two video clips were posted to social media and widely shared. Spectrum says the unnamed employee has been fired. Police say no one has been arrested.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The NCAA says an Ohio man has made history with a March Madness bracket that’s perfect through the tournament’s first 48 games. Gregg Nigl of Columbus says he almost didn’t fill out his bracket on NCAA.com’s “Bracket Challenge,” saying he was home sick. But so far he has correctly predicted every game through the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The 40-year-old Nigl told The Columbus Dispatch he’s a college basketball fan who researched his picks. He said that while he likes his remaining picks he isn’t counting on his bracket staying perfect. But the neuropsychologist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Columbus says anything can happen.

He has No. 1 Gonzaga beating No. 2 Kentucky for the national title. Duke and Virginia round out his Final Four.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Jake Arrieta has no doubt the Philadelphia Phillies will be successful this season. The 33-year old right-hander allowed two runs, six hits and struck out eight in over six innings as the Phillies completed spring training with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Philadelphia transformed during the offseason, signing right fielder Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year contract after adding left fielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies play Thursday 2:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. We will have an encore DP show at 3pm, sted SJS.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Minnesota 5

Final Pittsburgh 5 Houston 1

Final Chi Cubs 16 Boston 7

Final Chi White Sox 7 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 1 Seattle 0

Final Toronto 2 Milwaukee 0

Final Oakland 4 San Francisco 2, 6 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 9 L-A Angels 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 Detroit 3

Final Texas 5 Cleveland 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 5

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 116 Cleveland 106

Final OT Charlotte 125 San Antonio 116

Final Toronto 112 Chicago 103

Final Orlando 104 Miami 99

Final Milwaukee 108 Houston 94

Final Atlanta 130 New Orleans 120

Final L.A. Clippers 122 Minnesota 111

Final Sacramento 125 Dallas 121

Final Denver 95 Detroit 92

Final L.A. Lakers 124 Washington 106

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 4 N-Y Islanders 0

Final Washington 4 Carolina 1

Final Ottawa 4 Buffalo 0

Final Montreal 6 Florida 1

Final Edmonton 8 L.A. Kings 4

Final Arizona 1 Chicago 0

Final Anaheim 5 Vancouver 4

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado 10:00 p.m..

