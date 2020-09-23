PA House falls short in efforts to override veto on high school sports bill

HARRISBURG – The PA House of Representatives fell short in efforts to override Governor Tom Wolf’s veto of the high school sports bill. PennLive reports a 130 to 71 vote on an attempt to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 2787 which would give local public and private school officials the final say as to whether to hold K-12 sports and extracurricular activities this school year. The bill would also allow schools to decide how many people could be in attendance.

PennLive reports that even as the governor’s veto stands, the Wolf Administration’s attendance limits remain on the sidelines after a federal court ruling last week that declared them and Wolf’s stay-at-home and business closure orders to be unconstitutional.

The governor had asked schools to voluntarily continue to adhere to the administrations limits of 25 people for indoor K-12 sporting events and activities and 250 for outdoor events this school year.