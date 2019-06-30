PA House Bans Plastic Bag Bans: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/30/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation barring Pennsylvania’s municipalities from taxing or banning the sale or distribution of plastic bags and other containers, wrappings and bags. The measure Wolf signed Friday is a 69-page budget-related bill that lawmakers unveiled two days ago. A three-paragraph provision prohibits municipal bans or taxes on plastic bags or packaging for one year while legislative agencies study the economic and environmental impact.

Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman of Centre County says he wanted the provision because his district includes a plastics manufacturer and a township considering a fee on plastic bags. Philadelphia city officials are also considering a ban on plastic bags and a fee on reusable bags that many stores provide. Wolf in 2017 vetoed legislation preventing counties and municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lower-level criminal convictions are starting to be automatically sealed under a year-old Pennsylvania state law touted as a way to give offenders a fresh start. State officials and other supporters on Friday called the “clean slate” legislation a model for other states. The court system plans to be sealing about 2.5 million records a month for the next year, including summary offenses, less serious misdemeanors and those that did not result in convictions.

Defendants aren’t eligible if they have a prior criminal history that includes a felony, two first-degree misdemeanors or four second-degree misdemeanors. The convictions aren’t automatically expunged and will be available to police, courts and prosecutors. People who aren’t eligible for automatic sealing can ask a judge to seal misdemeanors, with some exceptions.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia hospital has given notice that it will be diverting trauma victims to other facilities despite a state warning against taking steps toward closure. Hahnemann University Hospital said Saturday that it notified the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Friday night that it was “de-designating” as a Level 1 and 2 trauma facility.

Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Trebelev cited “clinical and operational challenges” and said the move was considered “in the best interest of patient safety.” Officials said the emergency department will remain open but won’t accept trauma patients. The 495-bed hospital announced Wednesday it would close in September due to unsustainable financial losses. State health officials warned against taking steps toward closing, calling for a detailed plan ensuring the safety of those depending on Hahnemann for care.

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — People are raising money for two Mississippi Blues Trail markers to commemorate the 1977 plane crash that killed three members of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, their road manager and two pilots. The Enterprise-Journal reports the markers will be unveiled in October — one near the crash site in Gillsburg and the other at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb, where survivors were treated.

Mike Rounsaville, a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan from northern Mississippi, is raising money, and a GoFundMe page had nearly reached a $10,000 goal by last week. The Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Foundation is also collecting donations. Lynyrd Skynyrd was founded in Florida and is known for hits such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.” The band is touring Europe and the U.S. this year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections. People from New York and afar came to take photos and share in the legacy of the gay bar where patrons resisted a police raid, sparking protests and longer-term organizing that made the cause considerably more visible.

“Fifty years ago, people stood up for their rights, and look where we’re at now. We’ve got flags all over the city,” said Richard Walker, 58, an airline worker from New York. “I’m getting goosebumps just really thinking about it.” With the modern incarnation of the Stonewall Inn as the focal point, the day’s celebrations included music, speeches and an evening rally. Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Alicia Keys, drag performers and other artists at the advocacy organization Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert addressed a crowd that stretched for blocks on a nearly 90-degree afternoon.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to help turtles with broken shells. News outlets report Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in.

Rescue group worker Keenan Freitas says the eye closures basically help wire the turtle shell back together. The nonprofit has been seeing as many as 40 turtles a week during the past month. It says many of them have been run over by cars, lawnmowers and boats. An animal rehabilitation group in Iowa originally had the idea, saying it uses the fasteners along with small zip ties to help the turtles heal their broken shells.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Marlins today 12:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the rest of Meet The Press continues, then CBS Sportsradio is on WKOK.com.

