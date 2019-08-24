PA House Atheist Prayer Ban OK: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court is reversing a lower court decision and ruling that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ policy barring atheists from delivering invocations doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution. Friday’s decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds House Speaker Mike Turzai’s policy of limiting prayers at the start of legislative sessions to guest chaplains who believe in God or a divine or higher power.

It reverses last year’s decision by a district judge, who sided with atheists, agnostics, freethinkers and humanists in ruling that the restrictions violated constitutional prohibitions on making laws that establish a religion. The appeals court’s 2-1 majority says the policy fits within the “historical tradition of legislative prayer” and it counts as government speech that’s protected from a free speech or equal protection challenge.

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed slugger Bryce Harper on paternity leave. The Phillies also recalled third baseman Maikel Franco from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Adam Haseley started in right field for Harper in Philadelphia’s series opener at Miami.

Harper, who flew home to Las Vegas after Wednesday’s game, could miss up to three games on the paternity list. Harper is hitting .254 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 125 games. The Phillies entered Friday’s game with a 66-60 record, 9 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East and two games out of the second wild card.

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge has named a special prosecutor to look into why state prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett that accused him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin’s appointment of former U.S. attorney Dan Webb during a hearing Friday raises the possibility that the special prosecutor could bring new charges against the former “Empire” actor. Smollett maintains that the January attack wasn’t staged. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly orchestrating the incident.

However, it dropped all of the charges a month later with little explanation, angering city officials and the police. A former state appellate judge, Sheila O’Brien, petitioned for a special prosecutor, leading to Toomin’s surprise ruling in June that one was warranted. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is pledging the “full cooperation” of her office, saying “public trust is paramount” to the work of prosecutors.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. ABC’s “This Week” — Conservative radio host Joe Walsh; Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; McCain. “Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; Klobuchar.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford will start at quarterback for No. 15 Penn State in its season opener against Idaho. The Nittany Lions announced Clifford as the starter in a tweet on Friday. Clifford was expected to win the starting job after longtime backup Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State following spring practice.

Since Stevens’ departure, Clifford had been battling freshman Will Levis for the spot. With Stevens injured early last season, Clifford earned playing time in three of the first four games, during which he completed 5 of 5 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also played in the team’s bowl game against Kentucky, and led the first-team offense throughout spring practice with Stevens again injured.

Despite his limited playing time, Clifford has already earned a place in the Penn State record books. His first career completion was a 34-yard touchdown strike, and he followed that a week later with the longest passing touchdown in school history, a 95-yarder against Kent State. The Aug. 31 game against Idaho will be Clifford’s first career start.

MIAMI (AP) — Starlin Castro homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Miami Marlins spotted the Philadelphia Phillies a seven-run lead before rallying to win 19-11, their highest-scoring game at Marlins Park. Isan Díaz hit a three-run homer, Harold Ramirez and Neil Walker each had three hits and drove in two, and John Berti also went deep for the Marlins, who pounded out 19 hits and have won six of their last seven over the Phillies. Philadelphia led 7-0 in the third inning.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pablo Reyes hit a game-ending RBI single, driving in pinch-runner Joe Musgrove, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. Pittsburgh won for just the ninth time in 39 games since the All-Star break by chipping away at Reds closer Raisel Iglesias.

