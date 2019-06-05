PA Hopes To Kill Skill Games: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/5/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania says it can cut health insurance costs by taking over the online exchange that’s been operated by the federal government for individual Affordable Care Act policies since it began in 2014. New legislation sponsored by the Republican and Democratic floor leaders in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives would create an authority to operate a state-based exchange. A House committee vote is expected Wednesday.

Under the bill, Pennsylvania could apply for federal reinsurance funding to help pay for high-cost claims. The Kaiser Family Foundation says seven other states have taken that step and state officials project that it’ll reduce premiums by 5% to 10% for more than 400,000 consumers. Seventeen states operate their own exchanges, although five rely on the federal government for certain services, such as eligibility and enrollment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s casinos are asking a court to immediately stop the state lottery’s use of online games that they say are too much like casino games. The casinos filed paperwork Monday seeking an injunction in their 8-month-old lawsuit arguing that some of the lottery’s online games violate the 2017 state law that authorized them because they simulate slot machines and casino-style gambling.

Lottery officials say the games are in accordance with the law. The injunction request comes about six weeks before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has said it’ll allow casinos to take their games online.

Pennsylvania in 2017 became the first state to allow online play for both commercial casinos and its state lottery, as both go in search of new and younger players and lawmakers seek sources of revenue to meet growing costs..

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pitching a $5 trillion-plus climate proposal that he says would lead the U.S. to net zero emission of carbon pollution by 2050. The former vice president calls for $1.7 trillion in federal spending over 10 years, with the rest of the investments coming from the private sector. Biden proposes covering the taxpayer costs by repealing the corporate tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed in 2017, while eliminating existing subsidies to the fossil fuel companies.

Biden’s plan — a mix of tax incentives, federal spending, new regulation and more aggressive foreign policy on climate issues —comes as he pushes back on rivals’ assertions that his environmental agenda isn’t bold enough. Climate activists largely praised his pitch Tuesday, although some said the Democrats’ 2020 front-runner still hasn’t gone far enough to challenge the fossil fuel industry. His proposal calls the Green New Deal pushed by some Democrats on Capitol Hill “a crucial outline” but stops short of some of its timelines for weaning the U.S. economy off power from fossil fuels, even as he promises a “clean energy revolution” nationwide and internationally.

LONDON (AP) – Tuesday ended the most popular forms of U.S. travel to Cuba, banning cruise ships and a heavily used category of educational travel in an attempt to cut off cash to the island’s communist government.

Cruise travel from the U.S. to Cuba began in May 2016 during President Barack Obama’s opening with the island. It has become the most popular form of U.S. leisure travel to the island, bringing 142,721 people in the first four months of the year, a more than 300% increase over the same period last year. For travelers confused about the thicket of federal regulations governing travel to Cuba, cruises offered a simple, one-stop, guaranteed-legal way to travel.

That now appears to be over. “Cruise ships as well as recreational and pleasure vessels are prohibited from departing the U.S. on temporary sojourn to Cuba effective tomorrow,” the Commerce Department said in a statement to The Associated Press. The new restrictions are part of a broader effort by the administration of President Donald Trump to roll back the Obama-era efforts to restore normal relations between the United States and Cuba, which drew sharp criticism from the more hardline elements of the Cuban-American community and their allies in Congress.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would be the first state in the U.S. to ban the declawing of cats under legislation approved by lawmakers at the request of cat owners, animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians who call the procedure cruel and needless. The bill, which would subject veterinarians to $1,000 fines for performing the operation, now heads to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, whose representatives said he will review the bill before deciding if he will sign it.

“Cats of New York: Show me your claws” said Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, who pushed the bill for years despite the opposition the state’s largest veterinary society. She called cat declawing “barbaric and inhumane.” Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe and in several Canadian provinces, as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver, but no other U.S. state has voted to ban the procedure, which involves amputating a cat’s toes back to the first knuckle.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A puppy and its 43-year-old owner are recovering after getting trapped in a garbage truck. Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said Tuesday officers rescued the man and his puppy after they got caught by the truck’s compactor mechanism. The unidentified man and puppy were sleeping in a dumpster when the truck collected and compacted the bin’s contents with them still inside.

The driver stopped the machine after hearing the man call for help. He sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

King said the pit bull-lab mix puppy was not hurt and has been transported to a shelter.

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A Texas family could have used a saw instead of a knife to slice a graduation cake from Walmart that was made of plastic foam. Marsy Flores says the retail giant’s store in Pasadena, Texas, had lost her order for a two-tier cake that she wanted for her daughter’s graduation party. She says the manager told her to pick any other cake on display and the store added a picture to the frosting.

All was well until it was time to cut the cake and they discovered plastic foam under the frosting. She returned to the store where a manager gave her a $60 gift card for the value of the cake, another gift card and a real cake.

In a statement, Walmart said it was “the result of a misunderstanding.”

CUTTYHUNK ISLAND, Mass. (AP) — It’s being called a commencement address. But it could probably be delivered at a small table, instead of a large auditorium or athletic field. Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will handle the graduation speech for Cuttyhunk Elementary School in Massachusetts later this month. And she’ll be speaking to an audience of one. Gwen Lynch is the lone graduate this year of the school that goes up to eighth grade.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jay Bruce hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 to snap a five-game skid. Bruce tied a career high with six RBIs in his second game since being acquired by the Phillies. His ninth career slam gave Philadelphia a lift on the day it learned outfielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK. The Phils play this afternoon at 3:05pm, so no live Steve Jones Show on the air. On WKOK.com, we’ll have an encore Dan Patrick Show.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for 12-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Riley sent a slider from Kyle Crick 341 feet over the wall in right field for his ninth home run of the season, turning a 5-3 deficit into a one-run lead in the seventh inning. Donaldson pushed the lead to 9-5 in the eighth with a 439-foot shot to left-center field for his eighth of the season.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 9 Chi White Sox 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 6

Final Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Final Baltimore 12 Texas 11

Final Boston 8 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 2

Final Houston 11 Seattle 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 12 Pittsburgh 5

Final San Francisco 9 N-Y Mets 3, 10 Innings

Final Miami 16 Milwaukee 0

Final Chi Cubs 6 Colorado 3

Final Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Arizona 0

Final Philadelphia 9 San Diego 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final L.A. Sparks 78 N-Y Liberty 73

Final Seattle 84 Minnesota 77

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Washington 1:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Chicago at Washington 7:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

