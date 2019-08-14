PA Health Inspectors Don’t Check Smoke Detectors: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 8/14/19

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A fire chief says there weren’t enough working smoke detectors at a Pennsylvania home day care center where a fire killed five children. Fire Chief Guy Santone told a Tuesday news conference that state officials who inspect home day care centers do not check for smoke detectors. City authorities and state legislators are working on legislation that would make home day care centers register with the city, so it can deploy inspectors.

A message seeking comment was left with the Department of Human Services. Santone said fire officials suspect the blaze that broke out Sunday morning at Harris Family Daycare was accidental. An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape the fire. Five children ranging in age from 8 months to 7 years died.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania needs to improve the operational and reporting rules for charter schools and wants to change the regulations and laws that govern them. The Democratic governor on Tuesday directed his Education Department to develop regulations to limit enrollment for underperforming schools and revamp admissions standards.

He wants charter schools to meet stricter transparency, ethics and financial management standards and to prevent them from overcharging public schools for their services. The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools says some of what Wolf wants to do through executive orders and regulations isn’t lawful. The group says, however, it supports holding all public schools to the same accountability and transparency standards. Taxpayers fund the 180 charter schools, which are run by private boards. They enroll more than 137,000 students.

MONACA, Pennsylvania (AP) — President Donald Trump is telling workers at Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex that the largest investment in the state’s history would have never happened without me and us.” That’s despite the fact that Shell announced its plans to build the complex in 2012, when President Barack Obama was in office.

Trump is speaking in Monaca to highlighting his support for manufacturing as he tries to hold support in the Rust Belt towns that helped him win in 2016, The plant is part of a growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics. But Trump told reporters earlier that he’s not worried about producing more plastics in the U.S. He says, “Plastics are fine” and the problem is what’s “floating across the ocean from other places, including China.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court says high tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike don’t violate the right of truckers and other motorists to travel between states, upholding a lower-court dismissal of their lawsuit against state agencies and officials. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s use of turnpike tolls to pay other costs was authorized by Congress and therefore doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause.

The ruling upholds a federal judge’s decision in April to dismiss the lawsuit by the Missouri-based Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and others. A lawyer for the association says it’s considering options for further review of the decision. The state uses toll income to fund payments under a 2007 state law designed to pump money into highways and transit.

MONACA, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to take credit Tuesday for a major manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania in his latest effort to reinvigorate the Rust Belt support that sent him to the White House. He was cheered on by fluorescent-vest-clad workers who were paid to attend by Shell, their employer, which is building the facility.

Despite Trump’s claims, Shell announced its plans to build the complex in 2012, midway through President Barack Obama’s term in the White House. The event was billed as an official White House event, but Trump turned much of it into a campaign-style rally, boasting of achievements he claims as president and assailing his would-be Democratic rivals for the 2020 election.

Trump contends that America’s coal, oil and manufacturing are reviving and he deserves the credit. He’s been focusing on his administration’s efforts to increase the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels in defiance of increasingly urgent warnings about climate change. And he’s embracing plastic at a time when the world is sounding alarms over its impact. As for the new complex, he declared, “This would have never happened without me and us.”

Trump took credit for the addition of 600,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs. Labor Department figures show that roughly 500,000 factory jobs have been added since his presidency started. The company was given massive tax breaks to build the petrochemicals complex, along with a $10 million site development grant, with local politicians eager to accommodate a multibillion-dollar construction project.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.”

Inspire Change was created by the league after an agreement with a coalition of players who demonstrated during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice in this country. Those demonstrations were sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

NFL owners agreed to contribute up to $89 million over six years toward causes players were supporting. Commissioner Roger Goodell sees the partnership with Roc Nation as a significant step in several directions. “Roc Nation is one of the most globally influential and impactful organizations in entertainment,” Goodell said. “The NFL and Roc Nation share a vision of inspiring meaningful social change across our country. We are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation and look forward to making a difference in our communities together.”

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it completely supports anchor Chris Cuomo after he was seen on video threatening to push a man down some stairs during a confrontation after the man apparently called him “Fredo,” in a seeming reference to the “Godfather” movies. The video appeared Monday on a conservative YouTube channel. Host Brandon Recor told The Washington Post the exchange happened Sunday at a bar in Shelter Island, New York, after a man approached Cuomo for a picture. The man made the video.

It doesn’t show the “Fredo” reference but depicts Cuomo’s profanity-laced reaction as he characterizes the comment as an anti-Italian slur. The man says he thought “Fredo” was Cuomo’s name. CNN spokesman Matt Dornic tweeted that Cuomo “defended himself” after being slurred in what Dornic calls “an orchestrated setup.”

“I should be better than the guys baiting me,” Cuomo said in a tweet Tuesday. “I should be better than what I oppose.” On Tuesday, President Donald Trump added his voice to the fray, tweeting, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN.”

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say more than 50 television sets have been mysteriously placed on front porches in a neighborhood outside Richmond. Henrico County police Lt. Matt Pecka said residents found older model televisions outside their front doors Sunday morning. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that video from one doorbell camera showed a person wearing TV-shaped headgear while dropping off a TV set.

Police believe that more than one person is responsible. A similar incident occurred in a nearby neighborhood last year. It’s unclear if the incident is a crime. Pecka said that dropping off the televisions on front porches is “at most” illegal dumping. Most of the TVs will be recycled. But a couple residents indicated they would keep their televisions for now.

MAYERTHORPE, Alberta (AP) — A 95-year-old woman in a retirement home in Mayerthorpe, Alberta, is all smiles lately because singer Alan Frew of Glass Tiger popped in to give her a private concert. Frew writes on Instagram he visited Jean Savage after a caretaker tipped him off that Savage loved the band. The staff told Savage to hold off on playing bingo because something special was coming, and her reply was, “It better be BETTER than bingo.” Frew says Savage’s face was “beyond priceless.” He posted a video of him singing the Glass Tiger hit “Someday” to Savage. He says she probably thinks he gave her a gift, when really it was the other way around.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Leah Church apparently doesn’t need to even see the basket to hit 3-pointers. In a video posted Saturday on social media , the junior guard hit three consecutive long 3s while shooting over her head with her back to the basket. The viral clip has more than 1 million views while also being featured on NBC’s “Today” show.

Church gained national attention for online videos showing her making 120 3-pointers in five minutes in 2015 and 55 consecutive 3s in 2016. She told The Associated Press she was trying to make two in a row in the driveway of her family’s home and asked her mother to film it in case she was successful.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free says he’s traveling cross-country again to bring together police officers and the community. Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Monday to announce his “Mowing with Cops” tour will start Wednesday in Apopka, Florida. Smith says on his website that he wants to mow at least one lawn in each state for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans.

He invited police officers to mow with him. He had a special police-themed mower made. His website shows it’s painted black and white and has emergency lights. Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. Individual and corporate donations have helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Jason Vargas allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Blake Parker (2-2) and Mike Morin each tossed a hitless inning and Hector Neris finished for his 21st save in 25 tries. Cubs starter Jose Quintana had a career-best 14 strikeouts in six innings.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Bell homered and had three RBIs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally for a 10-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels. José Osuna drove in two runs, and Bryan Reynolds added a solo homer for the Pirates, who have won consecutive games for the first time since July 6-7 against Milwaukee.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford always planned to be Penn State’s starting quarterback. The opportunity came sooner than even he expected. Clifford has huge task in replacing Trace McSorley, but he sounds and looks the part. The Nittany Lions return just 11 seniors from last season’s 9-4 team that finished third in the Big Ten East. Penn State has 55 first- or second-year players.

