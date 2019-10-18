PA Health Ins. Premiums Up 4%: AP PA Heads, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/17/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Premiums for health insurers’ individual policies in Pennsylvania for 2020 will reflect an aggregate statewide increase of 4%, with an increase of 10% in the small group market. The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance said Thursday that the new plans will be available when open enrollment starts Nov. 1.

Premiums for individual health insurance policies dropped in the current year, after increases the two years before that averaged over 30% in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says more insurers are entering the market, and the number of counties with only one insurer offering coverage in the individual market will decrease to six. Consumers must sign up by Dec. 15 for coverage to take effect Jan. 1.

NEW YORK (AP) — The governors from several Northeastern states said Thursday they want to work together to regulate marijuana and vaping, including possible regional restrictions on flavored vaping products. Democratic governors from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania met in New York City with health and legislative officials. Representatives from Massachusetts and Colorado were also on hand for the meeting.

“What we want to do is coordinate this on a regional basis,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, noting how the “patchwork quilt of marijuana regulations makes no sense at all.” He said the group came up with “very preliminary” principles concerning how to regulate legalized, recreational marijuana, such as agreeing to have similar policies for THC content, edibles, advertising and taxation in order to dissuade people from turning to the illicit market.

Lamont said “different states are going to have different timeframes” to pass marijuana legislation and he didn’t foresee everyone enacting the exact same law at the same time. He said more work needs to be done and staff from the participating states will continue working together on the issue. Several of the governors unsuccessfully pushed for their states to allow recreational pot sales in the last year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is scaling back a proposal to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of workers in Pennsylvania, and is putting it on a path to a vote next month. Wolf’s administration submitted its proposed regulation Thursday for a state rule-making board’s Nov. 21 meeting. The five-member board has a 3-2 majority of Democratic appointees. Wolf, a Democrat, first unveiled the proposal in early 2018.

The revised rule would phase in the increase over three years and require in 2022 that salaried workers earning up to $45,500 a year get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. Business groups oppose it. Pennsylvania’s current threshold is $23,660 a year. Wolf’s administration says the rule will expand overtime pay eligibility to 82,000 workers who earn above a federal threshold that’s rising to almost $36,000.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The system overseeing more than a dozen Pennsylvania universities has unanimously voted to ask the state for up to $100 million over the next five years to further consolidate. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors approved the motion at a meeting Thursday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the money will help the system develop the infrastructure for more shared services among its schools in order to reap both savings and new revenue. The unanimous vote comes one day after the leaders tabled a proposal when a disagreement arose over a suggestion by board chair Cynthia Shapira to raise the amount to $300 million. The next step is for chancellor Daniel Greenstein to consider the appropriate amount to ask for each fiscal year and consult with board leaders..

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has joined a chorus of voices calling for clemency for a black man on Oklahoma’s death row who has exhausted his appeals, arguing that a racist juror tainted the outcome of his 2002 trial. Julius Jones was convicted of murder for the 1999 slaying of 45-year-old Paul Howell, who was fatally shot in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Jones filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Tuesday, asking that his death sentence to be commuted to time served. Kardashian West tweeted to her 62 million followers Wednesday to urge the board and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to consider Jones’ clemency petition. Jones filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that a juror was racist toward him during his trials.

The claim came to light when a juror told Jones’ lawyers in 2017 that another juror used a racist term to describe Jones and said authorities should “shoot (Jones) behind the jail.” The high court rejected that appeal in April. Kardashian West has been an outspoken criminal justice reform advocate. Last year, Kardashian West successfully lobbied Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.

NEW YORK (AP) — One model sashayed down the runway with a leather jacket and a guitar, basking in applause from the crowd. Another danced and strutted in a multicolored bomber coat. A toddler had a little help with her modeling turn, holding on to an adult as she wore a peach outfit with a tutu. And another young woman wore a leopard coat over a T-Shirt with the message: “Go Love Yourself.”

Though New York’s Fashion Week wrapped more than a month ago, there was plenty of fierce fashion at the second annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” on Wednesday, an event that allows young people with Down syndrome to share their talent. Gigi’s Playhouse is a national education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome, from infants to teens, to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. Eileen McClary, an associate for the New York chapter and director of the fashion show, said the event was an effort to let its members be advocates for the center.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted it as evidence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s weakness. Pelosi raised it as a banner of strength. The dramatic official White House photograph shows Pelosi standing and pointing at the seated president across the Cabinet Room table. Although the two are separated by only a few feet, the space illustrated a yawning divide and chronicled in a flash the state of a nation convulsed by impeachment, the prominence of women in politics and the 2020 election.

The reaction to the image, from the top down, also reflected the Rohrschach-type reality that even an image can be narrated in vastly different ways. “I think it would be interesting, you tell me, if we could have a recording of what goes on” in such meetings, Pelosi told reporters afterward. “We must have been at two different meetings.” This much is undisputed: Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, was part of a bipartisan delegation of House members and senators who visited the White House on Wednesday to talk about Trump’s widely opposed pullout of U.S. forces from northern Syria, which cleared the way for Turkey’s bloody attack on the region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte, North Carolina that will provide care to underprivileged members of the community. The six-time NBA champion and Hornets owner was on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Tears streamed down Jordan’s cheeks as he said, “this is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years.”

The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. Jordan vowed to do more, saying “this is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can.” Jordan first announced the $7 million gift in 2017.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Mars lander’s digger is burrowing into the red planet again after hitting a snag seven months ago. NASA said Thursday the mechanical mole has penetrated three-quarters of an inch over the past week. While just a baby step, scientists are thrilled with the progress. The German device is meant to penetrate 16 feet into Mars to measure internal temperatures.

It barely got a foot down before stalling in March. To help, the robot arm on the InSight lander is pressing against the drill to create enough friction for it to keep digging. The mole began hammering into Mars in February, three months after InSight’s arrival. Scientists say it will take time — and lots more hammering — to see how deep it goes.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Women are now legally allowed to go topless in Manhattan, Kansas, with some restrictions. The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously decided to amend the city code to allow females to go topless. However, property owners and businesses may still require all patrons to wear shirts.

The Manhattan Mercury reports City Attorney Katie Jackson recommended the change to avoid potential lawsuits. She said the code could be changed again later. Jackson cited a federal ruling in February 2017 that blocked Fort Collins, Colorado, from enforcing a law against women going topless. Fort Collins is in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, as is Kansas. She said the government could still prosecute a topless woman who is acting in a lewd manner, which is against state law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky boy who asked for cards for his 10th birthday has gotten more than 2,000 of them so far. News outlets report Carter Matthew Willett turns 10 on Thursday and has several weeks left of his current bout of chemotherapy. Carter was diagnosed last year with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

A Facebook page following his story says Carter has had a bump on his head since he was 4 months old. It says the bump really started to bother Carter last year and it was removed around Thanksgiving. It says the family learned days later that the bump had been a cancerous tumor. Recent photos posted on the page show the family receiving dozens of letters and packages, with Carter even posing with some mail carriers.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — A state appellate court has upheld a New Jersey man’s conviction on an obscenity charge for watching porn videos on his iPad while sitting in his car outside a fast-food restaurant. Little Egg Harbor police responded to the restaurant in April 2014 after getting a complaint about 53-year-old David Lomanto’s activities. Authorities say he initially refused to leave his car, then repeatedly refused to show the officer his license or other identification.

Lomanto was charged with obstruction, and a count of public communication of obscenity was later filed. He was convicted in May 2017 and sentenced to two concurrent one-year terms of probation and five days in jail, which he has served. Lomanto claimed the definition of “publicly communicates” in the obscenity law is overly broad and that watching porn in the privacy of his car is protected under the U.S. Constitution.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 16 Michigan heads to seventh-ranked Penn State needing a win to keep its destiny in its own hands as November approaches. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents. LSU’s Joe Burrow will continue his Heisman Trophy campaign at Mississippi State. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts goes against West Virginia and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa goes against Tennessee. BYU coach Kalani Sitake is looking for his team to end a three-game losing streak when Boise State visits. WKOK and WKOK.com will broadcast the game Saturday 6pm.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson had to clarify that he wasn’t guaranteeing anything when he said the Eagles would beat the Dallas Cowboys in a showdown for the NFC East lead. Pederson’s comments on his radio show came a year he tried to downplay some trash talk from one of his linebackers before another crucial game against the Cowboys. The response has been the same from Dallas each time. There wasn’t much of one. The teams meet Sunday night with matching 3-3 records. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are upbeat even in the midst of the team’s worst start since 2013. The Steelers are 2-4 through an eventful six games that have featured a number of season-ending injuries to high-profile players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Coach Mike Tomlin called his team’s current state “fragile” but believes the Steelers have the depth to get back into the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

