PA Health Dept: 11 new cases of COVID reported in The Valley

HARRISBURG — The state department of health is out with new numbers of COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania, and they are reporting 11 new cases in The Valley.

In a series of numbers released at midday Saturday, there is a jump in the number of cases in Montour County; an additional eight cases, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 64. Northumberland County has three new positive tests, bringing their total to 222. No new deaths are reported in The Valley.

Snyder County’s number of cases is the same, 59 cases and one death reported previously. Union County’s remains the same, 81 cases and two deaths. Northumberland County has four deaths from COVID-19; Montour County does not have any. In the last 14 days in the area, Northumberland County has 36 cases, Union has 20, Snyder has 13, and Montour has had three.

463 new statewide cases have also been confirmed, which moves the total to 78,462 – 74% of these people have recovered. 49 new deaths have also been confirmed statewide; with the state death toll is 6,211. Statewide, there are 496,589 people who have tested negative to date. View other county and statewide virus data here.

Saturday, Dr. Rachel Levine said, “With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19, the commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases.”

“But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system,” she said.