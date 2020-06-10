PA Governor Tom Wolf updates guidance on outdoor recreation

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is releasing updated guidance for outdoor recreation in yellow and green phase counties. In a release Wednesday, Governor Wolf says the new guidance allows outdoor activities like mountain biking, outdoor mini golf, Motorsports venues, go carts, rock climbing, disc golf, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery or shooting, and other similar activities can resume operation in yellow counties.

Businesses operating these activities may not operate indoor spaces for public or visitor use however, except of restrooms, ticketing, and entry locations. Online ticketing and timed or staged entry are strongly encouraged to manage occupancy rates and social distancing.

Facilities in state parks and forests such as cabins, cottages, lodges, and yurts are opening statewide this Friday. Most state park swimming pools in yellow and green counties are reopening this Saturday. All 58 state park beaches opened for swimming last Saturday.

Capacity at beaches and pools is limited to 50 percent of normal capacity. Mitigation measures, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, social distancing and wearing masks when not in the water must remain in place.