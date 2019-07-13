PA GOP Will Choose New Chair: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds



AP PA Headlines 7/13/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to amicably settle a contested race for chairman between a candidate who had backing from Trump campaign officials, and a rival. Bernadette Comfort instead will serve as President Donald Trump campaign’s chairwoman in the presidential battleground state ahead of the 2020 election.

The state GOP’s former general counsel, Lawrence Tabas, will be the consensus candidate for state party chairman. Both sides said they had enough votes to win. The deal came together Friday. The party meets Saturday. Comfort had backing from Trump campaign officials and some Trump-aligned committee members supported Tabas. But party activists accuse Comfort of knowing about and ignoring complaints of sexual harassment by state party officials, accusations she’s denied.

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A series of storms socked the state with heavy rains and strong winds, leading to the deaths of a 9-year-old boy and his pregnant mother whose car was swept away by floodwaters while she was on the phone with emergency officials. A car driven by a pregnant woman in Berks County was swept down a creek for about a half-mile on Thursday.

She was on the phone with emergency workers for about 45 minutes, Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek told The Reading Eagle . Numerous flooded roadways made it difficult for responders to reach her during the ordeal. Emergency workers found the car nearly five hours later. The bodies of the woman and her son Preston Dray were removed on stretchers, but the car remained in the creek Friday morning. Family members told police she was about eight months pregnant.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a car with three young children inside was fatally beaten by their father and other men. Philadelphia police say the car was parked at a pizza restaurant with its engine running when the man drove off around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The children’s mother was inside the restaurant, talking with the father of two of the kids.

The vehicle soon got stuck in traffic, and authorities say the couple pulled the 54-year-old man out of the vehicle. The man ran off but was caught by the father. A fight ensued, with other men joining in.

The man, identified as Eric Hood, was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No charges have been filed. The children, who range in age from 7 months to 5 years, were unhurt.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — In 1964, Stanley Kubrick, on the recommendation of the science-fiction author Arthur C. Clarke, bought a telescope. “He got this Questar and he attached one of his cameras to it,” remembers Katharina Kubrick, the filmmaker’s stepdaughter. “On a night where there was a lunar eclipse, he dragged us all out onto the balcony and we were able to see the moon like a big rubber ball. I don’t think I’ve seen it as clearly since. He loved that thing. He looked at it all the time.”

Space exploration was then an exciting possibility, but one far from realization. That July, the NASA’s Ranger 7 sent back high-resolution photographs from the moon’s surface. Kubrick and Clarke, convinced the moon was only the start, began to toil on a script together. It would be five years before astronauts landed on the moon, on July 20, 1969. Kubrick took flight sooner. “2001: A Space Odyssey” opened in theaters April 3, 1968.

The space race was always going to be won by filmmakers and science-fiction writers. Jules Verne penned “From the Earth to the Moon” in 1865, prophesying three U.S. astronauts rocketing from Florida to the moon. George Melies’ 1902 silent classic “A Trip to the Moon” had a rocket ship landing in the eye of the man in the moon. “Destination Moon,” based on Robert Heinlein’s tale, got there in 1950, and won an Oscar for special effects. Three years before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface, “Star Trek” began airing.

UNDATED (AP) – If you are in the middle of a hurricane, don’t worry about being deported. Officials say migrant families who are evacuating due to Tropical Storm Barry will not be taken into custody during the nationwide immigration enforcement operation. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release last night that it is focused on ensuring that people along the Gulf Coast stay safe during the storm.

Officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not be conducting the immigration operations in places where evacuations or sheltering is occurring, unless there is “a serious public safety threat.” The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit that aims to protect asylum seekers from the expected immigration enforcement operation.

NEW YORK (AP) — Carli Lloyd of the U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated her recent World Cup victory with a lap dance from J. Lo. Jennifer Lopez pulled Lloyd from the audience to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, working her sensual moves on the soccer star. After Lopez told the crowd that Lloyd was in attendance, her fiance Alex Rodriguez escorted Lloyd to security guards who walked her to the stage, where she sat on a chair shaped like a stiletto shoe.

Lopez congratulated Lloyd for her team’s win and then told the athlete: “Got a little present for you.” “Actually Carli, I got two presents for you,” the pop star said. “Girls, will you take care of Carli and give her a little birthday present?” Lopez left the stage and two of her female backup dancers gyrated on Lloyd as the 2009 hit “Birthday Sex” by R&B singer Jeremih played in the background. Lloyd’s 37th birthday is Tuesday.

Lopez returned to the stage, and she and her female dancers moved sensually in front of Lloyd, who was cheered on by the audience.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out six in six innings, Victor Robles hit a two-run single and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 Friday night. Strasburg (11-4) allowed seven hits and walked one, continuing his dominance over the Phillies. He’s 13-2 against them, 6-0 in Philadelphia. The second-place Nationals have won 16 of 20 and moved 1 ½ games ahead of the struggling Phillies, who are 14-22 since leading the NL East by 3 ½ games on May 29.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (4-4) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings and actually lowered his ERA to 5.81. The Nationals took a 2-0 lead in the second when Robles lined a single to right with the bases loaded. Ryan Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly in the third extended the lead to 3-0, but he was robbed of extra bases by center fielder Scott Kingery, who made an acrobatic, diving catch on the hard liner to the gap. Juan Soto made it 4-0 in the ninth with a sacrifice fly off Ranger Suarez.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils the Nationals at CBP at 5:30pm today. Listeners to 1070AM WKOK will hear the game at 5:30pm while folks on the .com and SBC app will hear the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in their first game after the All-Star break. Kris Bryant set up Heyward’s winning hit with a one-out walk off Kyle Crick. The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini’s two-out walk and then hustled home from second on Heyward’s crisp opposite-field hit to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Díaz.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 8 L-A Dodgers 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 0

Final Tampa Bay 16 Baltimore 4

Final Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3

Final Texas 9 Houston 8

Final Kansas City 8 Detroit 5

Final L-A Angels 13 Seattle 0

Final Oakland 5 Chi White Sox 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 0

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 4

Final San Francisco 10 Milwaukee 7, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 4 St. Louis 2

Final Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2

Final Atlanta 5 San Diego 3

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final L.A. Sparks 90 Indiana 84

Final Atlanta 60 Minnesota 53

Final Connecticut 79 Phoenix 64

Final Chicago 99 N-Y Liberty 83

Final Seattle 95 Dallas 81

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New England 2 D.C. United 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Boston 7:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Las Vegas at Washington 7:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Toronto at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved