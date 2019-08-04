PA General Assistance Now Gone: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/4/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state program that provided $205 a month in cash payments to poor or disabled Pennsylvanians has ended. The program known as general assistance ceased Thursday under a month-old law, while state Commonwealth Court rejected an injunction request that would have kept it operating during a legal challenge. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf opposed the program’s elimination, and says his administration is trying to get the roughly 11,000 recipients help from other social services.

Determined to end the program, Republicans who control the Legislature packaged its elimination into legislation reauthorizing state subsidies for Philadelphia hospitals. Wolf says he had no choice but to sign it. A lawsuit by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia and Disability Rights Pennsylvania says lawmakers violated constitutional guidelines on legislative procedure when passing the bill eliminating general assistance.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man who was firing a gun into the air as he walked down the street in a Pennsylvania city was shot and killed by police. The shooting in Allentown occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. Police responding to reports of a man armed with a gun encountered 27-year-old Andre Leach, of Paterson. Witnesses say he was screaming and waving the gun around.

The officers told Leach to drop the weapon, but he declined and aimed it at them. The officers then opened fire.

One officer received a shrapnel injury to his leg during the shooting. That officer was treated at a hospital and released later Thursday. It’s not known why Leach had the weapon. Authorities believe he may have been staying in Allentown.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have sued the New York company that created the Phanatic mascot to prevent the green furry fan favorite from becoming a free agent. In a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies’ rights to the Phanatic next year and “make the Phanatic a free agent” unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot’s rights. The Phillies asked for declaratory judgments affirming their rights and sued H/E claiming unjust enrichment and breach of good faith.

A message left Saturday on the recorder that answered the company’s telephone was not immediately returned.

The team said it contracted with Harrison/Erickson in 1978 at the behest of then-Phillies executive vice president Bill Giles to develop the mascot for $3,900 plus expenses, which turned out to be about $2,000. The Phillies said they reached an agreement to cover promotional items, paid Harrison/Erickson more than $100,000 in royalties and were sued by the company in 1979.

As part of the settlement later that year, the Phillies said they made a $115,000 one-time payment and agreed to pay $5,000 annually, increasing by $1,000 per year.

The Phillies said they reached an agreement with H/E in 1984 to buy all rights to the “artistic sculpture known as the ‘Phillie Phanatic'” for $215,000.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; former Vice President Al Gore.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow (Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. When the Phillies begins at 12:30, MTP will still be on WKOK.com and on the SBC app.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Tim Scott, R-S.C. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Booker, Kudlow; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. “Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime says the eighth and final season of “Homeland” will debut in early 2020. The channel said on Friday that production on the acclaimed drama’s last 12 episodes is underway.

Former CIA agent Carrie struggled last season to uncover an international conspiracy to harm America’s democratic institutions.

The final season will open with Carrie, played by Claire Danes, recovering physically and mentally from her imprisonment in a Russian gulag. She’s enlisted to help co-star Mandy Patinkin’s Saul in a bid for peace in Afghanistan. Other cast members include Beau Bridges, Maury Sterling and Linus Roache. Showtime says the final season of “Homeland” will begin Feb. 9.

TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Twin brothers driving separately to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, say each got pulled over for the second time in two years. But this time they got off without a ticket and just a laugh. Andy Baker says he and his twin brother Chad were driving from Nashville, Tennessee, to Twinsburg in northeastern Ohio on Thursday when they were stopped.

He says they were pulled over because the trooper thought the identical twins had identical license plates.

But there’s a slight difference because one plate has a zero, while the other has the letter O. Baker told WEWS -TV in Cleveland that the trooper got a good laugh out of it and was a good sport. He says the brothers weren’t so lucky last year when they got tickets for speeding.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A message in a bottle from Hawaii was discovered floating in a California river after traveling for more than a decade across the Pacific, a newspaper reported. Eric McDermott, 30, said he found the message, dated 2006, in April with the names of three siblings, ages 4, 7 and 10, and an Oklahoma street address, The Press Democrat reported Friday. McDermott was volunteering his time cleaning up the Russian River about 77 miles (124 kilometers) north of San Francisco when he spotted the bottle in the water, he said.

He spent months searching for the family in the note and finally tracked them down a few miles from where he discovered the note, he said. “The world works in mysterious ways,” McDermott said. “What are the odds?”

The family was originally from Santa Rosa, California, and returned after living in Oklahoma for a few years.

Brian Bricker and his ex-wife Alicia Bricker were shocked to learn of the discovery. Their children — now 17, 20 and 23 — have grown a lot over the years. One just finished college and one is married, Alicia Bricker said.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Miami 6

Final Philadelphia 3 Chi White Sox 2

Final Oakland 8 St. Louis 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 2

Final Baltimore 6 Toronto 4

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Boston 4

Final Cleveland 7 L-A Angels 2

Final Houston 9 Seattle 0

Final Minnesota 11 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 5 Detroit 4, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1

Final N-Y Mets 7 Pittsburgh 5

Final Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 18 Washington 7

Final San Francisco 6 Colorado 5

Final L-A Dodgers 4 San Diego 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Chicago 87 Atlanta 75

Final Indiana 86 Minnesota 75

Final Las Vegas 75 Dallas 70

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 3 Los Angeles 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Sparks 5:00 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix 6:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Portland at Minnesota 4:00 p.m.

