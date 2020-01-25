PA Fire Commissioner: Valley volunteer fire companies receive grants

HARRISBURG – The office of the Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner is out with information on state fire grants. Several local fire companies will receive the funding.

In Montour County – the four companies of the Danville Fire Department, East End Fire company, Washingtonville, Valley Township and Liberty fire companies will each receive between $11,000 and $12,000.

In Northumberland County – Southside Fire Company will be receiving just over $12,000.

The state says the money can be used for debt reduction and to purchase firefighting items such as new turnout gear, radios, thermal imaging camera and a four gas monitor used for carbon dioxide calls. (Deanna force)