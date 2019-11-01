PA Fights for Referendum: AP PA Healines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/1/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s chief elections official is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s ruling preventing the state from immediately counting or certifying results in next week’s referendum on a victims’ rights constitutional amendment. Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar filed an emergency order Thursday arguing the ruling a day earlier by Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler will suppress voter turnout and “foment irreparable uncertainty” among voters.

The Supreme Court ordered both sides to file briefs Friday. The filing by the attorney general’s office, which represents Boockvar, criticizes Ceisler’s decision as unprecedented. The amendment would enshrine into the state constitution a set of victims’ rights. Ceisler said the amendment would have immediate, profound and irreversible consequences for the rights of accused and the criminal justice system.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is making the most significant changes to its election laws in 80 years and helping counties buy new voting machines ahead of next year’s presidential election. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill Thursday, two days after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature handily. The legislation was negotiated privately by Wolf and top Republicans.

Wolf says it’s taking the nation’s least voter-friendly election laws and putting them in line with states that have the highest voter turnout. It lets any voter mail in a ballot, moves voter-registration deadlines closer to elections and extends the deadline to return absentee ballots. It also authorizes $90 million in borrowing for voting machines that Wolf insisted on to bolster election security. Meanwhile, it eliminates the ballot option for straight party-ticket voting, a top priority of Republicans.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A just-signed law designed to modernize Pennsylvania’s election laws and help pay for new voting machines also includes money for the state to bolster federal census efforts.Legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf authorizes up to $4 million to help ensure a complete and accurate 2020 census count in Pennsylvania.

The government takes a headcount every 10 years to allocate seats in Congress and billions in federal dollars for such things as transportation projects and education. Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania would lose almost $2,100 a year in federal aid for each person who isn’t counted, and some states are devoting money to the cause.A commission tapped by Wolf had asked the Republican-controlled Legislature for $1 per person to aid census outreach, or close to $13 million.

Features

TORONTO (AP) — British actress Cynthia Erivo is relatively small in stature. In person, she is earnest and genial. In performance, the 32-year-old can appear achingly vulnerable. And if you’re not paying attention, she will bowl you over. Even if you are, she probably will, anyway. Erivo’s inner and outer strength can be stealthy but overwhelming. It was her Tony-winning transformation as Celie in “The Color Purple” on Broadway that first brought her to the attention of American audiences.

Now, after glimpses of her on-screen power last year in Drew Goddard’s “Bad Times at the El Royale” and Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” Erivo gives her first leading performance in the Harriet Tubman film “Harriet.” In the diminutive abolitionist she immediately recognized something of herself. “She was a small woman who was underestimated completely. She should not have been able to do what she did. She suffered from narcolepsy and epileptic fits. Nobody thought she was as strong as she is,” says Erivo.

CHICAGO (AP) — It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago. The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will be on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she’s being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection.

Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She’ll handle up to 200 cases annually. Hatty is the office’s first emotional-support dog and was trained partly by inmates. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.

EVANS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked in a clerical position at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor’s notes to high school students so they can get out of class.52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. The Sheriff said that two students at a local High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions. Deputies said a physician received a call from the school board about the absence notes. The physician told deputies that he didn’t treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a dog helped officers find the home of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. Fair Lawn police say the man was struck when he tried to cross a road Wednesday night. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries, but, did not have an ID.

However, the man’s American bulldog was not injured. “Mr. Wrinkles” led officers to the man’s home about five blocks away so the 64-year-old’s family could be notified. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment of chest and arm injuries.

UNDATED (AP) _ With the seasonal end of daylight saving time fast approaching, many scientists say it’s time for a permanent ban because of potential ill effects to human health. Losing an hour of daylight sounds depressing, and at least one study found an increase in people seeking help for depression after turning the clocks back to standard time in November.

That was in Scandinavia. But research says the springtime start of daylight saving time may be even more harmful. Springing forward has been linked with more car accidents, heart attacks in vulnerable people and other health problems. Daylight saving time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. This year, that means turning your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. local time this Sunday.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation football schedule

Friday High School Football

Lewisburg at Warrior Run – 6:30 PM on 100.9 The Valley and WVLY.com

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore – 6:30 pm on 1070 AM and WKOK.com

Midd-West at Selinsgrove – 6:00 pm on Eagle 107 107.3 FM and Eagle107.com.

Saturday

Penn State Football : Bye week. Next game 11/9 PSU vs. Minnesota 10:30am

Bucknell Football: Bye week. Next game 11/9 Lehigh vs. Bucknell noon Eagle 107 & Eagle 107.com

Sunday

Steelers Football: Colts at Steelers 11am on 100.9 The Valley

Eagles Football: Bears at Eagles noon on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com

NFL on WKOK Houston at Jacksonville 9am on 1070AM WKOK New England at Baltimore 7:30pm



Monday

Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Maryland Eastern Shore at Penn State 6:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Indianapolis Colts have quickly moved on without quarterback Andrew Luck. Indianapolis is 5-2 and atop the AFC South heading into a visit to Pittsburgh to face the 3-4 Steelers. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been steady after being elevated to starter following Luck’s abrupt retirement and coach Frank Reich says the Colts are “Jacoby’s team.” Pittsburgh has won two straight. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 2 TDs last week in a win over Miami. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chicago Bears meet the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since a double doink ended their season and they still haven’t solved their kicking woes. The Bears lost 16-15 to the Eagles at home in the playoffs last January when Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds was tipped at the line of scrimmage and bounced off an upright and the crossbar. Rookie Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yarder in the final seconds in a 17-16 loss to the Chargers last week. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns have each been suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation. Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the suspensions a day after the undefeated 76ers’ 117-95 home victory over the Timberwolves.

