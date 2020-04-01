PA Dept of Health: Over 5,800 cases, Valley cases increase 

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of early Wednesday morning there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties.

Positive cases continue to increase in the Valley, including 13 in Montour County, six in Northumberland County, three in Snyder County, and two in Union County. In surrounding areas, Columbia County has eight cases, Lycoming has seven, Schuylkill has 47, Dauphin has 59, and Juniata has 2.

The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74. Snyder County reported its first COVID-19 related death Tuesday.

There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. . County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.