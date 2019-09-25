PA Dems Support Pelosi: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/25/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More Democratic members of Congress from Pennsylvania are coming out in favor of starting impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. U.S. Reps. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania and Susan Wild of Allentown issued statements Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry. The moves followed reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his re-election bid.

Cartwright says Congress must get to the bottom of the allegations. Wild says she’ll support an impeachment inquiry if Trump’s administration keeps withholding a whistleblower complaint that’s at the heart of the allegations. A day earlier, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Chester County joined six other freshmen Democrats to say that the allegations, if true, represent an impeachable offense and they called for the start of impeachment hearings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The debate over guns is reviving in Pennsylvania’s Legislature, although Democrats say the process ignores their top priorities and could end up loosening gun laws. Tuesday marked the start of a two-day Senate committee hearing on gun violence and a slate of House committee votes on gun-related legislation. The action follows a burst of gun violence in Philadelphia and the wounding of six city police officers in a standoff.

Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature is historically protective of gun rights. The House committee unanimously advanced legislation to more swiftly take away guns from someone who was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment. Another bill it advanced would make it harder and more expensive for municipalities to defend their firearms ordinances against lawsuits, although that’s likely to draw Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

DENVER (AP) — Alarmed by violence depicted in a trailer for the upcoming movie “Joker,” some relatives of victims of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting asked distributor Warner Bros. on Tuesday to commit to gun control causes. Sandy Phillips’ daughter, Jessica Ghawi, was one of 12 people killed in the suburban Denver theater during a midnight showing of the Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises,” also distributed by Warner Bros.

Phillips said she and four other people who lost loved ones in Aurora sent a letter to Warner on Tuesday, asking the studio to lobby Congress for gun control, support survivor programs and end any contributions to politicians backed by the National Rifle Association. “When we learned that Warner Bros. was releasing a movie called ‘Joker’ that presents the character as a protagonist with a sympathetic origin story, it gave us pause,” the letter reads. “We want to be clear that we support your right to free speech and free expression. But as anyone who has ever seen a comic book movie can tell you: with great power comes great responsibility.”

Warner issued a statement later Tuesday saying it has always supported victims of gun violence and calling on policymakers to enact bipartisan legislation to address what it called an epidemic. Phillips says she was compelled to act after seeing a trailer for “Joker,” the name of the Batman villain portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the film being released Oct. 4. “My jaw dropped. I went, ‘Oh my god.’ And that was just the trailer. I was immediately triggered,” she said.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s a vegan world after all, at least at Disney’s U.S. theme parks. Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort’s parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort.

Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus. Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options. The vegan meals won’t have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains and legumes.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Gaming is going green. The companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms pledged Monday at the U.N. to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved.

The promises range from planting trees to reducing plastic packaging, from making game devices more energy efficient to incorporating environmental themes into the games themselves. Some games already reflect climate concerns. But it got new visibility with Monday’s commitments from 21 companies, announced on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner’s go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifted Washington to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader sweep that helped the Nationals clinch an NL wild card. That capped quite a turnaround for a team that was 19-31 in late May. Washington assured itself of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years after sitting out October in 2018.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils have their last game of the year with the Nationals today. The first game is at 6:30pm. All of WKOK’s normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The freefalling Chicago Cubs committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a 9-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates that extended their losing streak to seven. Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 9 Atlanta 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 2

Final Baltimore 11 Toronto 4

Final Tampa Bay 2 N-Y Yankees 1 (12 Innings)

Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 0

Final Boston 12 Texas 10

Final L-A Angels 3 Oakland 2

Final Houston 3 Seattle 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 2 Arizona 2 (Bot 18th)

Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 1 (1st game)

Final Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2

Final Washington 6 Philadelphia 5 (2nd game)

Final Pittsburgh 9 Chi Cubs 2

Final N-Y Mets 5 Miami 4 (11 Innings)

Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 3

Final Colorado 8 San Francisco 5 (16 Innings)

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 94 Las Vegas 90

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Detroit 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta at New York City FC 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose 11 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved