PA Dem Leaders Celebrate Biden Wins: AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — From the Associated Press…Democratic Party leaders in Pennsylvania were happy that Joe Biden emerged from the presidential primary pack to become the consensus pick to lead the party’s moderate wing. They say Biden has longstanding relationships with Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania and that made him their favorite candidate to beat President Donald Trump here.

Party insiders who support Biden in Pennsylvania, however, had worried that his campaign wouldn’t survive a crowded primary before voters flocked to the former vice president on Super Tuesday. John Cordisco, Bucks County’s Democratic Party chairman, says Biden’s success has brought a feeling that things will be OK for the party. Pennsylvania’s primary is on April 28.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The nation’s jails and prisons are on high alert for the new coronavirus. The fear that COVID-19 will spread through vast inmate populations has prompted the mass sanitizing of jail cells and intensified prisoner screenings. So far, there haven’t been any reported cases of the virus in any jails or prisons in the U.S. But more people are incarcerated per capita here than in any other country in the world. Prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 21 points and struggling Northwestern beat No. 20 Penn State 80-69. Penn State came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference and lose for the fifth time in six games. Northwestern beat a ranked team for the first time since knocking off No. 20 Michigan in February 2018. The Wildcats went on a 17-2 run down the stretch to bump their lead to 16 and came away with the win after losing 13 of 14. Lamar Stevens continued to close in on Penn State’s all-time scoring record, finishing with 18 points.

WKOK and WKOK.com will broadcast Penn State’s appearance in the Big 10 tournament starting Wednesday night. Stay tuned for more information on opponents and airtimes.

