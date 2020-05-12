PA COVID-19 death toll over 3,800, only one new Valley case

HARRISBURG – New COVID-19 case counts remain low in the Valley and across Pennsylvania, but the statewide death toll is now over 3,800. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says 837 new cases were confirmed in PA, bringing the total to just under 58,000. 75 newly confirmed deaths have also been reported, bringing the PA death toll to over 3,800.

Only one new case was confirmed in the Valley Tuesday, which was in Northumberland County at 126. All other Valley counties remain the same; Montour with 49 cases, Union with 41 and one death, and Snyder with 33 and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has two more cases at 330 and 28 deaths; Lycoming has a fifth death reported, but remains with 132 cases. Schuylkill County has six new cases at 459 and a 14th death reported. Dauphin County has 21 new cases and two new deaths reported, now at 851 cases and 38 deaths, and Juniata has one new case at 94 and one death.

There are over 237,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.