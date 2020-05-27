PA COVID-19 death increase back up, six new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Only six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, but Pennsylvania’s death toll has increased over 100 again. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 780 new cases, bringing the statewide total to over 69,000. 113 new deaths have also been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 5,200.

In the Valley, five of the six new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 182 and three deaths. Snyder County has one new case at 39 and one death. Good news for Union County, hoping to go the green phase soon, as no new cases were reported. The county remains at 56 cases and one death. Montour also remains with 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has three new cases at 346 and 31 deaths. Lycoming remains with 161 cases, but a 15th death reported. Schuylkill County has a new case at 601 and a 28th death reported. Dauphin County has three new deaths reported at 66 and over 1,100 cases, and Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 576 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 349,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.