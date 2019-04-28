PA court striking down law provision expanding casino style gambling: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/28/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is striking down a provision of 2017’s sprawling state law expanding casino-style gambling, saying a tax on higher-revenue casinos to provide cash grants to help market and improve lower-performing casinos is unconstitutional. The state Supreme Court on Friday agreed with a challenge by Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, invalidating the tax and ordering the money repaid.

Sands Casino argued the provision violated various parts of the state constitution and the U.S. constitution’s equal protection and due process clauses. Based on 2017-18 revenues, Mount Airy Casino Resort and Presque Isle Downs and Casino were to get $4 million each, with smaller amounts going to three other casinos. Seven casinos wouldn’t receive anything. Chief Justice Tom Saylor writes that the benefit received and the burden imposed make it unconstitutional.

SAYRE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s judicial ethics board is fining a since-retired district judge $5,000 for having sex with the girlfriend of a defendant, sending her salacious texts and letting his own lawyer practice before him without telling the other parties. The Court of Judicial Discipline this week fined former Bradford County District Judge Michael G. Shaw and issued a severe reprimand.

Shaw spent 24 years as district judge in northern Pennsylvania but didn’t run for reelection in 2017, while he was being investigated. The court says Shaw, who was not charged criminally, appears to be genuinely remorseful for his conduct. Neither Shaw nor his attorney returned phone messages Friday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh synagogue that six months ago was the site of the deadliest U.S. attack on Jews is offering its sympathy to the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego. The Tree of Life synagogue released a statement Saturday that says “we are heartbroken — and appalled and outraged — by the news of the attack. … This must stop.”

The statement says “We know first-hand the fear, anguish and healing process such an atrocity causes, and our hearts are with the afflicted San Diego families and their congregation.” Authorities say a young man armed with a rifle opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego on Saturday, the last day of Passover. A woman was killed and three other people were wounded. Eleven people were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life in October.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An election to unionize graduate student workers at the University of Pittsburgh has been declared inconclusive due to dozens of contested ballots. The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board issued the ruling Friday after a preliminary vote count showed 675 votes favoring the union and 712 opposed.

But the final result will be determined by 153 contested votes that haven’t been counted. Three ballots were challenged because the school said those people were no longer employed there.

The remaining contested ballots were cast by people not on a list of eligible voters. A specific timetable for resolving the disputed ballots has not been disclosed. The election came after the labor board ruled last month that the hundreds of teaching assistants, teaching fellows, graduate assistants and graduate student researchers were employees. The university argued they were students without the right to organize.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s drug drop boxes can now be found with the touch of a keystroke.

The Department of Consumer Protection says Connecticut is now part of a 12-state pilot program that allows people to find the drop box locations through Google Maps by searching “drug disposal near me.” Connecticut is joining Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The program encourages the safe disposal of unwanted medications. Connecticut Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says the number of boxes in Connecticut is growing, adding how it’s another way to help combat the opioid abuse crisis. The state has produced an educational video to instruct people on how to use the boxes. Google plans to expand coverage and add more locations in the coming months.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Avengers: Endgame” is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release. The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($106 million in 2018).

Outside the U.S., “Avengers: Endgame” broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing “The Fate of the Furious” aka “Fast & Furious 8” ($443 million in 2017).

The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was “Infinity War” with $641 million.

MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — A pilot who was trying to crash-land this week in an Idaho field instead brought his small plane to rest at the top of a 60-foot (18-meter) tree, officials said. Pilot John Gregory was not hurt in the Monday night crash, which happened when his single-engine Piper Cub PA-18 lost power and a wing strut became entangled in the tree, according to the fire department in the resort town of McCall.

Gregory was rescued from his perch atop the giant white fir by volunteer firefighter Randy Acker, who owns a tree removal company. “My thought was, ‘I need to get up there and see what’s going on,'” Acker said.

Acker had Gregory stand up in the plane so he could cut the pilot’s harness and clip him to a safety line for the descent. Gregory was brought down safely with the plane still lodged in the branches.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Stephen Moore, an economic analyst whom President Donald Trump said he will nominate for the Federal Reserve’s board. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. NBC’s Meet the Press is broadcast at noon today on WKOK and WKOK.com.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. “Fox News Sunday” — Zarif; national security adviser John Bolton.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have selected another edge rusher in Alabama’s Christian Miller in the fourth round of the NFL draft before adding running back Jordan Scarlett from Florida in the fifth round. That leaves Carolina with only one draft pick remaining, a sixth-round selection. Miller is the son Corey Miller, who played nine seasons as a linebacker in the NFL, mostly with the New York Giants.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have traded up for the second time in this year’s NFL draft to select Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson early in the third round. The Saints made a deal with the Jets to move up 11 spots and select the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gardner 105th overall. New Orleans gave the Jets fourth- and fifth-round choices. That leaves the Saints with one pick in the sixth round and two in the seventh.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have selected Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite and USC offensive tackle Chuma Edoga with their two third-round picks in the NFL draft. Polite had 11 sacks in his junior season with the Gators and fills one of the Jets’ biggest needs entering the draft. The Jets traded with Minnesota to move up one spot and take Edoga for depth on their offensive line.

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is well on its way to having the most players taken in the NFL draft for the 13th year in a row. Twelve of the first 24 picks of the second round were from the SEC. At the end of the third round the conference could lay claim to more than a quarter of the players drafted, with 28 of 102.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans spent the second day of the draft addressing their issues on offense. Tennessee took Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown in the second round Friday with the 51st overall pick and added Charlotte guard Nate Davis in the third round with the 82nd selection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars got some much-needed help for new quarterback Nick Foles. Jacksonville moved up three spots to choose Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor in the second round and then selected San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver in the third. Both should be step-in starters for an offense that ranked last in the NFL in touchdowns (22) in 2018.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes will make $26 million over the next five seasons as part of a hefty raise he will receive after speaking with UCLA about its coaching vacancy earlier this month. Barnes will earn $4.7 million in the 2019-20 season and will get a $250,000 raise each of the next four seasons after that.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. with the 50th overall pick in the second round, adding another potential field-stretching pass-catcher for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Smith became the fourth Alabama tight end drafted in the last eight years, with O.J. Howard the most recent in 2017 by Tampa Bay with the 19th pick in the first round. Smith is the son of former NFL tight end Irv Smith, who played the first five of his seven seasons in the league with New Orleans.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 San Francisco 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 9 Baltimore 2

Final Toronto 7 Oakland 1

Final Houston 4 Cleveland 3, 10 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 2 Boston 1

Final Kansas City 9 L-A Angels 4

Final Texas 15 Seattle 1

Detroit at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3

Final San Diego 8 Washington 3, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 12 Miami 9

Final Milwaukee 8 N-Y Mets 6

Final Colorado 9 Atlanta 5

Final Chi Cubs 9 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 108 Philadelphia 95

Final Denver 90 San Antonio 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Dallas 4 St. Louis 2

Final SO Columbus 3 Boston 2

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Orlando 1 New York City 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

San Diego at Washington 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Boston at Milwaukee 1:00 p.m.

Houston at Golden State 3:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Carolina at N-Y Islanders 3:00 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Chicago at Montreal 12:30 p.m.

