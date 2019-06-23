PA Considers Straight Ticket Ban: AP PA Headlines, Scores etc.

AP PA Headlines 6/23/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation advancing in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature would eliminate the ballot option for voters to simply select a straight-party ticket in elections, although House Democrats are objecting to it. Bills to eliminate it emerged from committee in both chambers this week. The Senate bill is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lisa Boscola and was approved unanimously Monday in committee.

But most Democrats voted against it Wednesday in a House committee as part of a wider package of changes to election laws. House Republican leader Bryan Cutler’s office says it’s a bipartisan effort to make every race as fair as possible for all parties. But Democratic campaign strategists say eliminating it could hurt their party’s down-ballot candidates. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says he’s reviewing it. The National Conference of State Legislatures says eight other states allow it.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a very small fire continues to burn at a Philadelphia refinery following explosions and a pre-dawn blaze that shook homes and caused some minor injuries. Philadelphia Energy Solutions said Saturday that workers are trying to isolate the remaining line, but access is limited “due to the damage and instability of the remaining structure.”

A company spokeswoman said officials haven’t decided whether to let fire burn itself out “but that may occur before we can safely isolate it.” Authorities said the 4 a.m. Friday fire occurred at a tank containing a mixture of butane and propane. Five workers were treated for minor injuries, and nearby residents were asked to stay inside. `The cause remained unclear. Philadelphia emergency management officials said air quality tests found no threat to public health.

DETROIT (AP) — Environmental advocates are raising awareness about the dangers of balloons for wildlife in the Great Lakes and elsewhere. The Detroit Free Press reports volunteers for the Alliance for the Great Lakes picked up more than 18,000 balloons, balloon pieces or balloon strings along Great Lakes shorelines from 2016 to 2018.

Lara O’Brien studies at the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability. She says an Australian study found balloons are the highest-risk plastic debris for seabirds. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist in Virginia says necropsies commonly reveal tangled balloon ribbons in the guts of birds and marine animals. Five states regulate balloon releases. Eight are considering legislation. Industry organization the Balloon Council has spent more than $1 million lobbying to change or stop restrictions.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say portions of two sawn-off human legs were found on a central Pennsylvania riverbank last month. The Lycoming County coroner said last week that the legs were found by a fisherman May 11 along the Susquehanna River near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport. Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said the legs appear to have been cut near the knee joint by a hand-held saw. Death occurred up to six months before the discovery.

Kiessling said it’s assumed the remains are those of a woman because the toenails were painted pink. Since no one’s been reported missing, the person may have died elsewhere. Officials are awaiting a report from a forensic anthropologist at Mercyhurst University in Erie. State police have entered DNA from the remains into the missing persons system.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

SANTA ROSA (AP) – Scamp the Tramp will never win a beauty contest. But he’s won an ugly one. The bug-eyed, dreadlocked pooch took top honors Friday night at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, California, won an appearance with Scamp on the “Today” show, $1,500 in cash, another $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter — and a trophy the size of a Rottweiler.

“He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,” Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat after the victory. “I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he’s given back to the community.”

Scamp makes volunteer visits to schoolchildren and a local senior citizens center. The street dog from Compton was rescued by Morones in 2014 after she spotted him on Pet Finder.

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A flock of ducklings is safe in suburban Denver after a firefighter used a recording of duck calls to coax some of them from a storm drain. A video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows how a firefighter was able to scoop out four of the birds in the water at the bottom of the drain on Thursday. Four others, though, were hiding in an adjacent pipe.

The firefighter held up his cellphone to an opening in the pipe and played a YouTube video of duck calls. The ducklings walked toward the sound. The fire district says the ducklings were reunited with their mother, who was nearby.

UNDATED (AP) _ Robert Mueller. Special prosecutor and playwright? Not quite, but the 488-page report he produced has been aired on the stage. It happened in Portland, Maine where actors from the Ten Bucks Theater Company read aloud the official “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.”

Last weekend’s production at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine didn’t play to a packed house, but those who performed in it said the event was packed with meaning. One performer, Julie Arnold Lisnet, says all the performers volunteered to read the entire Mueller report. But she notes that they didn’t read it so YOU don’t have to. She says all Americans _ no matter their political persuasion _ should read or listen to the report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 L-A Angels 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 5 Kansas City 3, 10 Innings

Final Toronto 8 Boston 7

Final Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Final Baltimore 8 Seattle 4

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Houston 5

Final Texas 6 Chi White Sox 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 10 Chi Cubs 2

Final Miami 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 3

Final Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Atlanta 13 Washington 9

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 4, 11 Innings

Final San Francisco 7 Arizona 4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Minnesota 92 N-Y Liberty 83

Final Las Vegas 86 Dallas 68

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Los Angeles 2 FC Cincinnati 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N-Y Yankees 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago 6:00 p.m.

L.A. Sparks at Phoenix 6:00 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle 7:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Kansas City at Columbus 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved