PA Common Cause Fined for Violations: AP PA Headlines



AP PA Headlines 2/7/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court ruling will prevent Philadelphia employers from asking job applicants for their salary history. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’s ruling Thursday partially reversed a lower court’s 2018 decision that said the city couldn’t ban employers from asking about salary history but could ban them from using it to determine wages. The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce sued the city after the law was passed in 2017, saying the law would violate employers’ First Amendment rights. Supporters of the law have said the practice of asking for a salary history can help perpetuate a cycle of lower salaries for women.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s government ethics agency is fining the state’s Common Cause organization nearly $20,000 for failing to report some of its lobbying expenses last year. The State Ethics Commission said Thursday it imposed the fine against Common Cause after warning that it hadn’t filed the required information for the second quarter of 2019.

Common Cause of Pennsylvania’s board chairman says the organization is sorry for its failure to file and vows it won’t happen again. The group’s reports indicate it spends only a few thousand dollars a year lobbying in Pennsylvania. Common Cause is a good government group that has long advocated for transparency in lobbying.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A preliminary report about a bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people early last month says light snow was falling at the time and that the bus had just passed a sign warning to keep below 55 mph on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday put out the three-page report that says all aspects of the crash remain under investigation. The report doesn’t say how fast the bus was traveling when the driver lost control about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh. The bus had been traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on federal charges that he hurled a firebomb through the window of a county courthouse. Twenty-eight-year-old Samson Yohe of Gettysburg is facing two counts. Prosecutors said Thursday that Yohe threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg on Dec. 22. The courthouse was closed at the time and the device failed to explode. Prosecutors did not reveal a possible motive. Yohe is also facing state charges in the case. He’s jailed without bail. A message seeking comment has been left with his attorney.

Features

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Television analysts called President Donald Trump’s first address after his Senate acquittal bizarre and vindictive, but they stuck with him. ABC, CBS and NBC cast aside regular programming to air the president for more than an hour Thursday, but there’s no indication that consideration was given to pulling the plug. Trump praised friends, attacked perceived enemies, used an obscenity and vulgarities, and offered no apologies for his behavior. One network anchor apologized to viewers for Trump’s use of language. Another analyst called his speech a disturbing tableau for Americans to watch.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gayle King says she’s angry that CBS promoted her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie by using a video clip that focused on questions about a sexual assault charge against Kobe Bryant. The clip distributed online and on CBS News’ social media accounts was taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday.

King posted a video on Twitter condemning her network in the wake of a social media backlash. Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month, had been charged with sexual assault in the early 2000s but the case was dismissed. King asked Leslie whether that case complicated Bryant’s legacy. Leslie answered that it hadn’t. King said sending out a clip addressing only those questions distorts her interview.

NEW YORK (AP) – The awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh has left Joe Biden almost speechless. The Democratic presidential candidate was asked Wednesday during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire about the honor President Donald Trump bestowed on the conservative radio personality during Tuesday’s State of the Union.

The former vice president made the sign of the cross before responding. Biden said bestowing the honor on Limbaugh before Congress was, “quite frankly, trying to maintain your right-wing political credentials, rather than anything else.” President Barack Obama surprised Biden by awarding him with a Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before he left office in 2017.

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man and his furry “accomplice” were taken into custody by authorities who said the man shoplifted from a store. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petit theft and possession of meth. Deputies say Wilson admitted to stealing $259 worth of items from Bass Pro Shops.

Deputies also took Wilson’s puppy into custody. Deputies say they took care of the “cutest accomplice” before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services. The puppy has been pre-adopted if the owner doesn’t claim the it. It’s unclear whether Wilson has an attorney.

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — It’s a mystery that a North Carolina man is still trying to solve. Cornelius Williams says he went grocery shopping Tuesday night. When he returned, he found a cardboard box in his walkway, one that was emitting squeaky sounds. He couldn’t bear to look inside, so he called police. When a deputy showed up, he peered inside and found two newborn bear cubs, wrapped in blankets. Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones says it’s not unusual to spot bears in the area — but finding them in a box was, as he put it, “a little strange.” Williams agrees, saying he has no idea why anyone would leave a pair of bears at his home. News reports say the animals have been taken to a zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for..

WKOK Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Shikellamy Wrestling:

Shikellamy vs. Hollidaysburg – 11:00 am

Shikellamy vs. Bald Eagle Area – 1:00 pm

Penn State Basketball

Minnesota at Penn State – 3:30/4:00 pm

Shikellamy Basketball

Shikellamy at Lewisburg – 7:06/7:30 pm