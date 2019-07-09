PA Colleges Must Address Sex Assault: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/09/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities have a year to develop online, anonymous reporting systems to receive complaints about sexual assault from students and employees. That’s a requirement of a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, who with the law’s backers say is the first law of its kind in the nation.

Tracey Vitchers of the It’s On Us campaign says many schools already have online, anonymous reporting systems. Still, Vitchers says victims typically report their assault more quickly when they can report anonymously online, compared to when they report it in person. She says many victims are afraid to identify themselves to investigators. But Vitchers says anonymous reports also can help colleges and universities determine more quickly if there are problems on campus that they need to address.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Chieko Asakawa knows firsthand the challenges of navigating airports while blind — so she has helped devise a remedy. Asakawa is a professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute.

This spring, she and other researchers launched a navigation app for Pittsburgh International Airport that provides turn-by-turn audio instructions to users on how to get to their destination.

The app is called NavCog. It works almost like an indoor GPS. Previously, visually impaired travelers would arrive at the Pittsburgh airport and request an escort. With NavCog, they can get up and find the gift shop or coffee shop or even just wander around a bit. It’s one of a number of apps in use at airports and train stations nationwide aimed at helping to give more independence to travelers.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An association representing oil refineries is launching a television ad in four potential swing states criticizing President Donald Trump’s moves to expand the use of ethanol in gasoline. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers began running the ad statewide Monday in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin. The ad says Trump promised a “win-win energy policy for all Americans” but unchecked ethanol mandates are “job killers.”

The Trump administration has found itself caught between refineries and corn growers. Trump’s former environmental chief, Scott Pruitt, angered growers and ethanol processors by sparing refineries from a mandate that they mix ethanol into their fuel. This past May the administration lifted a summertime ban on gas mixed with 15% alcohol, removing a barrier to wider sales of the mixture and expanding the ethanol market

NEW YORK (AP) — During a live segment on a cable news network, from a sports bar in France where patrons were celebrating the United States women’s World Cup Championship, a profane chant about President Donald Trump broke out. The First Viewer was not pleased. But the object of his ire was not CNN or MSNBC. It was his favorite outlet, Fox News Channel, and the president issued a not-so-veiled threat about the network’s programming.

No president has been so closely aligned with a single news outlet as Trump is with Fox News, so his criticism carried added significance. While it was not the first time he has singled out Fox, it was the most pointed, raising the question of how the network, and the president’s supporters, would respond. Trump on Sunday night wrote that watching Fox on the weekend was worse than watching CNN and MSNBC, outlets he frequently attacks.

He said Fox is “loading up with Democrats” and criticized the network for using The New York Times as a source for a story. He also attacked Fox for hiring former Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile as a contributor and poked at afternoon host Shepard Smith’s ratings. “Fox News is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there,” Trump wrote.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Would a public mural depicting a naked politician with his young intern be art, or obscene? That was just one of the many questions a judge posed to lawyers Monday during a hearing to determine whether New Orleans’ regulations for murals violate the free speech of a landowner whose currently covered fence features infamous Donald Trump quotes from 2005.

“I will rule as soon as I can,” District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman told attorneys. Landowner Neal Morris sued after being ordered to remove the mural, which transcribes part of then-presidential candidate Trump’s recorded “Access Hollywood” conversation, including a boast about groping women’s genitals. The mural is written in large capital letters with cartoons replacing four words. In one section it says, “I moved on her like a dog,” with a cartoon dog in place of the word.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils are off for the All Star break and will resume play on Friday. The Phils next host the Nationals at CBP. Listeners to 1070AM WKOK will hear the game at 5:30pm. Folks on the .com and SBC app will hear the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio.

