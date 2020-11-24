PA Certifies Election; Biden Wins PA by Just Over One Percent

HARRISBURG—The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the November 3 election Tuesday morning.

Democrat Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the presidential election.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that information and says he signed the certification for the slate of electors for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement, the governor said the certification was a testament to the efforts of all the local and state election officials who worked tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and accurate process. The final tally showed Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes or a little over one percentage point.

Here is a statement from the PA Department of State:

Department of State Certifies Presidential Election Results

Harrisburg, PA – Following certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all 67 counties late Monday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar today certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

Shortly thereafter, as required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229

Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674

Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

“Today’s certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters,” said Gov. Wolf.

“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely. The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter’s voice could be heard,” Sec. Boockvar said.