PA Casinos Lose Fight VS PA Lottery: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s casinos have lost a bid to shut down online lottery games that they say are too much like casino gambling, just days before the state’s first casinos launch their own online gambling portals. Friday’s decision in Commonwealth Court is a victory for the state lottery, although the casino owners’ 9-month-old lawsuit will continue.

Lottery officials say the games are in accordance with the 2017 state law that authorized them, but the casinos argue that some online lottery games violate it because they simulate slot machines and casino-style gambling.

On Monday, state regulators will allow Parx Casino and Penn Nation’s Hollywood Casino to launch their online gambling portals to patrons statewide as part of a three-day test. Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states that allow online casino gambling.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man has surrendered to police after more than 21 hours atop a blast furnace that prompted evacuation of an arts and entertainment venue at the Pennsylvania site. The man climbed up and down a ladder atop the blast furnace at the old Bethlehem Steel Corp. furnace several times Saturday afternoon before committing to come down with police help.

An outdoor concert was scheduled at the SteelStacks campus but about 1,500 people were evacuated after the man climbed up shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, balancing precariously on a single steel beam hundreds of feet above the venue. Other events were postponed or canceled. Police released a photo , asking for help in identifying the man. Meanwhile, officers climbed to a platform below and talked to him for hours.

ROCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania have for the second time lifted a shelter-in-place advisory following a fire and chlorine gas leak at an abandoned industrial site. Emergency responders in Beaver County said the blaze at the old Beaver Alkali Products facility in Rochester was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. No evacuations were ordered, but residents were asked to stay inside with windows and doors closed.

The order was lifted after the blaze was reported under control at about 6 a.m. Saturday, but was reinstated “due to another chemical release.” The advisory was once again lifted Saturday afternoon, with emergency services officials saying “normal activities may be resumed.” The Department of Environmental Protection said the building had been abandoned for about 10 years and an emergency demolition was conducted last week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A longtime Pennsylvania congressman has lost his bid to have his 10-year prison term for corruption reduced after four counts were tossed on appeal. Philadelphia Democrat Chaka Fattah is two-and-a-half years into a prison term handed down for misusing more than $600,000 in federal grants and charitable funds.

The 62-year-old Fattah had spent two decades in Congress before a failed 2007 bid for Philadelphia mayor set the financial crimes in motion. Fattah was in court Friday in a green prison jumpsuit. He said he’s “deeply sorry” for his mistakes and that he understands he’s “let people down” and “hurt people.” Fattah’s lawyers asked the judge to cut the 2016 sentence based on the reduced guideline range. But federal prosecutors said the 10-year minimum should still apply on more than a dozen remaining counts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; investor and liberal activist Tom Steyer. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe. This program will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A mother is no longer being prosecuted in Georgia for allowing her 3-year-old son to relieve himself in public. A disorderly conduct charge was dropped this week against Brooke Johns in Augusta. She had been driving in late March when her toddler son said he needed to use the restroom.

They made it to a gas station but she realized he wasn’t going to make it inside _ and she couldn’t carry him because she was just weeks from giving birth. So she covered him as he urinated in the parking lot. A sheriff’s deputy saw the incident and cited Johns. The citation sparked backlash on social media from parents. The Beech Island, South Carolina, woman says, “I’m glad it’s over with … I can breathe.”

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Boston 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Toronto 2 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Oakland 13 Chi White Sox 2

Final Tampa Bay 12 Baltimore 4

Final Minnesota 6 Cleveland 2

Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 1

Final Houston 7 Texas 6, 11 Innings

Final L-A Angels 9 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 4

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 2

Final St. Louis 4 Arizona 2

Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 4

Final Cincinnati 17 Colorado 9

Final Atlanta 7 San Diego 5, 10 Innings

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Las Vegas 85 Washington 81

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Toronto 2 Montreal 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Boston 7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

L.A. Sparks at Atlanta 3:00 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas 4:00 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana 4:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Liberty at Seattle 7:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta at Seattle 3:55 p.m.

.

