PA CareerLink hosting Fall Job Fair tomorrow

MILTON – Dozens of employers will be speaking with job seekers at an upcoming job fair in Milton. In a news release, PA CareerLink says they are hosting its Fall Job Fair Wednesday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Milton High School. Over forty employers from throughout the region will be in attendance. Those employers range in industry from healthcare, manufacturing, service, and more.

Job seekers are asked to bring multiple resume copies and dress appropriately for the work they are seeking. PA CareerLink is also hosting a resume lab September 17 at 12:30 at its Sunbury location.