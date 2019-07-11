PA Auditor General: Kill Keystone Tests: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/11/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog is urging state officials to end the Keystone Exams, saying they’re not federally required and it’s costing taxpayers nearly $100 million between 2015 and 2021. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Wednesday that Pennsylvania should instead consider using a nationally recognized standardized high school test. DePasquale says many states use the SAT or ACT to meet the federal requirement for a secondary-level standardized test.

DePasquale says at least 12 other states have phased out the state-specific tests while Pennsylvania keeps paying millions of dollars to Minnesota-based Data Recognition Corp. each year to administer and score the Keystone Exams. The Department of Education says it’s willing to consider a high school exam other than the Keystones, but says notes any change in the assessment requires federal approval.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania students who attend one of the 14 state-owned universities won’t see higher tuition next year, the first such freeze in more than 20 years. The State System of Higher Education’s board on Wednesday voted for to keep in-state tuition flat at about $7,700. Most of the system’s students are from Pennsylvania.

The system’s last tuition freeze was for the 1998-99 school year, when the cost for in-state students was less than half what it is today. The universities have seen total enrollment fall over the past eight years from about 112,000 to just over 90,000. The state government’s support for the system is rising by about 2 percent this year, to $477 million.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school principal who wore blackface to a staff meeting last year is taking a one-year sabbatical and will return as a teacher. The York Dispatch reports that minutes from a June 20 school board meeting indicate that Friendship Elementary School principal Lisa Boyer’s yearlong leave was approved “for restoration of health.”

Officials said the Southern York County School District principal wore skin-darkening makeup to portray black Family Feud host Steve Harvey during a staff team-building exercise last summer. A former food service contract employee alleged in January that the incident was “swept under the rug.” Superintendent Sandra Lemmon said it was “promptly addressed” and Boyer was disciplined within days. Assistant Superintendent Robert Bryson said Boyer requested the leave and “both parties agreed” she wouldn’t return as an administrator.

Features

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A high school in Madison, Wisconsin, plans to offer students free condoms as part of a pilot program this year. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Madison West High School will provide condoms for free to students upon request. The Madison Metropolitan School District’s health services coordinator says students will be told about reproductive health, proper condom use and sexual consent when they request the contraceptives.

According to Dane County’s health department, the number of sexually transmitted infections at West increased from about 40 in 2015 to more than 90 in 2017. Of the 305 sexually active West students who responded to a 2018 survey, 21 percent reported never using a condom. The state Department of Public Instruction estimates only about 7 percent of Wisconsin high schools offer free condoms.

LONDON (AP) — Squeamish about barking out commands to digital voice assistants about what music you like or what kind of movies you want to watch? Imagine having such devices know what medical problems you might have. Britain’s health care service says it is teaming up with Alexa _ Amazon’s digital voice helper _ to help users answer medical questions.

The responses will come from the official government health site. But some critics say the problem isn’t accuracy, but privacy. Concerns have been raised about systems like Alexa listening to and recording conversations in homes. Just last month, a lawsuit filed in the U.S. said Amazon is breaking laws in eight states by recording children through Alexa without consent.

‘MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company has canceled a golf tournament with strippers serving as caddies to be held at Trump’s golf resort near Miami. The Washington Post reports the Trump Organization has put out a statement saying the event organized by a Florida strip club will no longer take place. The Trump group says the event was scrubbed because a children’s charity that was to benefit from it pulled out. The head of the group, the Miami All Stars, says he pulled out because he didn’t know a strip club was involved.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school superintendent is recommending that a recently reassigned high school principal should lose his job for telling a student’s mother that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.” Palm Beach County Superintendent Donald Fennoy said in videotaped statement Wednesday that he is recommending that the school board not renew former Spanish River High Principal William Latson’s contract when it expires June 30, 11 months from now.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, local members of Congress and other politicians have called for Latson to be fired. “Our children need to be taught the facts of our history, period,” Fennoy said. He added that “our schools can never be fact-neutral environments.” Latson was recently reassigned from the Boca Raton school to a district office job because of the outcry over his email to a mother who inquired last year whether the school’s students study the Holocaust.

Boca Raton has a large Jewish community. The emails came to light last week in a story published by The Palm Beach Post. Latson, who had been at Spanish River for eight years, replied to the mother that as an educator his job was to be “politically neutral.” “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee,” he wrote.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The country rock band whose logo with Confederate flags got it banned from a southern Illinois state fair will perform at a nearby private venue. Confederate Railroad will play Sept. 5 at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion. The band was removed from the DuQuoin State Fair’s Aug. 27 Grandstand lineup last week by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration.

Shad Zimbro is Black Diamond Harley-Davidson co-owner. He says booking Confederate Railroad was not a matter of showing anyone up but simply giving southern Illinois fans the show they wanted. Pritzker told reporters at an event in Chicago Wednesday that the “Confederate flag is a symbol not just of slavery, but of treason against the United States.” He says it remains an emblem of white supremacists today.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fourth of July meant hot dogs, fireworks and President Donald Trump for many Fox News viewers. Fox News reached an average of 4.09 million viewers between 6 and 8 p.m. EDT last Thursday for its coverage of Trump’s much-discussed holiday parade in Washington, D.C., the Nielsen company said. The audience was over 4.6 million during the concentrated hour during which Trump gave a rain-soaked speech.

Those are strong numbers for the Fourth of July, traditionally one of the least-watched days of the year for television as people concentrate on outdoor activities. During the same time last July Fourth, Fox had 1.29 million viewers, Nielsen said. It was even more than double Fox’s average viewership for the time slot for a typical workday this year.

Fox was the only commercial television network to say ahead of time that it would air Trump’s speech. CNN, which also aired it and had 1.4 million viewers, did not disclose its coverage plans before the event. MSNBC did not air the speech and had 397,000 viewers, Nielsen said. The week’s most popular television event started Sunday morning, when the U.S. women’s soccer team beat The Netherlands for the World Cup before 14.3 million viewers.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The National League Central is providing Major League Baseball with a needed dose of pennant fever. All five teams are separated by just 4 1/2 games coming out of the All-Star break. The other five divisions have at least a 5 1/2-game gap between first and second. Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon says the division is tight because all five teams are trying to win. That includes upstart Cincinnati and resilient Pittsburgh, which are in the thick of the race with the Cubs, Milwaukee and St. Louis.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils are off for the All Star break and will resume play Friday. The Phils next host the Nationals at CBP. Listeners to 1070AM WKOK will hear the game at 5:30pm. Folks on the .com and SBC app will hear the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Atlanta 78 Connecticut 75

Final Phoenix 91 Washington 68

Final Las Vegas 74 Indiana 71

Final Minnesota 73 Chicago 72

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

