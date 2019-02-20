PA AG Joins Wall Pushback: AP PA Headlines, High School Hoops

AP PA Headlines 2/20/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general says he’s concerned about the legality of President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and could sue if Pennsylvania loses federal funds because of it. In a statement late Monday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said tens of millions of dollars that Congress allocated to Pennsylvania could be diverted because of the declaration.

He says the federal government hasn’t yet provided clear guidance on the funding sources. But he says he’ll take legal action if Pennsylvania loses out on any money it’s been allocated by Congress. California’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday over the emergency declaration and it’s been joined by at least 15 other states.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new entity is in place to improve Pennsylvania’s employment climate and help workers get training to fill existing job openings. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center. The center is designed to improve coordination between employers and economic development efforts as part of a workforce initiative Wolf outlined in his annual budget address earlier this month.

The Wolf administration says examples of employment barriers it wants to lower are transportation and child care needs. It’s also looking at licensure, certification and continuing education requirements. House Republicans say they’re making a priority of related bills that deal with small business loans, professional training, licensing and job creation tax credits.

A Pennsylvania college trustee apologized and announced his resignation Tuesday after a student found a 1980 yearbook photo in which the trustee wore a Nazi uniform costume. Gettysburg College President Janet Morgan Riggs said in an email to the college community that Bob Garthwait decided to step down from the board of trustees.

Garthwait is a financial donor to the college and helped found the Garthwait Leadership Center on campus.

A student brought the photo to the attention of a faculty member last week, and the administration was contacted. The student newspaper, the Gettysburgian, published an image of the photo , which depicts Garthwait in a military uniform costume with a swastika armband and four other people, including at least one other who also appears to be in a military costume. They were standing next to drawings of razor wire and someone trying to climb a fence.

The photo surfaced weeks after the disclosure of a photo on the medical school yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that showed one person in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan robes. The state’s attorney general, Mark Herring, then came forward to say that he had dressed in blackface in college. Riggs’ email quotes a message from Garthwait that says he dressed as a Nazi soldier in a POW camp as part of a “Hogan’s Heroes” TV show theme party at a fraternity.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration unveil the governor’s series of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women in New York.

Moore joined Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH’-kuhl) on Tuesday at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for an event launching Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Women’s Justice Agenda. The Democrat was in Albany and didn’t attend.

Cuomo’s list of proposals for 2019 includes eliminating the statute of limitations for rape claims and increasing protections against sexual harassment in the workplace. Some related initiatives have been passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Moore is a leader of the Time’s Up movement fighting sexual harassment and promoting equality in the work place. She won the 2015 Oscar for best actress for her performance in “Still Alice.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive and chief creative officer of luxury fashion powerhouse Burberry have apologized for putting a hoodie with strings tied in the shape of a noose on their London Fashion Week runway. The knotted strings surfaced after Sunday’s show when a model hired to walk (but not wear the outfit) complained both before the show and on Instagram, saying the noose not only evoked lynchings but also suicide.

Marco Gobbetti, the brand’s CEO, said in a statement Tuesday that Burberry is “deeply sorry for the distress” the top has caused and has removed it from the autumn-winter collection, along with all images featuring the look. Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s creative director, also apologized, saying “while the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive.”

Model Liz Kennedy took to Instagram the day of the show, posting a photo of the hoodie with a long message directed at Burberry and Tisci.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Roger Stone to appear in court to consider whether to revoke his bail after the longtime Donald Trump confidant posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone must show for a hearing Thursday afternoon and prove why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her head. Later in the day, Stone and his attorneys filed a notice with the court that they recognized the “photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted.” Stone said that the photo was “misinterpreted” and that it was “a random photo taken from the Internet.” He dismissed any suggestion that he was trying to threaten the judge as “categorically false.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower. The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered. Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan’s former TV show “Suits,” was spotted at one of the gatherings. AAAeghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple is planning on giving marriage a shot after a man surprised his girlfriend by proposing at an indoor shooting range. Kara Crampton was taking target practice Sunday at Reloaderz in Wayne when a target spun around and showed the message “Will you marry me?” with the option for her to either shoot the words “YES” or “NO.” The range’s owner created the target, making sure the “YES” area was a much easier to hit than the “NO.”

The owner’s son is a friend of Crampton’s new fiance, Jake Woodruff. Crampton seemed stunned by the proposal and then turned around to see Woodruff on one knee holding an engagement ring. She quickly accepted his proposal, then formally made her answer official about 10 minutes later by putting three shots in the center of the “YES” target.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Do you want the “Trump?” Or do you prefer the “Kim?” It’s a question being asked at a barbershop in Hanoi, Vietnam — and customers are voting for their favorite. It’s part of the hype in advance of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Patrons can decide whether to have their hair dyed blond to match Trump — or jet black to invoke the image of Kim. The cuts are being offered for free to some customers by hairdresser Le Tuan Duong, who says those who want a youthful look have been opting for Kim’s hairstyle, while those who want to give off a power vibe have chosen Trump’s color.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — There were a lot of tragic and sad stories a result of the wildfire in the Northern California town of Paradise. But this is a heartwarming one. A dog named Kingston has been reunited with his family — 101 days after he jumped out of their truck as they fled the flames. The 12-year-old Akita was reunited Monday with his family, who fled Paradise late last year.

Gabriel Ballejos says the reunion nearly brought him to tears — and calls the dog’s return “a testament to the American spirit.” Ballejos said they never lost hope that Kingston would return — and that he kept posting flyers and contacting shelters in an effort to find the family pet. Family members believe Kingston survived by eating skunks, because he hunted them before the fire — and reeked of skunk when they picked him up.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be getting their act together for a playoff push and one clear sign of that is finally finding a way to beat the New Jersey Devils. Bryan Rust scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and the Penguins avoided the embarrassment of being swept by the lowly Devils with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 29 points in the first half and Penn State pulled away from Nebraska 95-71. Rasir Bolton scored 21 while Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves added 10 apiece for the Nittany Lions (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten) who have won three of five.

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 21 points as Colgate defeated Bucknell 75-64 on Tuesday night. Tucker Richardson had 11 points for Colgate (18-10, 10-5 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. This game was on our sister station Eagle 107.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sullivan County 59, North Penn/Liberty 58

Bellefonte 46, Hollidaysburg 34, OT

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Benton 40, Northeast Bradford 36

Mount Carmel 66, North Penn-Mansfield 24

Muncy 59, South Williamsport 45

Southern Columbia 73, Montgomery 22

Berwick 44, Dallas 42

